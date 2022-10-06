ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millbrook, NY

Millbrook, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Massive Car Show this Weekend at Dutchess County Historic Site

Just the other day I was driving from Poughkeepsie to Rhinebeck, and I noticed the leaves were looking mighty pretty as I got north of Hyde Park. By the time I got to Staatsburgh, I was seeing bright yellows, oranges and reds in quite a few of the trees. I imagine by this coming weekend it’s going to be like a beautiful fiery painting. Just in time for one of the biggest and most popular car shows in Dutchess County.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

4 Things we Love in Port Ewen, New York

Port Ewen is one Hudson Valley town that you might not even know you've been through. As far as size goes, the hamlet of Port Ewen (located in the town of Esopus) isn't one of the Hudson Valley's biggest towns but does have a lot to offer in a tiny area. If you've ever driven on Route 9W from the Highland part of Ulster County to Kingston, New York, you have driven through Port Ewen...LOL!
PORT EWEN, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Hilarious Poughkeepsie Reference From ‘The Office’ Comes True

A moment from The Office that revolves around the City of Poughkeepsie has actually come true in real life. The hit NBC sitcom The Office has become one of the most watched and most beloved television sitcoms of all time. The series documents the happenings at a small Scranton, PA paper company and has launched the careers of superstars like Steve Carrell and John Krasinski.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Shocking New Details In Murder Of New York Dad in Hudson Valley

We learned more shocking new details regarding the murder of a New York father. Officials also finally released what happened in the moments before the murder. On Tuesday, Dutchess County District Attorney William V. Grady announced a Dutchess County Grand Jury has concluded its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Paul J. Kutz, which occurred on October 2.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Is Bojangles Opening a Location in Poughkeepsie, NY?

Could the Hudson Valley be home to one of the first Bojangles locations in New York? Maybe so!. If you've ever visited the Carolinas you might have seen a Bojangles or 2 during your travels. The Charlotte-based company is known for its iconic Southern food with items like its chicken and biscuit meals, sweet tea, dirty rice and Cajun chicken sandwiches.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley, New York Home To ‘Coolest Town In America’

Hudson Valley residents won't have to leave the region to enjoy the "coolest" town in the United States. On Sunday, Newsbreak announced, "The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New York." NewsBreak freelance writer, George J. Ziogas, named Beacon, New York "The Coolest Small Town In America."
94.3 Lite FM

Beloved Bridal Store Will Be Closing Its Doors in Sullivan County, NY

It's a shame that we have to say goodbye to another great store. We are all really lucky to live in the Hudson Valley and there are a ton of cool places to go shopping around here. Pretty much anything you need is just a short drive away and there are some really great family-owned shops that have been around for a while. Unfortunately, one business in Sullivan County is going to be closing their doors for good and there are a lot of feelings about it.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

