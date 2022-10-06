ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Daily Mail

Ukraine dares to dream it has reached the turning point: Russian troops surrender en masse as they realise 'hopelessness of their situation' amid Kyiv's lightning counter-offensive

Russian troops have surrendered en masse in the face of a rapid Ukrainian counter-attack that is continuing to gain ground today, leading some to hope that a turning point in the war has finally been reached. Kyiv's military intelligence said large numbers of Moscow's soldiers had laid down their weapons...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Kremlin seizes on Zelensky 'blunder' after Ukraine President demands NATO 'launch pre-emptive strikes' on Russia to stop Putin using nukes - before insisting he meant 'imposing sanctions' pre-invasion as Kyiv troops hammer Moscow forces into retreat

The Kremlin has warned of potentially 'monstrous consequences' after Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to suggest NATO powers should bomb Russia to deter Vladimir Putin from using nuclear weapons against Ukraine. Russia said such comments risked starting 'yet another world war' after the Ukrainian president seemed to tell Australian think tank the...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Russia Ex-President Names Demand to End Ukraine War: 'Total Capitulation'

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said Russia would not end the Ukraine war without the "total capitulation" of Kyiv, despite mounting losses for the Kremlin's military, on Monday. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 and hoped his large military would bring...
POLITICS
AFP

Putin says war to 'stabilise', Ukraine presses counterattack

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that he expected the situation to "stabilise" in Ukrainian regions annexed by the Kremlin after Moscow suffered military setbacks and lost several key towns to Kyiv. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow would take back land it lost to Kyiv within the annexed regions, vowing they would be "Russian forever and will not be returned".
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. General Assembly started debating Monday whether to demand that Russia reverse course on annexing four regions of Ukraine. The discussion came as Moscow’s most extensive missile strikes in months alarmed much of the international community anew. The assembly’s special session was planned before Monday’s barrage. But countries took the occasion to speak out on the morning rush-hour attacks that hit at least 14 Ukrainian regions, including the capital of Kyiv, and killed at least 14 people. Russia said it targeted military and energy facilities. But some of the missiles smashed into civilian areas. Ukrainian Ambassador Sergey Kyslytsya told the assembly that some of his own close relatives were imperiled and unable to take cover in a bomb shelter. Russia has said it was retaliating for what it called a Ukrainian “terrorist” attack Saturday on an important bridge, and Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the assembly that Moscow had warned that there wouldn’t be impunity for such an attack.
MILITARY
Business Insider

Russia can't figure out exactly where the borders are for the land Putin just took from Ukraine as his army is forced to retreat

Russia says it doesn't know the exact borders of the Ukrainian land Vladimir Putin just annexed. A Kremlin representative said Russia would consult locals in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. Putin on Friday signed a decree annexing four Ukrainian regions in violation of international law. Russia acknowledged on Monday it...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia says it called-up more than 200,000 troops for Ukraine war

Russia has drafted more than 200,000 people to fight in Ukraine less than a fortnight after President Vladimir Putin announced the partial mobilisation of recruits.Defence minister Sergei Shoigu made the claim while speaking at a consultation with military figures.“As of today more than 200,000 people have entered the army,” said Shoigu. He added that those volunteering to fight should not be turned away without a “serious reason” and that new units were receiving instruction at 80 training ranges and six training centres, according to a Defence Ministry posting on Telegram.When Putin announced the partial mobilisation last month - at...
MILITARY
BBC

Ukraine war round-up: Russian military exhausted and US tech giant Meta blacklisted

Russian strikes on Ukraine continued for a second day on Tuesday, hitting energy and other key infrastructure targets across the country. The deadly attacks caused widespread blackouts in the western Lviv region, Dnipropetrovsk in the south-east and Vinnytsia in the south-west. Electricity rationing is in place in the capital Kyiv...
MILITARY
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Ukraine recaptures 5 settlements in Kherson region

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukrainian forces recaptured five settlements in the southern Kherson region, according to the southern Operational Command. The villages of Novovasylivka, Novohryhorivka, Nova Kamianka, Tryfonivka and Chervone in the Beryslav district were retaken as of Oct. 11, according to the speaker of the southern command Vladislav Nazarov.
POLITICS

