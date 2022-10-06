Damien Hirst has burned some of his artworks.The artist burned pieces from his first NFT collection, The Currency, on Tuesday (11 October).It was the first burning session to take place at Newport Street Gallery, Vauxhall, London. The remaining artworks will be burned at a specified time each day for the rest of the exhibition until it concludes on 30 October.Hirst launched The Currency in July last year. He made 10,000 unique dot paintings in 2016, which were each linked to corresponding NFTs and sold for $2,000 (£1,663) each. Buyers were given a choice to keep the NFT or exchange...

