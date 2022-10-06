Read full article on original website
Flood Advisory issued for Guayanilla, Penuelas, Sabana Grande, Yauco by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 15:54:00 Expires: 2022-10-11 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Guayanilla; Penuelas; Sabana Grande; Yauco FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 430 PM AST this afternoon for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Guayanilla, Penuelas, Sabana Grande and Yauco. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 12:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-13 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 PM AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. * WHERE...From the Richardson Highway eastward. * WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 4 PM AKDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Low visibility with snow and blowing snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to develop this afternoon and continue into Thursday. Snow will taper off Thursday afternoon. North winds 20 to 30 mph will develop through the Alaska Range Passes tonight through Thursday with areas of blowing snow.
