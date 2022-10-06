ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Lost Cubist painting by Leger found on back of another canvas

By Danny KEMP, FranÃ§ois WALSCHAERTS
AFP
AFP
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EB3N0_0iO5ulEc00
'Smoke over the Rooftops' was restored by the Dutch-based Studio Redivivus /AFP

Art experts in the Netherlands said Thursday they had discovered an important painting by the French Cubist Fernand Leger that had been hidden for more than a century on the back of another canvas.

The unknown work "Smoke over the Rooftops", believed to date from 1911-12, was on the flip-side of "Bastille Day", made a year later, according to conservation specialists Studio Redivivus.

Partially damaged and covered with a hard glue-like layer during its lost years, it has now been painstakingly restored and reveals a "turning point" in the work of Leger, a Paris contemporary of Picasso.

"It really is a discovery," Gwendolyn Boeve-Jones, director of the Hague-based Studio Redivivus, told AFP.

The work is believed to be part of a series in which Leger painted the view from his studio of the Paris skyline towards Notre Dame, repeatedly focusing on the smoking chimneys.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qy0dt_0iO5ulEc00
Experts say the work shows 'hugely important' advances in Leger's style /AFP

Dutch art historian Sjraar van Heugten said only seven from the series were previously known to still exist, and the new work shows "hugely important" advances in Leger's use of colour and abstraction.

The story of the lost Leger begins around 110 years ago when the artist (1881-1955) gave the "Bastille Day" painting to his friend Marc Duchene as a wedding present in 1912 or 1913.

But Duchene was killed in World War I, and while the painting stayed in his family the "sad memories" meant it was never displayed and "remained unknown for years", Van Heugten said.

- 'Looks amazing' -

"Bastille Day" was then bought from Duchene's heirs in 1999 by the Triton Collection, a private art foundation that still owns the painting.

It found there had been some kind of restoration on the back, probably during the 1990s, but it was unknown exactly when and by whom -- and in any case, it had merely caused further damage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mpHPH_0iO5ulEc00
The painting was hidden on the back of Leger's painting 'Bastille Day' /AFP

The mystery of what exactly was on the back remained largely intact, even as "Bastille Day" was shown in several galleries.

"It was covered to a large degree with a white-grey material and the collectors had been told it was nothing really to worry about, it's not important," said Boeve-Jones.

A backing board also obscured the image.

But the enigma continued to intrigue Boeve-Jones, who moved to the Netherlands from the United States to work at Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum before setting up her own studio.

"When I was doing a condition check... I saw some of this which was exposed, and I thought wow, that looks amazing," said Boeve-Jones.

In 2016 the owners asked her to inspect further and Boeve-Jones, who says she has "known Leger my whole life", turned detective by poring over the internet and through art publications.

The removal of the glue-like stuff then made it easier to see the distinctive forms and colours beneath, especially the billowing smoke.

"It wasn't that difficult to see that it belonged in some way to the Fumees Sur Les Toits (Smoke over the Rooftops) series," she said.

- 'Wonderful painting' -

High-tech imaging techniques looking at the layers of paint and at damage from the frame then allowed her team to restore the painting to its former glory.

The painting's significance quickly emerged, placing it as a "huge leap" from Leger's darker earlier work to the more abstract and colourful style that the series pioneered.

"It's not just that the painting was covered up, that's interesting to a degree -- but what we've found is the role that this must have played in his journey," said Boeve-Jones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x0XPi_0iO5ulEc00
High-tech imaging techniques allowed experts to restore the painting /AFP

Experts were sure that it was a genuine Leger due to the provenance, to the brushwork and even the 'stretcher' of the canvas that has his signature on.

"This says Leger all over it," she said.

Van Heugten, previously head of collections at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, said he was "very surprised by the quality" of a work once feared "hopelessly damaged."

"It's a wonderful painting and I'm very glad the restoration was so successful," he said.

The newly-discovered painting goes on display at the Kroller-Muller Museum in the central Netherlands as part of an exhibition on the rooftop series from 19 November until April 2.

It will be displayed in a glass cabinet that will allow viewers to see both sides.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Louvre Abu Dhabi marks five years with major Impressionism show

A major exhibition of impressionist art opened Wednesday at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, featuring works from masters such as Cezanne, Degas, Manet, Monet, Pissarro and Renoir. Billed as one of the most significant exhibitions on the 19th century art movement ever held outside France, it features more than 150 works on loan from the Musee d'Orsay in Paris.
MUSEUMS
ohmymag.co.uk

Crocodile-like creatures seen swarming the shore of this island (VIDEO)

Did crocodiles get together to invade a Brazilian beach? That's what one Twitter user implied, sharing a video in which hundreds of reptilescan actually be seen sunning themselves near the water. The rather scary tweet indicates that the local population is frightened and that the presence of the reptiles could be explained by an impending earthquake. However, this is not the case.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Rare deep-sea shark found in Australia branded ‘stuff of nightmares’

An Australian fisherman discovered a unique-looking creature that has been branded “the stuff of nightmares.” The large-eyed shark was pulled lifeless from the sea off the Australian coast with a protruding white mouth and teeth and a pointed nose resembling a dog.Trapman Bermagui from Sydney was baffled by his unlikely catch from 2,133 feet underwater. The photo shared on social caused a stir online as users commented on its appearance and tried to confirm what it was. Since uploading a snap of the predator's head to Facebook on Monday, it has been liked over 1,000 times and commented on...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Picasso
ARTnews

A 2,000-Year-Old Sculpture of Hercules Was Unearthed in an Ancient Greek City

Hercules’s head was discovered first, then an arm and leg. The marble bits of his body were scattered in the ruins of a Greek building and pieced together, limb by limb, by a team of archeologist until they were certain: this was a 2,000-year-old sculpture of classical mythology’s most famous demigod. Experts from the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki were excavating the ancient city of Philippi, located north of the present-day city of Kavala, when they made the discovery. The sculpture technically represents the Roman interpretation of the hero, Hercules, as opposed to the original Greek figure, Heracles. “The club, which has been found in fragments, and...
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dutch Art#Van Gogh Museum#The Painting#French#Notre Dame
ARTnews

Discovery of Ancient Maya City with More Than 300 Buildings Halts Ongoing Railroad Project in Mexico

Efforts to construct the $8 billion Maya Train project have yet again been thwarted by the discovery of an ancient Maya archaeological site comprised of more than 300 buildings, according to Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH). Construction in the Yucatán peninsula has been ongoing since 2020. Last Thursday, in a regular news briefing held by Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, INAH director Diego Prieto confirmed that an archaeological survey along section 5 of the project, between Playa del Carmen and Tulum, has uncovered a significant archeological site. More than 300 buildings have already been found in the...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Paintings
AFP

AFP

88K+
Followers
34K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy