Helena, MT

KSEN AM 1150

There’s BINGO At The Smile Shop

Our good friend & neighbor, Montana Award Winner Lena Tronson, is running BINGO down at the Smile Shop.. Come on in anytime & mark your Smile Shop Bingo card with the numbers that have been drawn. There'll only be 1 winner per game with 28 games you can win. The Smile Shop Bingo game will run through this coming January 1st, with the drawing on January 3rd. Don't worry about a thing, if you win a game that's already been won, your name's put into a drawing for the end of the games. There's no obligation to purchase or by anything. "ME?" I just like to wonder down to the Smile Shop when Lena's real busy sewing & crafting & start jumping up & down & yelling "BINGO. BINGO" all over the store...
KSEN AM 1150

Montana State Renames Its Foundation Seed Program

BOZEMAN — A program at Montana State University that researches and develops foundation seed varieties for the state’s agricultural producers has a new name. An extension of the crop breeding programs in the Department of Plant Sciences and Plant Pathology, the Montana Foundation Seed Program’s name is now officially the Montana State University Foundation Seed Program. The name change was approved unanimously at MSU’s September University Council meeting.
KSEN AM 1150

Celebrating 4-H Week with Jane Wolery, Montana 4-H Foundation Executive Director

During my 24th consecutive Teton County 4-H Fair in 2022, I had the pleasure of working with a new colleague and friend who was less than four months into her service as an MSU Extension Agent. She was visiting Teton County to gain experience. She is probably the youngest hire on record, having started at age 20. By contrast, when I arrived in Teton County, I was 30 years old, had taught and been a school counselor for five years and had been an Extension Educator in Sheridan, Wyoming for nearly three years. She is the age of my daughters.
KSEN AM 1150

Montana DOC: Millions in Federal Loans Available to Help Montana’s Small Businesses Expand, Create Jobs

HELENA – The Montana Department of Commerce announced today the opening round of more than $60 million dollars in federal funds to assist small Montana businesses with expansion and job creation. The lending and financing funding is through Commerce’s Montana State Small Business Credit Initiative 2.0 Loan Participation Program (MT SSBCI 2.0 LPP), administered by Commerce’s Business MT Division.
KSEN AM 1150 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana.

