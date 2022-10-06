Read full article on original website
Related
A Native American photographer took powerful portraits of members of every tribe across the US
Matika Wilbur's work will be published in her photography book "Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America" in April 2023.
Acclaimed Native American flute player, hoop dancer has died
Kevin Locke, an acclaimed Native American flute player, hoop dancer, cultural ambassador and educator, has died in South Dakota at age 68, according to his family. A member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and from the ancestral line of Lakota and Anishinabe, Locke died Friday night after returning to his hotel room in Hill City, his son Ohiyesá Locke said Monday. The younger Locke said his father, who had been performing at the Crazy Horse Memorial in the Black Hills, suffered an asthma attack and died while he was being taken to the hospital. Ohiyesá Locke said he had...
hypebeast.com
WILLOW Brings New Album ‘<CopingMechanism>’ to SNL
On October 8, WILLOW stopped by SNL to perform a couple of songs from her newly released album <CopingMechanism>, including “curious/furious” and “ur a stranger.”. The new work marks WILLOW’s fifth studio album, which just arrived on Friday, October 7 – making SNL one of the first stops on the project’s live journey. With a full band alongside her and a medley of blue, purple and fuschia-colored lights, WILLOW opened the performance with the album’s third track, “curious/furious.”
hypebeast.com
'The Devil in the White City' Director Todd Field Departs Hulu Series After Keanu Reeves
Director Todd Field has exited Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese and Hulu‘s The Devil in the White City series adaptation just days after lead actor Keanu Reeves. According to Variety, a reason for his departure nor a possible connection to Reeves’ move were not confirmed, but the project is now looking for a new director. This only lengthens the production time of the series, which has been in the works since 2010 when DiCaprio purchased the movie rights and initially planned the project as a film directed by Scorsese.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The first Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton will be auctioned in Hong Kong in November
The skeleton of the actual T. rex is expected to be sold for as much as $25 million.
ASIA・
hypebeast.com
Tom Cruise To Become First Actor to Film a Movie in Space
Tom Cruise is all about taking his acting expertise to new heights. After the success of Top Gun: Maverick, Cruise has redefined taking his projects o new heights, but now, it appears that he will quite literally do so. The 60-year-old Hollywood action veteran is set to become the first...
sciencealert.com
Human Sacrifices in The Midnight Terror Cave Had Strange Blue String in Their Teeth
More than 15 years after its discovery, Belize's Midnight Terror Cave is still leaving clues about more than 100 people who were sacrificed to the Maya rain god there more than a millennium ago. Used for burial during the Maya Classic period (250 to 925 CE), the cave was named...
‘Community at its absolute worst’: revisiting the horror of the Salem witch trials
At a new exhibition at the New-York Historical Society, a ‘reckoning and reclaiming’ is taking place with a devastating portion of history
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Damien Hirst burns the first of thousands of his paintings as part of NFT project
Damien Hirst has burned some of his artworks.The artist burned pieces from his first NFT collection, The Currency, on Tuesday (11 October).It was the first burning session to take place at Newport Street Gallery, Vauxhall, London. The remaining artworks will be burned at a specified time each day for the rest of the exhibition until it concludes on 30 October.Hirst launched The Currency in July last year. He made 10,000 unique dot paintings in 2016, which were each linked to corresponding NFTs and sold for $2,000 (£1,663) each. Buyers were given a choice to keep the NFT or exchange...
hypebeast.com
Drake Enlists Lil Yachty for Second OVO Collaboration With University of Toronto
Drake and OVO are back with a second co-branded capsule collection with the University of Toronto. Drake continues to celebrate Canadian excellency and show love to his hometown once again, with the help of his fellow rapper and hip-hop superstar, Lil Yachty. The first collection dropped in August 2021, gearing...
hypebeast.com
Cardi B's Unofficial Remix of Ice Spice’s “Munch (Feelin’ U)” Will Not Be Released
Cardi B confirmed that she will not be releasing her unofficial remix of Ice Spice‘s viral single, “Munch (Feelin’ U).”. The “WAP” rapper clarified the news on Twitter after fans called for her version to drop. “I’m not putting that song out by the way,” she tweeted. “You know I don’t tease.” Cardi also explained the reason in response to a fan who asked why the remix won’t see the light of day, “I like it don’t love it,” she continued, “just having fun.”
