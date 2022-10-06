Read full article on original website
Bella Ramsey Reveals She Was Advised Not to Play 'The Last of Us' While Auditioning for HBO Max Series
Bella Ramsey, who portrays Ellie in HBO Max‘s adaptation of The Last of Us, revealed that she was “encouraged” to not play the beloved Naughty Dog game while she was auditioning for the series. Speaking to USA Today, the young actress explained that the advice came from...
WILLOW Brings New Album ‘<CopingMechanism>’ to SNL
On October 8, WILLOW stopped by SNL to perform a couple of songs from her newly released album <CopingMechanism>, including “curious/furious” and “ur a stranger.”. The new work marks WILLOW’s fifth studio album, which just arrived on Friday, October 7 – making SNL one of the first stops on the project’s live journey. With a full band alongside her and a medley of blue, purple and fuschia-colored lights, WILLOW opened the performance with the album’s third track, “curious/furious.”
'The Devil in the White City' Director Todd Field Departs Hulu Series After Keanu Reeves
Director Todd Field has exited Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese and Hulu‘s The Devil in the White City series adaptation just days after lead actor Keanu Reeves. According to Variety, a reason for his departure nor a possible connection to Reeves’ move were not confirmed, but the project is now looking for a new director. This only lengthens the production time of the series, which has been in the works since 2010 when DiCaprio purchased the movie rights and initially planned the project as a film directed by Scorsese.
Warner Bros. Discovery Layoffs: Streaming Marketing Latest Division To Be Hit
The Warner Bros. Discovery layoffs continue. Deadline understands that WBD Streaming Marketing, which promotes its shows across its digital platforms, is the latest division to be hit. WBD confirmed the cuts were happening today but did not disclose how many positions were being eliminated. It comes after Warner Bros. Television was hit by layoffs yesterday with some 26% of its workforce cut, a total of 125 positions. HBO and HBO Max laid off 14% of staff in August and some 30% of its ad sales operations were affected last month. Other areas such as IT operations are also understood to be affected. All of...
‘The Winchesters’ Ranks As CW’s Most-Watched Series Debut So Far This Season
It’s a small success, but the CW will surely take it these days: Tuesday’s series premiere of The Winchesters was The CW’s most-watched debut so far this season in total viewers. The Supernatural spinoff averaged 757,000. It was the network’s most-watched series debut since Naomi on January 2022, and it is just behind Walker as the CW’s second most-watched premiere this season. It was also the CW’s most-watched telecast in the time period since June 28, 2022 (Superman & Lois). The Winchesters is a prequel to the CW’s long-running Supernatural, centered on Dean and Sam Winchester’s parents – John and Mary. Told from the perspective...
Universal Confirms 2024 Release Date of Upcoming M. Night Shyamalan Thriller
Universal Pictures continues to expand their partnership with famed director M. Night Shyamalan. The studio has now announced yet another new thriller coming from the director, set to release in 2024. Currently, two-time nominated filmmaker Shyamalan is set to release another thriller with Universal titled Knock at the Cabin starring...
Cardi B's Unofficial Remix of Ice Spice’s “Munch (Feelin’ U)” Will Not Be Released
Cardi B confirmed that she will not be releasing her unofficial remix of Ice Spice‘s viral single, “Munch (Feelin’ U).”. The “WAP” rapper clarified the news on Twitter after fans called for her version to drop. “I’m not putting that song out by the way,” she tweeted. “You know I don’t tease.” Cardi also explained the reason in response to a fan who asked why the remix won’t see the light of day, “I like it don’t love it,” she continued, “just having fun.”
Dave Has Just Debuted a New Balance x Stone Island Football Jersey
U.K. rap star, Dave, has just debuted a New Balance x Stone Island football kit at his annual Santan Cup tournament. The Streatham-raised rhymer recently previewed his own clothing line, Psycho, in collaboration with Brazilian football legend Adriano and he also just performed at BOSS’ rescheduled London Fashion Week party in the U.K.’s capital last night. And while Hypebeast recently explored how much U.K. rap and fashion are crossing over, Santandave seems to be doing things slightly differently.
Tom Cruise To Become First Actor to Film a Movie in Space
Tom Cruise is all about taking his acting expertise to new heights. After the success of Top Gun: Maverick, Cruise has redefined taking his projects o new heights, but now, it appears that he will quite literally do so. The 60-year-old Hollywood action veteran is set to become the first...
