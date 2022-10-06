Read full article on original website
LSU football left tackle Will Campbell expected to play against Florida, per Brian Kelly
BATON ROUGE - LSU football left tackle Will Campbell is expected to play on Saturday against Florida (6 p.m., ESPN), Brian Kelly said during his SEC media teleconference on Wednesday. Campbell was released from the hospital on Monday and practiced with LSU (4-2, 2-1 SEC) on Tuesday ahead of the...
With Will Campbell and Garrett Dellinger likely out, who can fill in on LSU football's offensive line?
BATON ROUGE - Brian Kelly has never been afraid to crack jokes with the media, and Monday was no exception. He seized on the opportunity when asked about who would start on LSU football's offensive line, with left guard Garrett Dellinger out and left tackle Will Campbell likely unavailable for Saturday's matchup at Florida (6 p.m., ESPN).
Brian Kelly explains LSU football giving Harold Perkins reduced role against Tennessee
BATON ROUGE — LSU football linebacker Harold Perkins had a reduced role in Saturday's blowout loss because of the Vols' spread offensive scheme, Tigers coach Brian Kelly said Monday. Perkins, the crown jewel of LSU's 2022 recruiting class, only played nine defensive snaps and made one tackle in the...
Mandeville man, 21, charged in fatal hit-and-run crash in Baton Rouge
A 21-year-old Mandeville man was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of felony hit-and-run in connection with a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Ben Hur Road. Walter Brister IV turned himself into authorities on the morning of Oct. 12, according to multiple...
23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Oct. 3-7
The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Oct. 3-7. Leroy LeBlanc, 910 Monroe St. Donaldsonville, LA., age 34, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.
Baton Rouge Police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run crash near LSU
Baton Rouge Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian along Ben Hur Road late Oct. 8. The crash claimed the life of 44-year-old Jude Jarreau. According to a statement from Baton Rouge Police, a black Range Rover SUV struck Jarreau in the 500 block...
Ascension Parish Council decides on $2,500 penalty for company that missed tax break goals
The Ascension Parish Council decided to penalize a Geismar company $2,500 and warned of potential penalties in the future after the business narrowly missed its job and payroll totals under a Louisiana tax break program. The council called a special meeting Oct. 10 in Gonzales to decide on how to...
Ascension Parish Library welcomes author Jane Goette for meet-and-greet event
Ascension Parish Library welcomes Louisiana native and author Jane Goette at 5 p.m. Oct. 27 at St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church, 421 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville. Goette’s book, “A River Road,” takes readers on a journey through a young girl’s idyllic childhood in the rural South to her restless adolescence when the Civil Rights struggle becomes urgent and personal to her family.
Church targets constitutionality of new abuse victim law in case over Lafayette priest
The Catholic Diocese of Lafayette is targeting the constitutionality of a law passed in 2021 that expanded the right of sexual abuse victims to sue in a lawsuit over allegations against a deceased Lafayette priest. The Lafayette Diocese was sued in September 2020 by a person alleging that Father Stanley...
CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events
The City of Donaldsonville will hold the annual breast cancer and domestic violence awareness event from 8-10 a.m. Oct. 21 at city hall. For more information, contact Lee Melancon at lee@visitdonaldsonville.org. Senior Soc Hop scheduled. The Garney Gautreau Senior Soc Hop will be Oct. 21 at the Ascension Gym in...
One person shot, killed in Donaldsonville
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported a fatal shooting Oct. 10 in Donaldsonville. The shooting reportedly happened at a house on the corner of Opelousas and Lessard streets about 9:30 p.m. Deputies reported finding the victim dead at the scene. One person was taken into custody. No further details...
Man shot, killed in Donaldsonville identified; suspect arrested
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office released the identity of the man shot and killed at a house at the corner of Opelousas and Lessard streets in Donaldsonville Oct. 10. According to APSO, 21-year-old Trevon Henderson was found dead from a single gunshot wound when deputies arrived about 8:45 p.m. Perry...
No music allowed on floats, vehicles during Gonzales Christmas parade: JFA social media post
No music will be allowed on floats or vehicles, according to a change announced for the 2022 Jambalaya Festival Association Christmas parade in Gonzales. According to a JFA Facebook post, the parades organizers reserve the right to expel anyone not abiding by the rules set by the executive committee. The...
