Microsoft Unveils Three New Surface Computers: Laptop, Tablet and PC
New Surface models will be available in select markets beginning Oct. 25. The Surface Pro 9 and 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 5 both start at $1,000, while the Surface Studio 2+ starts at $4,300. October marks the Surface tablet's 10th anniversary. Microsoft on Wednesday unveiled three Surface computers, as the company...
Amazon Prime Day 2 home and kitchen deals: Best offers on Ring, Ninja and Shark products
For the first time, Amazon has chosen to host two of its Prime Day shopping bonanzas in 2022, and we couldn’t be more excited.The 48-hour October event – officially called the Prime Early Access Sale – is well underway, offering you the perfect opportunity to snap up a discount across tech, laptops, TVs, household essentials, and more.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogThe Prime Day sale event also serves as a great time to pick up cheap homewares and kitchen appliances, with everything from air fryers and mattresses to cordless vacuums and coffee machines being reduced.Better still, Amazon...
HP, Lenovo and Dell See PC Shipments Continue to Decline in Q3, While Apple Bucks the Trend
Global personal computer shipments declined 15% year-over-year in the third quarter, according to IDC. Lenovo, HP, and Dell declined saw year-over-year shipments fall by 16%, 28% and 21% respectively. Apple was the only manufacturer to see third quarter PC shipments rise by 40%, IDC found. The personal computing market saw...
Microsoft Launches Designer, Its Answer to Highly Valued Startup Canva
Microsoft is aiming its Designer graphic design app at consumers at first, but it's possible the company could move the focus to enterprises, where it gets more Office business. The service could represent an alternative to privately held Canva, which announced a document tool last month. But Canva isn't competing...
Musk Says Beijing Doesn't Want Him to Sell Starlink in China
BEIJING — Elon Musk told the Financial Times the Chinese government doesn't want him to sell his Starlink satellite internet service in China. "Musk says Beijing has made clear its disapproval of his recent rollout of Starlink, SpaceX's satellite communications system, in Ukraine to help the military circumvent Russia's cut-off of the internet," the newspaper said in its latest "Lunch with the FT" column published Friday.
Jamie Dimon Says Musk Should ‘Clean Up Twitter,' Echoes Tesla CEO's Bot Concerns
"I hope Musk cleans up Twitter," JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said in a CNBC interview. The remarks are Dimon's first on the Musk-Twitter deal, which was revived last week after a fresh bid from Musk to buy the company. Dimon echoed Musk's concerns about spam accounts and said Twitter should...
China Rushes to Control New Covid Cases Across the Country
BEIJING — New Covid cases are spiking across mainland China, prompting many local authorities to tighten controls on movement. About 4.8% of China's gross domestic product was negatively affected by Covid controls as of Monday, according to a model from Nomura. That's up from 4.3% a week ago. Three...
Mark Zuckerberg Sets Expectations for His New $1,500 Metaverse Gadget at Rock Bottom
Mark Zuckerberg said there will soon be a "trough of disillusionment" around metaverse technology. His comments set extremely low expectations for Meta's new $1,500 VR headset, the Meta Quest Pro. Meanwhile, investors are focused on Meta's core business, which faces some of its biggest challenges to date. Critics and tech...
Vote to Delay Trump Media Merger With Digital World Acquisition Corp Postponed for Another Three Weeks
Digital World Acquisition Corp., the shell company set to take Trump Media and Technology Group public, moved to adjourn a shareholder vote by just over three weeks. DWAC has previously warned that a failure to extend the deadline to merge with Donald Trump's company, the parent of Truth Social, could force it to liquidate.
America's ‘Once Unthinkable' Chip Export Restrictions Will Hobble China's Semiconductor Ambitions
The U.S. Department of Commerce introduced sweeping rules aimed at cutting China off from obtaining or manufacturing key chips and components for supercomputers. Analysts said that this is likely to hobble China's domestic chip industry. Washington's export rules could touch other parts of the supply chain that use American technology,...
Stock Futures Rise Ahead of Key Inflation Data, Fed Minutes
Stock futures rose Wednesday as investors awaited the latest inflation numbers and the minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 151 points, or 0.53%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.69% and 0.89%, respectively. The moves came after...
Luxury EV Maker Lucid Confirms It's on Track to Meet Conservative 2022 Production Targets
Lucid said it's on track to build between 6,000 and 7,000 of its Air electric luxury sedans in 2022, in line with its August guidance. The company built more than 2,200 Airs in the third quarter, and delivered about 1,400 to customers. Lucid has cut its production guidance twice this...
Hong Kong Stocks Drop 2%; China Markets Lower After Golden Week Holiday
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell on Monday, with Hong Kong stocks leading losses. The Hang Seng index fell more than 2% in early trade, with the Hang Seng Tech index down 3.17%. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite lost 0.39% on its...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Amgen, Uber, Lyft, Zscaler and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Amgen — The biopharma stock jumped 5.7% after Morgan Stanley upgraded Amgen to overweight from equal weight, saying Amgen is "largely derisked" and provides defensiveness for investors. Walgreens Boots Alliance — Shares of the drugstore chain jumped 2.4%, giving the...
