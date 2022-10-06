Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Sequoyah by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 09:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Sequoyah A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Crawford and east central Sequoyah Counties through 945 AM CDT At 912 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 5 miles northwest of Roland, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Van Buren... Cedarville Rudy... Figure Five Short... Concord Shibley... Dora Furry This includes the following highways, Interstate 40 in Arkansas between mile markers 0 and 10. Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 326 and 328. Interstate 540 between mile markers 1 and 3. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Guayanilla, Penuelas, Sabana Grande, Yauco by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 15:54:00 Expires: 2022-10-11 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Guayanilla; Penuelas; Sabana Grande; Yauco FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 430 PM AST this afternoon for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Guayanilla, Penuelas, Sabana Grande and Yauco. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Prince William Sound by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 13:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-13 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch for blizzard conditions means there is a potential for falling and/or blowing snow with strong winds and extremely poor visibilities. This can lead to whiteout conditions and make travel very hazardous. Target Area: Northeast Prince William Sound WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 8 to 16 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Thompson Pass. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Travel could be difficult.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 10:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-13 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected to occur. This will make travel very difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 12 inches, with heaviest amounts along the Alaska Highway. * WHERE...South of Chicken and Dot Lake. * WHEN...From 10 AM today to 4 PM AKDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Low visibility with snow and blowing snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to develop late this morning and continue into Thursday. Snow will be heavy from late this afternoon through early Thursday. Snow will taper off Thursday afternoon. Between 7 and 12 inches of snow is expected from the Alaska Highway south. Snow will taper off north of the Alaska Highway, with Chicken expecting 4 inches, and Eagle expecting 2 inches. Northwest winds gusting to 20 mph tonight and Thursday morning will cause areas of blowing snow.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 09:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY At 910 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fayetteville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations in or near the path include Fayetteville... Springdale Farmington... Elkins Johnson... Goshen Tuttle... Mayfield Wheeler... Sonora This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 60 and 69. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Bennington, Eastern Windham, Western Windham by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 05:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-11 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bennington; Eastern Windham; Western Windham Areas of Dense Fog through this morning Areas of fog, some locally dense, will persist through 9 AM this morning across portions of eastern New York and adjacent western New England. Visibilities could drop to under one half of a mile at times, especially within river valleys. Motorists are urged to use extra caution while driving this morning, allowing for increased distance between vehicles and should use low beam headlights when encountering these areas of fog. The fog should gradually dissipate between 9 and 11 AM this morning.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Orange County Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 07:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-12 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions due to the lightning. Target Area: Orange County Coastal BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Lightning possible. * WHERE...Orange County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Isolated thunderstorms could bring cloud-to-ground lightning strikes at the beaches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated thunderstorms will move from southeast to northwest across the area through 1100 AM.
Flood Advisory issued for Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 16:26:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-11 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Riverside FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southern California, including the following county, Riverside. * WHEN...Until 545 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 243 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Cottonwood Visitor. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Boone County Higher Elevations, Newton County Lower Elevations by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 09:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Boone County Higher Elevations; Newton County Lower Elevations A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Newton County through 1000 AM CDT At 934 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Witter, or 12 miles southeast of Huntsville, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Jasper... Lost Valley State Park Erbie... Upper Buffalo Wilderness Area Boxley... Wayton Mossville... Compton Crossroad... Low Gap Parthenon... Swain Gum Springs in Newton County... Ponca Mt Sherman... Red Star Marble Falls MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
High Surf Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 13:05:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-13 04:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Precautions should be taken to protect property. Residents should pull possessions well off the beach. Target Area: Western Arctic Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...High surf and coastal erosion expected. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 4 AM AKDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Significant coastal erosion is expected due to waves. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels are expected to rise 2 to 3 feet above the normal high tide. West winds of 25 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph will blow waves onshore causing high surf and significant erosion. The worst conditions are expected to be tonight through Wednesday morning.
Red Flag Warning issued for Kingsbury by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Kingsbury RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR KINGSBURY COUNTY The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Kingsbury. * WINDS...Northwest 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 26 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Freeze Warning issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 03:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-11 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior York; Kennebec; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30. * WHERE...In Maine, Central Interior Cumberland, Kennebec, Southern Somerset, androscoggin, Interior York, Interior Cumberland Highlands, Southern Franklin and Southern Oxford Counties. In New Hampshire, Northern Carroll and Northern Grafton Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 07:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-11 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Dixie; Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Inland Dixie; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Lafayette; Madison DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of Big Bend Florida and south central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Brooks, Lowndes, Thomas by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 07:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-11 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Brooks; Lowndes; Thomas DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of Big Bend Florida and south central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 09:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-12 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Visit water.weather.gov for additional water level and flood impact information. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level along shorelines and tidal waterways (6.9 to 7.1 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Coastal Colleton and Charleston Counties. * WHEN...Until noon EDT today. * IMPACTS...This could result in some roads becoming impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 10:22 AM today at Charleston. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 12/10 AM 7.0 1.2 0.6 N/A Minor 12/11 PM 6.2 0.4 0.7 N/A None 13/11 AM 6.8 1.0 0.5 N/A None 13/11 PM 5.7 -0.1 0.5 N/A None 14/12 PM 6.5 0.7 0.5 N/A None 15/12 AM 5.2 -0.6 0.3 N/A None
Wind Advisory issued for Jackson, Rapid City, Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jackson; Rapid City; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...The Rapid City area, Jackson County and the Sturgis/Piedmont Foot Hills. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 6 PM MDT this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 10 AM to 6 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
Wind Advisory issued for Dakota, Dixon by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Dakota; Dixon WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa, northeast Nebraska and central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Any lingering light showers into the afternoon will be capable of briefly enhancing wind gusts.
Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Buchanan, Cedar, Delaware, Dubuque, Henry, Iowa by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Cedar; Delaware; Dubuque; Henry; Iowa; Jefferson; Johnson; Jones; Keokuk; Linn; Louisa; Muscatine; Van Buren; Washington Gusty Winds and Elevated Fire Danger Late This Morning And Afternoon A cold front passing through the region will bring increasing west to northwest winds later this morning into the afternoon. Peak gusts around 35 to 40 MPH are expected for brief periods, especially in east central Iowa. Relative humidity will also fall to low levels this afternoon, resulting in a very high fire danger. Any fires that do develop will be capable of spreading quickly. Open burning is discouraged, and farmers are urged to be cautious while harvesting. Gusty winds may also blow around unsecured objects, such as Halloween decorations.
Wind Advisory issued for Adams, Bowman, Grant, Hettinger, Sioux, Slope by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-11 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Target Area: Adams; Bowman; Grant; Hettinger; Sioux; Slope WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT/7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ TO 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds gusting up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...The southwest quarter of North Dakota. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory today, until 6 PM MDT/7 PM CDT/ this evening. For the Wind Advisory Wednesday, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ to 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Things left unsecured outside will be blown around.
Freeze Warning issued for Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 02:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-13 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM MDT THURSDAY FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Northern San Luis Valley. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
