Effective: 2022-10-12 12:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-13 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 PM AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. * WHERE...From the Richardson Highway eastward. * WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 4 PM AKDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Low visibility with snow and blowing snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to develop this afternoon and continue into Thursday. Snow will taper off Thursday afternoon. North winds 20 to 30 mph will develop through the Alaska Range Passes tonight through Thursday with areas of blowing snow.

ALASKA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO