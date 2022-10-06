ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acclaimed Native American flute player, hoop dancer has died

Kevin Locke, an acclaimed Native American flute player, hoop dancer, cultural ambassador and educator, has died in South Dakota at age 68, according to his family. A member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and from the ancestral line of Lakota and Anishinabe, Locke died Friday night after returning to his hotel room in Hill City, his son Ohiyesá Locke said Monday. The younger Locke said his father, who had been performing at the Crazy Horse Memorial in the Black Hills, suffered an asthma attack and died while he was being taken to the hospital. Ohiyesá Locke said he had...
hypebeast.com

WILLOW Brings New Album ‘<CopingMechanism>’ to SNL

On October 8, WILLOW stopped by SNL to perform a couple of songs from her newly released album <CopingMechanism>, including “curious/furious” and “ur a stranger.”. The new work marks WILLOW’s fifth studio album, which just arrived on Friday, October 7 – making SNL one of the first stops on the project’s live journey. With a full band alongside her and a medley of blue, purple and fuschia-colored lights, WILLOW opened the performance with the album’s third track, “curious/furious.”
hypebeast.com

'The Devil in the White City' Director Todd Field Departs Hulu Series After Keanu Reeves

Director Todd Field has exited Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese and Hulu‘s The Devil in the White City series adaptation just days after lead actor Keanu Reeves. According to Variety, a reason for his departure nor a possible connection to Reeves’ move were not confirmed, but the project is now looking for a new director. This only lengthens the production time of the series, which has been in the works since 2010 when DiCaprio purchased the movie rights and initially planned the project as a film directed by Scorsese.
hypebeast.com

Tom Cruise To Become First Actor to Film a Movie in Space

Tom Cruise is all about taking his acting expertise to new heights. After the success of Top Gun: Maverick, Cruise has redefined taking his projects o new heights, but now, it appears that he will quite literally do so. The 60-year-old Hollywood action veteran is set to become the first...
The Independent

Damien Hirst burns the first of thousands of his paintings as part of NFT project

Damien Hirst has burned some of his artworks.The artist burned pieces from his first NFT collection, The Currency, on Tuesday (11 October).It was the first burning session to take place at Newport Street Gallery, Vauxhall, London. The remaining artworks will be burned at a specified time each day for the rest of the exhibition until it concludes on 30 October.Hirst launched The Currency in July last year. He made 10,000 unique dot paintings in 2016, which were each linked to corresponding NFTs and sold for $2,000 (£1,663) each. Buyers were given a choice to keep the NFT or exchange...
hypebeast.com

Cardi B's Unofficial Remix of Ice Spice’s “Munch (Feelin’ U)” Will Not Be Released

Cardi B confirmed that she will not be releasing her unofficial remix of Ice Spice‘s viral single, “Munch (Feelin’ U).”. The “WAP” rapper clarified the news on Twitter after fans called for her version to drop. “I’m not putting that song out by the way,” she tweeted. “You know I don’t tease.” Cardi also explained the reason in response to a fan who asked why the remix won’t see the light of day, “I like it don’t love it,” she continued, “just having fun.”
hypebeast.com

Rick Owens and Dr. Martens Are Back Together Again

Rick Owens and Dr. Martens are back with their third collaboration, building on Owens’ signature subversion with two new footwear offerings taking over the forms of the footwear brand’s 1460 and 1918 boots. Following on from the first release that brought crisscrossed lacing to the 1460 Bex Platform boot and a second collaboration that reworked the boot as well as a pair of sandals, the duo now turns its attention once again to the iconic boot and also something more daring.
hypebeast.com

Dave Has Just Debuted a New Balance x Stone Island Football Jersey

U.K. rap star, Dave, has just debuted a New Balance x Stone Island football kit at his annual Santan Cup tournament. The Streatham-raised rhymer recently previewed his own clothing line, Psycho, in collaboration with Brazilian football legend Adriano and he also just performed at BOSS’ rescheduled London Fashion Week party in the U.K.’s capital last night. And while Hypebeast recently explored how much U.K. rap and fashion are crossing over, Santandave seems to be doing things slightly differently.
hypebeast.com

Procell Co-Founder Jessica Gonsalves and ASICS Present Pearly GEL-Nimbus 9 Collab

After dropping collabs with Angelo Baque, Tremaine Emory and Renell Madrano,. has readied the fourth release from their ASICS Collective initiative: a pearly GEL-Nimbus 9 designed in partnership with Procell co-founder Jessica Gonsalves. The past releases pulled from their designers’ personal backstories, and Gonsalves’ sneaker is no different as it draws directly from her family’s love of sailing.
hypebeast.com

Lil Yachty Delivers "Poland" Music Video

After officially dropping “Poland” on streaming platforms, Lil Yachty has now returned to deliver a music video for his viral hit. Appearing out of nowhere, the track has taken over social media thanks to the rapper’s unique yet infectious hook. The viral nature of the release was also built on with the track artwork that builds on the now infamous trick to Poland.
getnews.info

Michelle Roberts’ Whispers Among The Prairie is a Compelling Historical Romance that Highlights Authentic Cheyenne History

Whispers Among the Prairie: American West Conflicts takes readers on an adventure into the American West while shining a light on the Southern Cheyenne tribes. Whispers Among The Prairie by Michelle Roberts is a groundbreaking historical romance novel that gives readers insight into the way of life of the Cheyenne Indians during the Washita and Sand Creek battles. Set in the 1860s, the book brings the plains of the American West to life with passion, conflict, adventure and loyalty. A deadly struggle erupts between the Cheyenne Indians and American settlers as the native tribes wished to continue living in freedom, while the American settlers sought to take control of their land.