Carhartt WIP’s Womenswear FW22 Collection Captures the Essence of London
The U.K.’s creative scene is currently thriving. All across Britain, there is a huge number of designers and musicians who are using social media to its full advantage and garnering followings simply through the power of re-shares. However, across London, there is plenty of photographers who are capturing brilliance by using London’s surroundings to their full potential. Cast your minds back to the North London derby where Islington-born photographer Danika Magdelena snapped one of Britain’s biggest football games and captured the cultural excellence of the game and its followers by spending time on the streets of North London. The same is also being done across the world of fashion and one photographer who is flying this flag is Elena Cremona with her latest campaign for Carhartt WIP’s women’s collection for Fall/Winter 2022.
Sundance Sets Restorations of ‘SLAM’ and Gregg Araki’s ‘Doom Generation’ for 2023 Fest
The 2023 Sundance Film Festival will host special screenings of “SLAM” and “The Doom Generation,” the Sundance Institute announced Wednesday. The films, which premiered in 1998 and 1995 respectively, are the first titles announced for the upcoming festival. Both received their world premieres at Sundance — “SLAM” premiered in the U.S. Dramatic Competition section and won the Grand Jury Prize, while “The Doom Generation” premiered in the festival’s Premieres section. Both screenings will take place as part of the festival’s From the Collection section, which is dedicated to rescreening notable titles that previously played at Sundance. Each screening will be followed...
Nathaniel Mary Quinn Presents 'SCENES' at Almine Rech London
Exploring his love for movies and the “thematic nature” of YouTube and social media. Almine Rech London unveiled a new solo exhibition by acclaimed American artist, Nathaniel Mary Quinn. SCENES presents a suite of new paintings centered around his love for movies and the “thematic nature,” as Quinn calls it, pertaining to the narratives discussed via Instagram and YouTube.
VLONE Announces Its Parting Ways With A$AP Bari
This past weekend, VLONE announced that it has parted ways with Co-Founder A$AP Bari. In an Instagram post, the label officially announced that it is no longer associated with Jabari Shelton, better known as A$AP “Younglord” Bari. The statement does not explicitly note the reason, but it does...
BBC ICECREAM x Crenshaw Skate Club Channels Free-Spirited Wonder
Pharrell Williams’ BBC ICECREAM has teamed up with Crenshaw Skate Club for a new capsule that channels the free-spirited aesthetic of skateboarding. The new collaboration was designed in part by Crenshaw Skate Club founder, Tobias McIntosh, and furthers his goal of supporting skateboard communities of color in Los Angeles. By fusing the two brands’ skate-inspired foundations, the four-piece capsule is filled with an array of color.
A Supreme x The North Face x G-SHOCK Collab is Now Rumored
Fresh off of the reveal of its Fall 2022 collaboration with The North Face, rumors are noting a continuation of Supreme and The North Face‘s collaborative relationship with a Casio G-SHOCK release. Although not much more information has been revealed, the recently surfaced potential offering is expected to serve as an accompanying three-way collaboration.
Lil Yachty Delivers "Poland" Music Video
After officially dropping “Poland” on streaming platforms, Lil Yachty has now returned to deliver a music video for his viral hit. Appearing out of nowhere, the track has taken over social media thanks to the rapper’s unique yet infectious hook. The viral nature of the release was also built on with the track artwork that builds on the now infamous trick to Poland.
'Yu-Gi-Oh!' Creator Kazuki Takahashi Reportedly Drowned Trying to Save Child Caught in Riptide
The anime and TCG community was shocked in July when news broke that Yu-Gi-Oh! creator Kazuki Takahashi was found dead. While it was learned that he drowned, many questions were left unanswered after a report from the coast guard. Stripes has just released info surrounding Takahashi’s death. On that fateful...
Acer’s Swift Series Satisfies All Your Laptop Needs
Gone are the days when laptops were cumbersome machines that functioned as little more than glorified word processors or calculators. Today, these portable computers are everywhere in society. You see them on the train, at parks, and especially in cafes, seamlessly powering all walks of life. Acer’s newest Swift series is exemplary of the modern laptop lifestyle. The latest lineup of ultra-thin and lightweight models comes with all levels of performance and specs to fit individual needs, from the convenient portability of the Swift 3, to the powerful performance of the Swift X, to the luxurious design of the Swift 5.
