Two Kentucky Wildcats are being recognized for how they bounced back from adversity. Junior center Eli Cox and junior defensive lineman Octavious Oxendine are on the watch list for the 2022 Comeback Player of the Year Award, given annually by the College Sports Communicators in association with The Associated Press (AP) and the Fiesta Bowl Organization. The award recognizes college football players from all divisions for overcoming injury, illness, or other circumstances.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 12 MINUTES AGO