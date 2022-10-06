Read full article on original website
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
UK markets roiled after bank rules out extending help
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s economy faced new shocks Wednesday after the Bank of England ruled out extending an emergency debt-buying plan – and the government appeared to blame the independent central bank for the U.K.’s economic turmoil. The pound currency sank against the dollar and the...
Iran’s crackdown on protests intensifies in Kurdish region
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran intensified its crackdown Tuesday on Kurdish areas in the country’s west amid protests sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman detained by the morality police as oil workers demonstrated at a key refinery, activists said. Riot police fired into residential...
Merkel praises others as she accepts UN refugee agency award
GENEVA (AP) — Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel received the U.N. refugee agency’s top award on Monday and gave credit to the people behind the welcome of more than 1 million refugees, mostly from Syria, after she opened Germany’s doors to them in 2015 and 2016. Merkel...
NATO cautious to avoid war, struggles with dual challenges
BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO defense ministers met Wednesday as the alliance’s member countries face the twin challenges of struggling to make and supply weapons to Ukraine while protecting vital European infrastructure like pipelines or cables that Russia might want to sabotage in retaliation. In the almost eight months...
EXPLAINER: What caused UK’s economic crisis and what’s next?
LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Liz Truss took office last month promising to reenergize the British economy and put the nation on a path to “long-term success.” Instead, her tenure so far has been marred by turmoil as mortgage rates soared, the pound fell to record lows and chaos in bond markets threatened the country’s financial stability.
UN seeks help for developing world hit by rising debt costs
GENEVA (AP) — The United Nations’ development program is calling on rich countries and financial institutions in them to do more to help alleviate a growing debt crisis faced by the world’s poorest countries, including by writing off debts — not just rescheduling them. A report...
Canadian combat engineers to train Ukrainians in Poland
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Canada will deploy approximately 40 combat engineers to NATO ally Poland to train Ukrainian sappers in de-mining, engineer reconnaissance and explosives, the Canadian defense minister said Tuesday. Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand made the announcement during a visit to Warsaw. At a briefing alongside her...
UK sanctions Iranian officials over protests crackdown
LONDON (AP) — Britain on Monday imposed sanctions on Iran’s “morality police” and several security officials in response to the violent crackdown on anti-government protesters. Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets in protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who had been...
Lesotho’s election winner announces new coalition government
MASERU, Lesotho (AP) — Lesotho’s businessman-turned-politician Sam Matekane is set to become the southern African country’s next prime minister after cobbling together a coalition headed by his Revolution for Prosperity party. Matekane, 64, announced the new three-party coalition Tuesday in the capital, Maseru. His party will team...
Families of crash victims rain wrath on Airbus, Air France
PARIS (AP) — Distraught families whose loved ones died in Air France’s worst-ever crash on Monday shouted down the CEOs of the airline and of planemaker Airbus as the two companies went on trial on manslaughter charges for the 2009 accident over the Atlantic Ocean. Cries of “Shame!”...
West plans more arms for 'brave' Ukraine as sirens sound again
KYIV/BRUSSELS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - More than 50 Western countries met on Wednesday to promise more weapons for Ukraine, especially air defences after Russia launched its most intense missile strikes since the war began.
S. Korea says it has ability to intercept North’s missiles
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military said Tuesday it’s capable of detecting and intercepting the variety of missiles North Korea launched in a barrage of recent simulated nuclear attacks on its rivals, though it maintains the North’s advancing nuclear program poses a grave security threat.
Cyprus’ flawed program leads to 10 more losing citizenship
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus has begun proceedings to revoke the citizenships of three investors and seven of their family members, an official said Wednesday, rights that were granted under the country’s ill-fated investment-for-citizenship program that had repeatedly flouted its own rules. Deputy government spokeswoman Niovi Parisinou said,...
Iranians keep up protests over Mahsa Amini death despite mounting fatalities
DUBAI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Iranians kept up anti-government protests on Wednesday despite an increasingly deadly state crackdown, social media reports showed, as Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismissed the demonstrations as "scattered riots" planned by Iran's enemies.
German cybersecurity chief investigated over Russia ties
BERLIN (AP) — The head of Germany’s national cybersecurity agency is under scrutiny over reports of ties to Russian intelligence, officials said Monday. Arne Schoenbohm, who heads the BSI agency, co-founded a cybersecurity group a decade ago that brings together experts from public institutions and the private sector. German media reported that one of its members is a company founded by a former Russian intelligence agent.
Upstart party wins in Lesotho polls, must form coalition
MASERU, Lesotho (AP) — Lesotho business mogul Sam Matekane’s upstart party, the Revolution for Prosperity, has won 56 of the 120 constituencies in the general elections, according to results announced by the Independent Electoral Commission on Monday afternoon. Celebrations have erupted on the streets of the capital, Maseru,...
Spain blanks US; Americans hadn’t lost 2 straight since ’17
PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — Laia Codina and Esther González both scored for Spain in a 2-0 victory Tuesday over the U.S. women’s national team, which lost a second straight game for the first time in more than five years. Codina scored in the 39th minute. It was...
U.S. EIA sees slower oil demand, output growth this year and next
Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. oil demand and production is expected to grow more slowly than previously forecast for the remainder of this year and in 2023, the U.S. Energy Department said on Wednesday.
Jailed Kashmir anti-India leader dies in police custody
NEW DELHI (AP) — Altaf Ahmad Shah, a prominent politician in Kashmir who challenged India’s rule over the disputed region for decades and had been jailed by Indian authorities for the past five years, has died while in police custody, his family said Tuesday. He was 66. Shah...
