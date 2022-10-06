Read full article on original website
The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasBeacon, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must VisitTravel Maven
Fall Foliage Day at Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
Oscar Winner Meryl Streep Giving Back With The Silver Mountain Foundation For The ArtsFlorence Carmela PaolaSalisbury, CT
Famous discount store opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNewburgh, NY
Surprise! Criminal that Inspired Netflix Show Released from Goshen Prison
For the second time, Anna Sorokin is out of prison. Most recently locked up in the Orange County Correctional Facility in Goshen, NY, she is now a free woman. Since you're currently likely to run into Sorokin at your neighborhood Hudson Valley farm stand now more than ever, here are the details of what landed her there in the first place.
Mystery Solved: Orange County, NY Gets Answers on New Building
New businesses in the Hudson Valley mean more growth for the community. Locals have more job opportunities and out-of-town visitors can add another pit stop to their list. Unique, locally owned establishments have been joining the small business community. Inglenook Marketplace, also known as the "Best Candle in the Hudson...
New York Can Help Family Of Dad Murdered Visiting Hudson Valley
You can help the father of three who was murdered visiting his youngest son in the Hudson Valley. The funeral for Poughkeepsie shooting victim Paul Kutz was held on Monday. Funeral For Long Island Dad Murdered in Poughkeepsie, New York. Paul Kutz, 53, was murdered earlier this month while visiting...
‘Dying’ Hudson Valley, New York Mall Almost ‘Ultimate Destination’
A "dying mall" in the Hudson Valley is almost ready to become an "ultimate destination" with many "good-paying jobs." We have a first look. The highly anticipated Resorts World Hudson Valley is set to open in the very near future in Newburgh. Resorts World Catskills is creating a new gambling hall with video slot machines inside the Newburgh Mall.
This Undiscovered Hudson Valley Hamlet is Only 2 Square Miles Big
The Hudson Valley is one of the most magical places in New York state. Each season brings a new beginning and something unique to explore. There's something for everyone in the Hudson Valley. Whether you're a nature lover, foodie, beer, cider or wine enthusiast or someone who admires art, you can find it in different counties.
Massive Car Show this Weekend at Dutchess County Historic Site
Just the other day I was driving from Poughkeepsie to Rhinebeck, and I noticed the leaves were looking mighty pretty as I got north of Hyde Park. By the time I got to Staatsburgh, I was seeing bright yellows, oranges and reds in quite a few of the trees. I imagine by this coming weekend it’s going to be like a beautiful fiery painting. Just in time for one of the biggest and most popular car shows in Dutchess County.
Famous Convenience Store Bringing 3rd Location To Middletown, New York?
One of the biggest names in Hudson Valley convenience stores has announced that they are expanding in Orange County. Back around February of 2021, the folks at Stewart's Shop filed paperwork with the Town of Wallkill planning board to see if it would be possible for the convenience store chain to build a new store in the area.
Newburgh, New York Store Has Troubling Item on Display
Did this Newburgh store start carrying a kit to clean up blood because of the city's violent reputation?. This item was found in plain sight at a Newburgh shop. Have you seen one of these at other locations or is it only in Newburgh?. Imagine shopping for groceries, school supplies,...
4 Things we Love in Port Ewen, New York
Port Ewen is one Hudson Valley town that you might not even know you've been through. As far as size goes, the hamlet of Port Ewen (located in the town of Esopus) isn't one of the Hudson Valley's biggest towns but does have a lot to offer in a tiny area. If you've ever driven on Route 9W from the Highland part of Ulster County to Kingston, New York, you have driven through Port Ewen...LOL!
Hudson Valley, NY Schools On High Alert After Scary Bomb Threat
More Hudson Valley schools are dealing with terrifying threats of violence. On Friday around 7:53 p.m., a bomb threat was made toward C. J. Hooker Middle School in Goshen, New York during an afterschool dance at the middle school. Bomb Threat Made Towards Goshen, New York School. An airdrop threat...
Hilarious Poughkeepsie Reference From ‘The Office’ Comes True
A moment from The Office that revolves around the City of Poughkeepsie has actually come true in real life. The hit NBC sitcom The Office has become one of the most watched and most beloved television sitcoms of all time. The series documents the happenings at a small Scranton, PA paper company and has launched the careers of superstars like Steve Carrell and John Krasinski.
Shocking New Details In Murder Of New York Dad in Hudson Valley
We learned more shocking new details regarding the murder of a New York father. Officials also finally released what happened in the moments before the murder. On Tuesday, Dutchess County District Attorney William V. Grady announced a Dutchess County Grand Jury has concluded its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Paul J. Kutz, which occurred on October 2.
Is Bojangles Opening a Location in Poughkeepsie, NY?
Could the Hudson Valley be home to one of the first Bojangles locations in New York? Maybe so!. If you've ever visited the Carolinas you might have seen a Bojangles or 2 during your travels. The Charlotte-based company is known for its iconic Southern food with items like its chicken and biscuit meals, sweet tea, dirty rice and Cajun chicken sandwiches.
Police In New York Seek Help After Hudson Valley Teen Disappears
Police in the Hudson Valley are asking for help as they search for a teen who went missing. On Monday, Oct, 10, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to ask the public for help as they actively search for a teen who went missing earlier this week. Teen...
Hudson Valley, New York Home To ‘Coolest Town In America’
Hudson Valley residents won't have to leave the region to enjoy the "coolest" town in the United States. On Sunday, Newsbreak announced, "The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New York." NewsBreak freelance writer, George J. Ziogas, named Beacon, New York "The Coolest Small Town In America."
“Great Team Destroyed”: Hudson Football’s Reason for Surprising Cancellation
Emotions were high and tempers were hot when the Hudson City School District announced the cancelation of the remainder of their varsity football season just one month after it started. Hudson, NY Reacts to Canceled Football Season. "How could such a great team be destroyed?", asked one former Hudson student....
Is This Astonishing Greenhouse the Best in the Hudson Valley?
We've seen a lot of mind-blowing features in our millionaire's real estate tour across the Hudson Valley. This Kerhonkson, NY compound that recently hit the market, however, may have something that's never been seen before. Luxury Homes in the Hudson Valley. From the Round House that looks like it was...
“Very Scary”: Daring Black Bear Kills Miniature Donkey in Hudson
A family is devastated after a black bear attack left one of their beloved miniature donkeys dead. The scariest part, though, is what happened when the bear came back for the others. Black bear Attack Near Hudson, NY. "This morning a miniature donkey was attacked and killed in an enclosed...
Beloved Bridal Store Will Be Closing Its Doors in Sullivan County, NY
It's a shame that we have to say goodbye to another great store. We are all really lucky to live in the Hudson Valley and there are a ton of cool places to go shopping around here. Pretty much anything you need is just a short drive away and there are some really great family-owned shops that have been around for a while. Unfortunately, one business in Sullivan County is going to be closing their doors for good and there are a lot of feelings about it.
One of America’s Safest Cities is in the Lower Hudson Valley And it May Surprise You
Safety is a huge consideration when choosing to live somewhere. There are many factors to weigh, but one's overall well-being will determine where many will choose to start a career or family. A new study has taken a number of conditions and ranked the country's safest cities and towns to...
