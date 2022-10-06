Read full article on original website
Can Bitcoin Fix The Decline Of American Civilization?
This is a transcribed excerpt of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” hosted by P and Q. In this episode, they are joined by Juneseth and American Hodl to discuss how America arrived at the political situation it is currently in. Both Junseth and American Hodl explain their perspectives on American culture and how political parties hope to control American culture and economics.
A Shift To Renewables Will Optimize Bitcoin Mining
This is an opinion editorial by Jerry Usman, an electrical engineer and tech writer. Is progress being made toward green bitcoin mining? Absolutely! Despite the regulatory upheavals, reasonable progress has been made. Is Bitcoin green now? No, but at least Bitcoin’s greenhouse gas emissions are not where they used to be. According to the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index, Bitcoin’s greenhouse gas emissions dropped from 59 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in October 2021 to 48.88 metric tons today.
How to Buy Bitcoin
Investing shouldn’t be a light-hearted decision, but it sounds more complicated than it is. In traditional finance, some brokers guide investors through the process, making it a more straightforward experience. With Bitcoin, there can be no intermediaries, and there should not be in the true spirit of the cryptocurrency....
Is Bitcoin Decoupling From Treasurys, Equities And Bonds?
The below is a direct excerpt of Marty's Bent Issue #1271: “Soaring rates, begging and bitcoin's relative strength.” Sign up for the newsletter here. Last week, we discussed the fact that credit default swap spreads for sovereign nations are becoming completely detached from their historical averages. In that piece, we highlighted that rapidly rising rates will begin to have a material effect on the interest payments on sovereign debt. Our friend Lawrence Lepard did some rough calculations on the exact impact this type of high-rate environment will have on the amount of money the U.S. government will owe their counterparts in interest payments if rates continue to rise. At this rate, interest payments will be about 3.5 times what they were in 2020. Of course, this won't happen right away as a lot of these Treasurys need to mature. However, if you take a look at the maturity calendar, a considerable amount of these Treasurys are due to mature over the next two years.
Five Examples Of Bitcoin’s Real-World Utility
This is an opinion editorial by Trent Dudenhoeffer, a certified financial planner at Watchdog Capital. Believe it or not, bitcoin is money. This may be a hard sell to many of us in the Western world, specifically here in the United States. I get it; the dollar is the reserve currency of the world. Yes, there is inflation, but it’s not that bad, despite today’s inflation being the highest it’s been in more than 40 years.
Bitcoin Miners Are The Dung Beetles Of The Energy Sector
This is an opinion editorial by Robert Warren, partner at Distributed Hash and business development at Upstream Data Inc. The layperson knows only one thing about Bitcoin mining — it uses a lot of energy, and that is bad. This mind-virus, successfully spread by the climate extremists and anti-Bitcoin...
How Bitcoin And Art Will Free The People
This is an opinion editorial by Stefan Dzeparoski, an award-winning international director and creative producer. “And those who were seen dancing were thought to be insane by those who could not hear the music,” — Friedrich Nietzsche. Bitcoin and art could lead us out of the mechanical stronghold...
BNY Mellon Now Offers Bitcoin Custody Services: Report
BNY Mellon can now provide bitcoin custody services. The centuries-old institution won the approval of New York’s financial regulator to begin offering the service. The move comes as institutions attempt to cater to a growing demand for cryptocurrency services. Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon), the world’s largest...
21Shares Launches The Middle East’s First Spot Bitcoin ETP
Financial services firm 21Shares has launched the first physically-backed bitcoin exchange traded product (ETP) in the Middle East, per a press release. The ETP will trade on the Nasdaq Dubai exchange under ticker symbol ABTC similar to the spot bitcoin ETP the company previously launched in Europe. “Coming from the...
Tor Is Under Attack And Bitcoiners Must Help Fix It
This is an opinion editorial by Max Hillebrand, the CEO of zkSNACKs and a contributor to Wasabi Wallet. After more than two years of rigorous research, development and review, our team at Wasabi unleashed Wasabi Wallet 2.0 to the wild. This upgrade included numerous improvements, attempting to finally make the private use of Bitcoin effortless and cheap. Specifically, the new Wasabi client is designed to be a more intense Tor user than in the past, now with even more Tor identities in parallel.
The White House Weighs Bitcoin Regulation And Plans To Implement A Central Bank Digital Currency
This is a transcribed excerpt of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” hosted by P and Q. In this episode, they are joined by Jason Brett and Dusty Daemon to explain how the White House is planning to regulate the cryptocurrency industry, how they view Bitcoin and Lightning, and the plan for a central bank digital currency.
River Financial Releases New Lightning Integration Currently Used By El Salvador
River Financial launches a new Lightning Network product for businesses and institutions. RLS has been the backend service provider of El Salvador’s Chivo Wallet for over a year. River has other well-known customers in the works to be onboarded to the Lightning Network. River Financial, a fintech company focused...
It Is Time to Re-Found the American Republic
This article is the core story in Bitcoin Magazine's "The Orange Party Issue”. Click here to subscribe now. In the early 1980s, my parents immigrated to the United States from communist Poland. Both software engineers, they saw in the U.S. a place where they could build the future and prosper without the oppression of a government that doled out favors based on Party membership and meted out punishments for political dissent.
