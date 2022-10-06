ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

mocoshow.com

Vehicle Driven Into Building Tuesday Morning in Rockville

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to the scene of a collision that involved a single vehicle striking a building at 1396 Rockville Pike in Rockville on Tuesday morning around 6:30am. No injuries were reported. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS, EMS evaluated one patient that declined transport to the hospital. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WTOP

Fire in 11-story apartment building in College Park

A fire broke out in the trash chute of an 11-story apartment building in College Park, Maryland, early Tuesday morning. The fire started around 3:15 a.m. in the 9300 block of Cherry Hill Road, Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department said in a tweet. Crews said there was...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
WUSA9

2 suspects arrested for shooting at people, homes, and cars in Anne Arundel

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Two people have been arrested after allegedly shooting at people, homes and cars in Anne Arundel, Maryland, earlier this year. On April 3, officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to Marlton Court, off of Reece Road, in Severn, around 9 p.m. after a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers learned that a group of people arrived home and began to get out of their car when gunshots were fired towards them.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Franklin County Free Press

MD crash: Hagerstown man critical following crash

A Hagerstown man is in critical condition at Meritus Medical Center as the result of an early morning shooting on South Potomac Street Tuesday.. Hagerstown police received a report about the shooting at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Responding officers found Dayvon Smith, 35, of Hagerstown, outside in a driveway at the address, with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
clayconews.com

State Police arrest Seven People from multiple States at Scene of Protest that shut down Interstate 495 in Montgomery County, Maryland

ROCKVILLE, MD – The Maryland State Police is reporting that seven people were arrested after a group of protestors shut down a portion of Interstate 495 Monday morning in Montgomery County. Shortly before 10:30 A.M., troopers from the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack responded to inner loop of I-495...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Residents say neighbor was shot dead in the parking lot of Columbia apartment

COLUMBIA, Md. (WBFF) — Residents at a Columbia apartment complex say one of their neighbors was shot and killed in the parking lot Friday night. “I heard like a loud bang, came outside, and they was giving somebody CPR across the street,” said a man who lives at the Bluffs at Hawthorn apartments on Hickory Ridge Road.
COLUMBIA, MD
WTOP

1 seriously injured, 21 displaced in Prince George’s Co. apartment complex fire

Multiple people are displaced and one person is in the hospital following a fire at a Prince George’s County, Maryland, apartment complex early Sunday morning. The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. in the 8500 block of Greenbelt Road in Greenbelt. A tweet from the Prince George’s County Fire Department said the flames were put out by 7:15 a.m.
GREENBELT, MD
fox5dc.com

Tow truck car thieves strike again in DC

WASHINGTON - Tow truck car thieves are still at it in the District with police investigating another alleged case. A man who lives in the Deanwood section of Northeast D.C. says his car was stolen by someone driving a tow truck around 9:30 a.m. on the 1000 block of 48th Street.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

21 displaced, 1 critically injured after fire at Prince George's County home

SEABROOK, Md. — One person has been injured and 21 residents are displaced following a Sunday morning house fire in Seabrook, Maryland, officials said. Around 4:30 a.m., Sunday, firefighters were sent to the 8500 block of Greenbelt Road in Seabrook, Maryland, for a report of a fire at the three-story multifamily home, according to Prince George's County Fire and EMS Department.
SEABROOK, MD
thedcpost.com

DC Police Search for Card Skimming Suspects, Warn Public

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is looking for the suspects involved in a card skimming scheme by placing devices on credit card machines at DC businesses. In the latest of a string of events, two suspects installed a skimming device on the credit card reader after distracting the salesperson in a convenience store in Northwest Washington.
WASHINGTON, DC