hypebeast.com
Rick Owens and Dr. Martens Are Back Together Again
Rick Owens and Dr. Martens are back with their third collaboration, building on Owens’ signature subversion with two new footwear offerings taking over the forms of the footwear brand’s 1460 and 1918 boots. Following on from the first release that brought crisscrossed lacing to the 1460 Bex Platform boot and a second collaboration that reworked the boot as well as a pair of sandals, the duo now turns its attention once again to the iconic boot and also something more daring.
hypebeast.com
Dave Has Just Debuted a New Balance x Stone Island Football Jersey
U.K. rap star, Dave, has just debuted a New Balance x Stone Island football kit at his annual Santan Cup tournament. The Streatham-raised rhymer recently previewed his own clothing line, Psycho, in collaboration with Brazilian football legend Adriano and he also just performed at BOSS’ rescheduled London Fashion Week party in the U.K.’s capital last night. And while Hypebeast recently explored how much U.K. rap and fashion are crossing over, Santandave seems to be doing things slightly differently.
MIM to display crystal flute by same maker as flute played by Lizzo at LoC
Under the rotunda at the Library of Congress this week, multi-Grammy award winning artist Lizzo played the flute, the instrument that's been part of her identity since she was a little girl.
themarginalian.org
M.C. Escher on Loneliness, Creativity, and How Rachel Carson Inspired His Art, with a Side of Bach
“If you write what you yourself sincerely think and feel and are interested in,” Rachel Carson wrote as she contemplated the loneliness of creative work after her unexampled books about the sea made her one of the most beloved writers of her time, “you will interest other people.”
hypebeast.com
Procell Co-Founder Jessica Gonsalves and ASICS Present Pearly GEL-Nimbus 9 Collab
After dropping collabs with Angelo Baque, Tremaine Emory and Renell Madrano,. has readied the fourth release from their ASICS Collective initiative: a pearly GEL-Nimbus 9 designed in partnership with Procell co-founder Jessica Gonsalves. The past releases pulled from their designers’ personal backstories, and Gonsalves’ sneaker is no different as it draws directly from her family’s love of sailing.
purewow.com
Celeste Ng’s Latest Novel Imagines a Dystopia That’s Upsettingly Close to Present-Day America￼
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Books are banned, internet searches are monitored and neighbors are encouraged to spy on one another in Our Missing Hearts,...
hypebeast.com
fragment design and Anti Social Social Club Reconnect for New Collection
Following its Jollibee collaboration, Anti Social Social Club has now come together with Hiroshi Fujiwara‘s fragment design once again. The latest team-up builds on the duo’s 2019 collaboration and features a collision of logos from the two names. The latest fragment design x Anti Social Social Club collection...
hypebeast.com
Lil Yachty Delivers "Poland" Music Video
After officially dropping “Poland” on streaming platforms, Lil Yachty has now returned to deliver a music video for his viral hit. Appearing out of nowhere, the track has taken over social media thanks to the rapper’s unique yet infectious hook. The viral nature of the release was also built on with the track artwork that builds on the now infamous trick to Poland.
getnews.info
Michelle Roberts’ Whispers Among The Prairie is a Compelling Historical Romance that Highlights Authentic Cheyenne History
Whispers Among the Prairie: American West Conflicts takes readers on an adventure into the American West while shining a light on the Southern Cheyenne tribes. Whispers Among The Prairie by Michelle Roberts is a groundbreaking historical romance novel that gives readers insight into the way of life of the Cheyenne Indians during the Washita and Sand Creek battles. Set in the 1860s, the book brings the plains of the American West to life with passion, conflict, adventure and loyalty. A deadly struggle erupts between the Cheyenne Indians and American settlers as the native tribes wished to continue living in freedom, while the American settlers sought to take control of their land.
Comments / 0