Cell Phones

NBC Los Angeles

Microsoft Unveils Three New Surface Computers: Laptop, Tablet and PC

New Surface models will be available in select markets beginning Oct. 25. The Surface Pro 9 and 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 5 both start at $1,000, while the Surface Studio 2+ starts at $4,300. October marks the Surface tablet's 10th anniversary. Microsoft on Wednesday unveiled three Surface computers, as the company...
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day 2 home and kitchen deals: Best offers on Ring, Ninja and Shark products

For the first time, Amazon has chosen to host two of its Prime Day shopping bonanzas in 2022, and we couldn’t be more excited.The 48-hour October event – officially called the Prime Early Access Sale – is well underway, offering you the perfect opportunity to snap up a discount across tech, laptops, TVs, household essentials, and more.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogThe Prime Day sale event also serves as a great time to pick up cheap homewares and kitchen appliances, with everything from air fryers and mattresses to cordless vacuums and coffee machines being reduced.Better still, Amazon...
NBC Los Angeles

Microsoft Launches Designer, Its Answer to Highly Valued Startup Canva

Microsoft is aiming its Designer graphic design app at consumers at first, but it's possible the company could move the focus to enterprises, where it gets more Office business. The service could represent an alternative to privately held Canva, which announced a document tool last month. But Canva isn't competing...
NBC Los Angeles

Musk Says Beijing Doesn't Want Him to Sell Starlink in China

BEIJING — Elon Musk told the Financial Times the Chinese government doesn't want him to sell his Starlink satellite internet service in China. "Musk says Beijing has made clear its disapproval of his recent rollout of Starlink, SpaceX's satellite communications system, in Ukraine to help the military circumvent Russia's cut-off of the internet," the newspaper said in its latest "Lunch with the FT" column published Friday.
NBC Los Angeles

China Rushes to Control New Covid Cases Across the Country

BEIJING — New Covid cases are spiking across mainland China, prompting many local authorities to tighten controls on movement. About 4.8% of China's gross domestic product was negatively affected by Covid controls as of Monday, according to a model from Nomura. That's up from 4.3% a week ago. Three...
NBC Los Angeles

Stock Futures Rise Ahead of Key Inflation Data, Fed Minutes

Stock futures rose Wednesday as investors awaited the latest inflation numbers and the minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 151 points, or 0.53%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.69% and 0.89%, respectively. The moves came after...
NBC Los Angeles

Hong Kong Stocks Drop 2%; China Markets Lower After Golden Week Holiday

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell on Monday, with Hong Kong stocks leading losses. The Hang Seng index fell more than 2% in early trade, with the Hang Seng Tech index down 3.17%. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite lost 0.39% on its...
NBC Los Angeles

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Amgen, Uber, Lyft, Zscaler and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Amgen — The biopharma stock jumped 5.7% after Morgan Stanley upgraded Amgen to overweight from equal weight, saying Amgen is "largely derisked" and provides defensiveness for investors. Walgreens Boots Alliance — Shares of the drugstore chain jumped 2.4%, giving the...
