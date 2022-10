Week 6 of the college football season was ... odd. Quarterback injuries made for strange viewing experiences. Alabama was able to fend off an upset bid from Texas A&M without defending Heisman winner Bryce Young. Kentucky wasn't so lucky, falling to South Carolina without Will Levis. Kansas nearly kept up with TCU thanks to a brilliant performance from backup Jason Bean, in for Jalon Daniels. Oklahoma got its Red River Showdown doors blown off without Dillon Gabriel. Arizona State upset Washington with former walk-on Trenton Bourguet at the helm and Texas Tech threw a serious scare into Oklahoma State with a third-string quarterback. Louisville backup Brock Domann potentially saved coach Scott Satterfield's job with a solid performance in a win over Virginia. Et cetera.

