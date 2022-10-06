Read full article on original website
Arkansas is coming to town, is BYU ready?
BYU head coach Kalani Sitake has plenty of challenges to fix before meeting SEC visitor in LaVell Edward Stadium, especially with talented Arkansas Razorbacks QB KJ Jefferson cleared to play
Jonathan Vandewalle commits to Iowa State
Sun Prairie East senior receiver Jonathan Vandewalle has made his decision for where he will continue his athletic and academic career. The 6-foot, 170 lbs. speedster has accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity with Iowa State University, he announced on his Twitter on Saturday, Oct. 8. "This past week, something just hit me," Vandewalle said. "I just knew this is where I wanted to be. There's an amazing culture there. It's hard to put into words what Coach Campbell has done and what they've built there....
3-2-1: Kansas State will hit the recruiting trail
1. GOOD HEALTH: Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman announced on Tuesday at his weekly press conference that none of the injuries suffered during the game at Iowa State are considered long-term and most will resume practice next week. That means that K-State will have guys like Deuce Vaughn, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Nate Matlack and Daniel Green when they face TCU at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Hornets relying on LaMelo Ball, young draft picks to emerge
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets are relying on the continued growth of All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball and the development of a host of young draft picks to help them take the next step after losing in the play-in game the past two seasons. The Hornets, who...
Does ESPN Plus Offer a Free Trial in 2022?
There’s no ESPN Plus free trial, but you can try out the service without making an expensive commitment.
