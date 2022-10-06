ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Stat Nerd Thursday: Aging Allen Robinson, George Pickens hype & Colts/Broncos preview

By Matt Harmon,Dalton Del Don, Yahoo Sports
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WRTU6_0iO5uRWy00

Matt Harmon is joined by Dalton Del Don for their weekly Stat Nerd Thursday episode. This week, the guys break down the terrible offenses in Carolina, Los Angeles (Rams) and Indianapolis.

Don’t worry, they also highlight some of the (surprisingly) good fantasy offenses in Atlanta and Seattle, and provide a preview of Thursday night’s game between the Broncos and Colts.

03:20 NEWS / Dak Prescott out at least one more week

08:00 NEWS / WSH RB Brian Robinson returns to practice

10:00 NEWS / WR Cole Beasley retires

12:05 Gabe Davis

13:45 “The Cardio Club” - Bottom 5 in targets per routes run

15:20 Dalton’s bad preseason takes on WRs

24:15 Allen Robinson

26:50 Breece Hall

28:15 Geno Smith

32:40 Falcons offense

37:00 Diontae Johnson & George Pickens

42:05 Terry McLaurin & Jahan Dotson

44:45 Rams offense

51:15 TNF Colts at Broncos preview

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts

Comments / 0

Young vs. Hooker a scintillating QB matchup if it happens

It could well be among the marquee quarterback matchups of the season: Alabama's Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young vs. Tennessee's own emerging candidate, rising star Hendon Hooker. Or it could be Jalen Milroe and Hooker instead. Young’s sprained right shoulder was being re-evaluated on Monday, but coach Nick Saban was...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tom Brady throws for 351 yards, Bucs beat Falcons 21-15

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Tom Brady has never lost to the Atlanta Falcons. He hasn’t lost three straight games in over two decades. Those streaks stayed intact Sunday with timely assistance from a disputed roughing-the-passer penalty. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat their NFC South rivals 21-15,...
ATLANTA, GA
Carson Wentz spoils good day with game-losing goal-line interception

Amid a rough start to his Washington Commanders career, Carson Wentz pieced together a solid outing on Sunday with a chance to put his team in the win column. Then disaster struck. Facing third-and-goal with nine seconds remaining and a chance to beat the Tennessee Titans, Wentz instead turned the ball over at the goal line. Wentz looked left on a shotgun pass from the 2-yard line to running back J.D. McKissic at the goal line. Instead, he found Titans linebacker David Long, who was one of a pair of Tennessee defenders surrounding the Washington running back.
SEATTLE, WA
Seahawks to reschedule game if Mariners win Thursday

The Seattle Seahawks have announced a potential game time change, if the Seattle Mariners win Game 2 on Thursday. The Seattle Mariners, who lost Game 1 of the five-game American League Division Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, will need to win Game 2 on Thursday to force a Game 4 on Sunday in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
Seahawks still seeking answers after getting run over again

RENTON, Wash. — Over the past three games, the Seattle Seahawks have scored 103 points. And they’ve lost twice. The reason? A defense that is broken. Incapable of stopping the run. Incapable of stopping big plays. And until that changes, no matter how many points Geno Smith and Seattle’s offense scores it may not be enough.
SEATTLE, WA
