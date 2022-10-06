Read full article on original website
Ukraine dares to dream it has reached the turning point: Russian troops surrender en masse as they realise 'hopelessness of their situation' amid Kyiv's lightning counter-offensive
Russian troops have surrendered en masse in the face of a rapid Ukrainian counter-attack that is continuing to gain ground today, leading some to hope that a turning point in the war has finally been reached. Kyiv's military intelligence said large numbers of Moscow's soldiers had laid down their weapons...
Ukraine is no longer low on artillery ammo because Russia abandoned so much in recent retreats, report says
Ukraine's well supplied with artillery ammo taken as Russia retreated, The Wall Street Journal said. Ukraine's forces had faced severe shortages of ammunition earlier in the war. As much of Ukraine's arsenal is Soviet or Russian-made, there are limited sources for resupplying. Ammunition left behind by fleeing Russian troops is...
Kremlin seizes on Zelensky 'blunder' after Ukraine President demands NATO 'launch pre-emptive strikes' on Russia to stop Putin using nukes - before insisting he meant 'imposing sanctions' pre-invasion as Kyiv troops hammer Moscow forces into retreat
The Kremlin has warned of potentially 'monstrous consequences' after Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to suggest NATO powers should bomb Russia to deter Vladimir Putin from using nuclear weapons against Ukraine. Russia said such comments risked starting 'yet another world war' after the Ukrainian president seemed to tell Australian think tank the...
Ukraine news latest: CHILLING images of Russia’s Poseidon nuclear weapon released as Ukraine wins stolen territory
PUTIN'S huge submarine was spotted transporting the terrifying Poseidon torpedo across the Arctic in new satellite images. Belgorod, Russia's monster submarine weighing 30,000 ton, disappeared off NATO's radar, alerting it to issue a warning, after being spotted again in the Artic Ocean above Russia. It is the world's largest working...
Ukraine’s President Zelensky says Russia ‘destroying all life’ as Kyiv captures ‘dozens’ of towns
Kyiv’s army is carrying out a “fast and powerful” advance in Ukraine to push back the Russian forces in country’s south, recapturing “dozens of settlements” absorbed by Moscow’s illegal annexation, President Volodymr Zelensky has claimed. In his late night address on Tuesday, Ukraine’s...
Russia Ex-President Names Demand to End Ukraine War: 'Total Capitulation'
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said Russia would not end the Ukraine war without the "total capitulation" of Kyiv, despite mounting losses for the Kremlin's military, on Monday. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 and hoped his large military would bring...
Ukraine warns of harsh response to Russian recognition of 'worthless' votes
KYIV, Sept 29 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued a new warning to Russia of a "very harsh" response by Ukraine if Moscow annexes four Ukrainian regions following what Kyiv and the West say were sham referendums held by Russia at gunpoint.
Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls for NATO to launch 'preemptive strikes' in Russia, spokesperson forced to clarify
Ukrainian officials have seemingly walked back comments from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who appeared to call upon NATO to launch preemptive strikes into Russia to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin’s nuclear threats. During a virtual address to the Lowy Institute on Oct. 6, Zelenskyy was asked how the international community...
Putin says war to 'stabilise', Ukraine presses counterattack
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that he expected the situation to "stabilise" in Ukrainian regions annexed by the Kremlin after Moscow suffered military setbacks and lost several key towns to Kyiv. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow would take back land it lost to Kyiv within the annexed regions, vowing they would be "Russian forever and will not be returned".
msn.com
President of United Arab Emirates travels to Russia on Tuesday to discuss Ukraine war with Putin
UAE Crown Prince and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed travels to Russia on Tuesday to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, to try to de-escalate the military escalation with Kiev and to try to put the parties on the road to a peace agreement to end the war in Ukraine.
Putin to annex seized Ukrainian land, U.N. warns of 'dangerous escalation'
LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin will begin annexing four Ukrainian regions to Russia on Friday, a move the United Nations warned would mark a "dangerous escalation" and jeopardise prospects for peace, while Kyiv warned it would elicit a harsh response.
Russian pop star who criticised Ukraine war says she is in Israel
Alla Pugacheva, whose husband has been declared a ‘foreign agent’, denounced invasion three weeks ago
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. General Assembly started debating Monday whether to demand that Russia reverse course on annexing four regions of Ukraine. The discussion came as Moscow’s most extensive missile strikes in months alarmed much of the international community anew. The assembly’s special session was planned before Monday’s barrage. But countries took the occasion to speak out on the morning rush-hour attacks that hit at least 14 Ukrainian regions, including the capital of Kyiv, and killed at least 14 people. Russia said it targeted military and energy facilities. But some of the missiles smashed into civilian areas. Ukrainian Ambassador Sergey Kyslytsya told the assembly that some of his own close relatives were imperiled and unable to take cover in a bomb shelter. Russia has said it was retaliating for what it called a Ukrainian “terrorist” attack Saturday on an important bridge, and Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the assembly that Moscow had warned that there wouldn’t be impunity for such an attack.
Russia can't figure out exactly where the borders are for the land Putin just took from Ukraine as his army is forced to retreat
Russia says it doesn't know the exact borders of the Ukrainian land Vladimir Putin just annexed. A Kremlin representative said Russia would consult locals in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. Putin on Friday signed a decree annexing four Ukrainian regions in violation of international law. Russia acknowledged on Monday it...
Russia strikes civilian targets across Ukraine in apparent revenge for bridge attack
Russian missiles rained down across Ukrainian cities this morning, including rare attacks in the heart of the capital Kyiv. CBS News correspondent Charlie D'Agata reports that the attacks appear to be apparent revenge for this weekend's daring attack on a Russian bridge in occupied Crimea.
Russia says it called-up more than 200,000 troops for Ukraine war
Russia has drafted more than 200,000 people to fight in Ukraine less than a fortnight after President Vladimir Putin announced the partial mobilisation of recruits.Defence minister Sergei Shoigu made the claim while speaking at a consultation with military figures.“As of today more than 200,000 people have entered the army,” said Shoigu. He added that those volunteering to fight should not be turned away without a “serious reason” and that new units were receiving instruction at 80 training ranges and six training centres, according to a Defence Ministry posting on Telegram.When Putin announced the partial mobilisation last month - at...
BBC
Ukraine war round-up: Russian military exhausted and US tech giant Meta blacklisted
Russian strikes on Ukraine continued for a second day on Tuesday, hitting energy and other key infrastructure targets across the country. The deadly attacks caused widespread blackouts in the western Lviv region, Dnipropetrovsk in the south-east and Vinnytsia in the south-west. Electricity rationing is in place in the capital Kyiv...
Ukraine recaptures 5 settlements in Kherson region
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukrainian forces recaptured five settlements in the southern Kherson region, according to the southern Operational Command. The villages of Novovasylivka, Novohryhorivka, Nova Kamianka, Tryfonivka and Chervone in the Beryslav district were retaken as of Oct. 11, according to the speaker of the southern command Vladislav Nazarov.
MSNBC
With Putin desperate, 'wheels are coming off' the Russian army
Ret. Gen. Barry McCaffrey and Amb. Michael McFaul discuss the latest attacks in Ukraine from Russia following the blast that hit the Kerch bridge to Crimea and what it means for Putin and for the Russian army.Oct. 11, 2022.
Russian President Vladimir Putin blames Ukraine for deadly 'terrorist attack' on Crimea bridge: Updates
A Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia overnight struck apartment buildings and killed at least 13 people, a top official in the Ukrainian city said Sunday.
