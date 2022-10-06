ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 5

These three quarterbacks showed in Week 5 that their teams need to consider making a change on the depth chart. NFL fans know that an offense goes as far as the quarterback can take them. Without a quality quarterback, the teams’ drives on offense stall out, and that means defenses spend significantly more time on the field.
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
Sporting News

How Patrick Mahomes could make things awkward for Troy Aikman on 'Monday Night Football'

Troy Aikman could call a bit of history Monday in Kansas City. It might be a bit of an awkward moment for the ESPN analyst. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes enters the "Monday Night Football" matchup against the Raiders with 162 touchdown passes. He needs only four to pass Aikman's career passing touchdown mark of 165. Aikman would be the sixth Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Mahomes would pass in career passing touchdowns, according to Stathead. Mahomes has thrown for at least four touchdown passes 14 times in his 67 career games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sporting News

Why did the Panthers fire Matt Rhule? Poor record, offensive performance leads Carolina to part ways with third-year coach

Matt Rhule entered the NFL as one of the most coveted coaching prospects available. He didn't even make it two-and-a-half years with the team that hired him. The Panthers announced on Monday that they had fired Rhule after just 38 games with the team. Defensive coordinator Phil Snow, who worked with Rhule at Temple and Baylor, was also let go.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Sporting News

Week 6 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Trevor Lawrence, Najee Harris, Rondale Moore & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool

Start 'em, sit 'em questions are about to get really ugly thanks to the dawn of the bye weeks and seemingly never-ending injuries. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with Week 6 fantasy lineup decisions.
NFL
Sporting News

What time is Bruins vs. Capitals tonight? TV channel, streams for first game of TNT NHL doubleheader

TNT is back covering the NHL this season and up first for the network is a doubleheader on Wednesday night, with the Bruins taking on the Capitals first. Boston and Washington were the two wild card teams in the Eastern Conference last season, finishing fourth in their respective divisions. However, both suffered first-round exits, as the Bruins fell to the Hurricanes in seven games and the Capitals dropped the opening series to the Panthers in six.
BOSTON, MA
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Tyreek Hill, Tee Higgins, Chris Olave, Drake London, more impacting Week 6 waiver wire pickups

The injuries kept coming for fantasy football owners, with wide receiver and tight end squarely in the crosshairs this past Sunday. Star pass-catchers Tyreek Hill, Tee Higgins, Chris Olave, Drake London, and Pat Freiermuth all exited their games early and figure to miss some practice time this week. These injuries could have a domino effect on Week 6 fantasy rankings and waiver wire pickups.
NFL
Baker Mayfield injury update: Panthers quarterback to miss time with high ankle sprain

Baker Mayfield is known for playing through injuries. It's thought that a shoulder injury hindered his ability to play to the best of his ability last year with the Browns. As the quarterback's struggles in 2022 continued with his new team, the Panthers, on Sunday, he appeared to suffer another injury in a 37-15 loss to the 49ers. He twisted his left ankle early in the game and was seen in the locker room wearing a walking boot after the game.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Sporting News

Best Fantasy Week 6 Waiver Pickups: Kenneth Walker III takes over, Taysom Hill breaks out

The big running back injuries keep coming and the breakouts apparently aren't going to stop this year. Rashaad Penny (leg) was the latest starting RB to exit early, paving the way for backup Kenneth Walker III to run wild in the Seahawks' backfield. Walker wasn't even the star of his own game, though. That honor goes to hybrid Taysom Hill, who dominated with over 100 rushing yards and four total TDs. Along with Cardinals' handcuff Eno Benjamin, who took over for an injured James Conner (ribs), both Walker III and Hill will be among the top Week 6 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds.
NFL

