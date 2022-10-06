ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold front moves through the Chicago area Thursday

 6 days ago
  • The cold front moves across the IL/WI border about midday, reaching well south of Chicago by 6PM
  • North portion Chicago area – Temps in the 70s by late morning, falling through the 60s/50s into the 40s
  • South portion – Temps falling out of the 70s early afternoon through the 60s into the 50s
  • NNE winds 15 to 30 mph
  • Clouds and a few widely scattered showers possible, especially close-in along Lake Michigan

Thursday Temperature Timeline – O’Hare International Airport

  • Cold frontal passage near 2PM – wind shift from SW to NNE
  • Temps increase to lower 70s before front, steady fall in temps after frontal passage.
Friday Set-up: Chicago embedded in cold air from Northern Canada

  • N flow pulls cold air from northern Canada into the Great lakes/Chicago area
  • Warm air pushed farther south – extending from Rockies across Gulf Coast states

Thursday-Friday Lake Michigan Wave Heights

NNE winds 20 to 30 mph expected to build waves on lake Michigan Thursday – Friday

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

