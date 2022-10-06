Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin says ‘ball in EU’s court’ over gas supply; power to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant restored
Putin says he is ready to supply the EU with gas via Nord Stream 2; head of IAEA says morning power station outage caused by Russian shelling
News4Jax.com
Protests in Iran over woman's death reach key oil industry
DUBAI – Workers at refineries crucial for Iran's oil and natural gas production protested Monday over the death of a 22-year-old woman, online videos appeared to show, escalating the crisis faced by Tehran. The demonstrations in Abadan and Asaluyeh mark the first time the unrest surrounding the death of...
News4Jax.com
Paris trial opens over crimes against humanity in Liberia
PARIS – A former Liberian rebel went on trial Monday in Paris on charges of crimes against humanity, torture and acts of barbarism during the West African country’s civil war in the 1990s. Kunti Kamara, 47, is accused of “complicity in massive and systematic torture and inhumane acts”...
News4Jax.com
Bosnian Serbs protest alleging vote-rigging by Dodik
GRAD ISTOČNO SARAJEVO – Thousands of people rallied Sunday in Bosnia for the second time in a week, alleging that a pro-Russian Bosnian Serb leader rigged a ballot during a general election in the Balkan country earlier this month. Final results of the Oct. 2 vote in Bosnia...
News4Jax.com
Merkel praises others as she accepts UN refugee agency award
GENEVA – Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel received the U.N. refugee agency’s top award on Monday and gave credit to the people behind the welcome of more than 1 million refugees, mostly from Syria, after she opened Germany’s doors to them in 2015 and 2016. Merkel said...
News4Jax.com
S. Korea says it has ability to intercept North's missiles
SEOUL – South Korea's military said Tuesday it’s capable of detecting and intercepting the variety of missiles North Korea launched in a barrage of recent simulated nuclear attacks on its rivals, though it maintains the North’s advancing nuclear program poses a grave security threat. North Korea said...
News4Jax.com
Leak detected in pipeline that brings Russian oil to Germany
WARSAW – An oil leak was detected on a pipeline in Poland that's the main route through which Russian crude reaches Germany, the pipeline's Polish operator said Wednesday. The operator, PERN, said it detected a leak in the Druzhba pipeline on Tuesday evening 70 kilometers (45 miles) from the central Polish city of Plock. It said the cause of the leak wasn't known.
West plans more arms for 'brave' Ukraine as sirens sound again
KYIV/BRUSSELS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - More than 50 Western countries met on Wednesday to promise more weapons for Ukraine, especially air defences after Russia launched its most intense missile strikes since the war began.
News4Jax.com
NKorea confirms simulated use of nukes to 'wipe out' enemies
SEOUL – North Korea’s recent barrage of missile launches were the simulated use of its tactical battlefield nuclear weapons to “hit and wipe out” potential South Korean and U.S. targets, state media reported Monday, as its leader Kim Jong Un signaled he would conduct more provocative tests.
News4Jax.com
UN mulls quick foreign troop deployment to ease Haiti crisis
SAN JUAN – The United Nations Security Council on Monday was evaluating options including the immediate activation of foreign troops to help free Haiti from the grip of gangs that has caused a scarcity of fuel, water and other basic supplies. Such a force would “remove the threat posed...
News4Jax.com
Syria digs up 'rare' Roman mosaic in former rebel stronghold
RASTAN – Syria uncovered a large intact mosaic that dates back to the Roman era, describing it Wednesday as the most important archaeological discovery since the country's conflict began 11 years ago. Journalists were shown the mosaic in the central town of Rastan near Homs, Syria’s third largest city....
