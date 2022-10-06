ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chancellor to hold talks with bank chiefs amid mortgage rate surge

By The Newsroom
 6 days ago
Financial News

The Chancellor is to meet with the UK’s banks and building societies amid turmoil in the mortgage sector sparked by the mini-budget market chaos.

Kwasi Kwarteng will sit down with senior executives from high street lenders and the largest challenger banks ahead of his upcoming plans to loosen regulation in the financial services sector.

But it comes amid increasing woes in the lending market, with a number of banks pulling mortgage deals in the last week and hiking mortgage rates.

Swap rates, which mortgage pricing is based on, have increased at unprecedented levels in response to the current economic conditions and amid further predicted rises in the Bank of England base rate, which currently sits at 2.25%.

HSBC, Santander and Virgin Money are among the lending giants that had withdrawn products from the market for new borrowers since the Government unveiled its mini-budget.

And on Wednesday the rate on a typical two-year fixed mortgage surged past 6% for the first time in 14 years, on the same day that Prime Minister Liz Truss told the Conservative Party conference that the Government was pursuing “difficult but necessary” decisions.

However, the choice of mortgages has been gradually improving this week, with 2,371 products available on Wednesday, up from 2,358 on Tuesday.

The Chancellor is likely to quiz bank chiefs on their plans to soothe the market and prevent further mortgage deals being pulled.

He is also set to discuss elements of his growth plan, which strives to stimulate economic growth and improve UK competitiveness by reducing “burdensome” regulation and taxes on businesses.

It is the latest in a string of meetings that Mr Kwarteng has arranged with the banking giants since he stepped into the ministerial role.

Early in September, he had an hour-long meeting with City leaders to caution them over the Government’s plans to ramp up short-term borrowing to fund the energy support package.

At the time, he said he was “committed to taking decisive action to help the British people now, while pursuing an unashamedly pro-growth agenda”.

The Chancellor also summoned the top investment banks including JP Morgan, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley to prepare them for his deregulatory plans, known as Big Bang 2.0.

The Treasury will give an update on Mr Kwarteng’s message to the bank chiefs following Thursday’s meeting.

Related
newschain

Starmer warns Tory MPs they will not be forgiven for backing ‘kamikaze’ budget

Voters will not forgive the Conservative Party if it continues to “defend” the madness of Liz Truss’s “kamikaze” mini-budget, according to Sir Keir Starmer. The Labour leader issued the warning to Tory MPs as he accused the Prime Minister of being “lost in denial” and “ducking responsibility” for the consequences of her Government’s economic policies.
POLITICS
newschain

PM accused of ‘scapegoating’ Bank of England after mini-budget economic turmoil

The Prime Minister has been accused of “scapegoating” the governor of the Bank of England in order to save Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng from the impact of the mini-budget. SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford made the claim at Prime Minister’s Questions, and warned Liz Truss that people across the UK were no longer just worried about heating their homes, but keeping their homes as mortgage rates rise.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
newschain

Sterling falls as Bank of England warns market support will end on Friday

The pound has fallen again after the Bank of England governor warned that its emergency support package for the markets would end on Friday. Earlier the Bank intervened for the second time in as many days to prevent “fire sales” of pension fund assets, amid the continuing market turmoil in the wake of Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget.
BUSINESS
newschain

Liz Truss to hold meetings with Tory MPs in bid to woo critics

Liz Truss is set to launch a charm offensive to bridge the divides blighting the Tory party as she faces mounting pressure to raise benefits in line with inflation. As MPs file back into Westminster this week, the Prime Minister is expected to hold policy lunches with groups of colleagues and address the 1922 Committee of backbenchers on Wednesday.
POLITICS
newschain

King’s coronation to take place on Archie’s birthday

The King’s coronation falls on the birthday of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie. Archie, Charles’ grandson, turns four on Saturday May 6 next year, when the King will be crowned amid great pageantry in Westminster Abbey. It has not yet been confirmed who will...
WORLD
newschain

All efforts needed to avoid fresh Stormont elections – Coveney

All efforts must be made to find an alternative to fresh Stormont elections, Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said. Mr Coveney was in Belfast where he held meetings with Sinn Fein, the Alliance Party, the Ulster Unionists and the SDLP. The DUP is blocking the functioning of the...
POLITICS
newschain

Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power

The head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog has said that a Ukrainian nuclear plant surrounded by Russian troops has lost all external power needed for vital safety systems for the second time in five days. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) director-general Rafael Grossi said agency monitors at the Zaporizhzhia...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Government ‘fighting like cats in a sack’, says Starmer

Members of the “chaotic, irresponsible” Government have been accused by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer of “fighting like cats in a sack” amid the energy crisis. Earlier, in a U-turn, Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng agreed to bring forward his proposals setting out his medium-term fiscal plan alongside Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) predictions to October 31.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Britain ‘step closer to recession’ after economy shrank in August

Britain’s economy unexpectedly shrank in August, reinforcing forecasts that the UK is on course for a recession as the cost-of-living crisis hits hard. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said gross domestic product (GDP) dropped by 0.3% between July and August, down from growth of 0.1% the previous month, which was downwardly revised from the 0.2% previous estimation.
ECONOMY
newschain

Labour plans would cause blackouts and poverty, says climate minister

Labour’s pledge to decarbonise the electricity grid by 2030 would lead to blackouts and poverty, the climate minister has said. In an occasionally heated meeting of the House of Commons Environmental Audit Committee on Wednesday, Graham Stuart defended the Government’s decision to grant new licences for oil and gas exploration in the North Sea and lift the ban on fracking.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
160K+
Post
15M+
Views
