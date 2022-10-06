Read full article on original website
Related
mocoshow.com
Vehicle Driven Into Building Tuesday Morning in Rockville
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to the scene of a collision that involved a single vehicle striking a building at 1396 Rockville Pike in Rockville on Tuesday morning around 6:30am. No injuries were reported. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS, EMS evaluated one patient that declined transport to the hospital. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
PHOTO: Police asking for public's help identifying child found in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The Montgomery County Department of Police is asking for public's help in identifying a young boy that was found Wednesday morning in Silver Spring, Maryland. Officers say the boy was located around 5:45 a.m. in a parking lot on Wayne Avenue, nearby Cedar Street. The...
WTOP
Fire in 11-story apartment building in College Park
A fire broke out in the trash chute of an 11-story apartment building in College Park, Maryland, early Tuesday morning. The fire started around 3:15 a.m. in the 9300 block of Cherry Hill Road, Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department said in a tweet. Crews said there was...
fox5dc.com
Man dies after struck by vehicles on Indian Head Highway in Prince George's County
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. - A man is dead after he was struck by two vehicles on Indian Head Highway in Prince George's County Tuesday night. The crash was reported around 11 p.m. near Indian Head Highway and Kerby Hill Road in the Fort Washington area. Police found the man in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mailbox bandits target businesses in Harford County
Police in Harford County are trying to identify a man who cashed a check stolen from the mailbox of a business on Pulaski Highway in Edgewood during a rash of similar crimes.
2 suspects arrested for shooting at people, homes, and cars in Anne Arundel
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Two people have been arrested after allegedly shooting at people, homes and cars in Anne Arundel, Maryland, earlier this year. On April 3, officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to Marlton Court, off of Reece Road, in Severn, around 9 p.m. after a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers learned that a group of people arrived home and began to get out of their car when gunshots were fired towards them.
MD crash: Hagerstown man critical following crash
A Hagerstown man is in critical condition at Meritus Medical Center as the result of an early morning shooting on South Potomac Street Tuesday.. Hagerstown police received a report about the shooting at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Responding officers found Dayvon Smith, 35, of Hagerstown, outside in a driveway at the address, with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.
fox5dc.com
Woman says she rescued newborn from burning car in New Carrollton
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A woman and her newborn baby are recovering Tuesday evening after the car they were in flipped over on Veterans Parkway in New Carrollton. Michelle Council, the bystander who stopped to help rescue the newborn, spoke to FOX 5 about the heroic act. "I decided...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bay Net
Three Injured Including A CCSO Deputy After Crash In Prince Frederick
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On October 10, 2022, at approximately 4:23 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Route 4 (800 block of Solomons Island Road) and Chick-fil-A in Prince Frederick. Crews arrived on scene to find a Ford...
clayconews.com
State Police arrest Seven People from multiple States at Scene of Protest that shut down Interstate 495 in Montgomery County, Maryland
ROCKVILLE, MD – The Maryland State Police is reporting that seven people were arrested after a group of protestors shut down a portion of Interstate 495 Monday morning in Montgomery County. Shortly before 10:30 A.M., troopers from the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack responded to inner loop of I-495...
Dog rescued from Fairfax County playground after paw got stuck
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — As Baloo the dog attempted to try the monkey bars for the first time at a playground in Fairfax County on Monday, officials say he got nervous and one of his toes got stuck in one of the holes on the playground. Fortunately, Baloo had...
foxbaltimore.com
Residents say neighbor was shot dead in the parking lot of Columbia apartment
COLUMBIA, Md. (WBFF) — Residents at a Columbia apartment complex say one of their neighbors was shot and killed in the parking lot Friday night. “I heard like a loud bang, came outside, and they was giving somebody CPR across the street,” said a man who lives at the Bluffs at Hawthorn apartments on Hickory Ridge Road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mymcmedia.org
“3 Weeks of Hell”: Moose, Police Respond to Random Shootings
MyMCM’s presentation of “3 Weeks of Hell” focuses on the D.C. sniper attacks that terrorized the region in the fall of 2002. The rampage left ten people dead and three seriously injured. The first 24 hours of the shooting spree that began on Oct 2, 2002 took place in Montgomery County.
Man dead after being hit by a car in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police say a man is dead after he was hit by a car in Prince George's County late Tuesday night. Investigators are still working to figure out exactly what happened. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to the area of Indian Head Highway...
How to save lives in a fire with the Arlington County Fire Department
ARLINGTON, Va. — Fire Station 10 in Rosslyn is the Arlington County Fire Department’s newest fire station, and it's needed because the community is growing so quickly. This Fire Prevention Week, firefighters want to make sure that the public knows to make an escape plan so they can be safe inside their home.
WTOP
1 seriously injured, 21 displaced in Prince George’s Co. apartment complex fire
Multiple people are displaced and one person is in the hospital following a fire at a Prince George’s County, Maryland, apartment complex early Sunday morning. The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. in the 8500 block of Greenbelt Road in Greenbelt. A tweet from the Prince George’s County Fire Department said the flames were put out by 7:15 a.m.
fox5dc.com
Tow truck car thieves strike again in DC
WASHINGTON - Tow truck car thieves are still at it in the District with police investigating another alleged case. A man who lives in the Deanwood section of Northeast D.C. says his car was stolen by someone driving a tow truck around 9:30 a.m. on the 1000 block of 48th Street.
21 displaced, 1 critically injured after fire at Prince George's County home
SEABROOK, Md. — One person has been injured and 21 residents are displaced following a Sunday morning house fire in Seabrook, Maryland, officials said. Around 4:30 a.m., Sunday, firefighters were sent to the 8500 block of Greenbelt Road in Seabrook, Maryland, for a report of a fire at the three-story multifamily home, according to Prince George's County Fire and EMS Department.
'Declare Emergency' | 7 arrested after protests shut down Capital Beltway in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Seven men and women were arrested Monday after protests shut down I-495, most of whom are from out of state. Shortly before 10:30 a.m., Maryland State Police responded to the inner loop of I-495 at U.S. Route 29 following a number of calls. A climate...
thedcpost.com
DC Police Search for Card Skimming Suspects, Warn Public
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is looking for the suspects involved in a card skimming scheme by placing devices on credit card machines at DC businesses. In the latest of a string of events, two suspects installed a skimming device on the credit card reader after distracting the salesperson in a convenience store in Northwest Washington.
WUSA9
Washington, DC
42K+
Followers
12K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 0