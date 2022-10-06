Video/Transcript: Kirby Smart’s Vandy Media Day Presser – October 10, 2022. “I want to open with thanking the fans, again, for a tremendous home environment. That’s the expectation we’ve set at UGA; for an environment to be intense and fun and exciting, and I thought that the crowd did that. And we want the same this week. Vanderbilt, got a lot of respect for Clark. You know, he’s an alumnus to the school, similar to me. I’ve always respected the work and job he did. He did a tremendous job when he was at Wake. And we copied a lot of the things he did defensively there. And then competed against him as a defensive coordinator at Notre Dame, as well. So through the SEC head coaches’ meetings and gotten to know him better. And I have a lot of respect for the way he carries himself and the way he leads his program. So with that, we’re on to Vandy.”

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO