A joint effort is transforming the type of meals kids eat at school while helping small growers.

What happens when a marketing organization faces marketing challenges?
Squid here, oozing around Monterey on a gloomy mid-October Tuesday—think, not a tourist day—and thinking about tourism. That’s because of a news story in the Oct. 6 issue of the Weekly, written by Squid’s colleague Pam Marino, that shed light on a “mini-rebranding” effort being undertaken by the Monterey County Convention and Visitors Bureau—aka MCCVB (try saying that five times fast).
Candidate Q&A: Joel Hernandez for SVMHS Board of Directors.
As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. On the Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System Board of Directors, zones 1, 4 and 5 are up for election this year. In Zone 1, incumbent Regina...
Candidate Q&A: William Khieu for SVMHS Board of Directors.
As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. On the Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System Board of Directors, zones 1, 4 and 5 are up for election this year. In Zone 1, incumbent Regina...
Candidate Q&A: Ulises Gonzalez for Hartnell College Board of Trustees.
As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. On the Hartnell College Board of Trustees, areas 5, 6 and 7 are up for election this year. Incumbents Erica Padilla Chavez (Area 6) and Candi DePauw (Area 7) are running unopposed so will be appointed in lieu of an election. In Area 5, incumbent Ray Montemayor faces challenger Ulises Gonzalez.
To the rescue
Pacific Grove Police Chief Cathy Madalone honored Amy Johns and Paul Bandy (above) and Heath Braddock with Public Service Awards on Oct. 5 for their fast action on June 22 to rescue swimmer Steve Bruemmer (right) after he was bitten by a shark while swimming at Lovers Point. On Oct. 6, Bruemmer and his wife, Brita Bruemmer (far left), hosted a celebration of appreciation for the many people, including these heroic rescuers, first responders and healthcare workers who assisted in his survival and continuing recovery. “Without a doubt, Paul, Amy and Heath took heroic actions to save Steve’s life and definitely put themselves in harm’s way,” Madalone said. Photographed by Sharen Carey.
Hartnell College continues investigating ransomware attack.
On Sunday, Oct. 2, the IT team at Hartnell College noticed abnormal activity on the college's network. In response they manually shut down the network, and Hartnell officials say the activity "is related to a sophisticated ransomware attack." “Once [the Information and Technology Resources staff] noticed the suspicious activity, the...
Candidate Q&A: Ray Montemayor for Hartnell College Board of Trustees.
As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. On the Hartnell College Board of Trustees, areas 5, 6 and 7 are up for election this year. Incumbents Erica Padilla Chavez (Area 6) and Candi DePauw (Area 7) are running unopposed so will be appointed in lieu of an election. In Area 5, incumbent Ray Montemayor faces challenger Ulises Gonzalez.
