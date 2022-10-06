North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye and Syracuse coach Dino Babers headline the honorees in The Associated Press' midseason report for the Atlantic Coast Conference. Maye, a second-year passer, was picked as the league's top offensive player through the season's first half in voting by AP writers covering league teams after ranking among the Bowl Subdivision's most prolific passers. Babers was the choice as top coach for the 18th-ranked Syracuse, which was also voted as the league's most surprising team on the list released Wednesday.

