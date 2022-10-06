Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Everton 1-2 Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo nets landmark winner against Toffees
Manchester United beat Everton 2-1 on Sunday to record only their fourth away Premier League win of the calendar year. It was a solid performance from Erik ten Hag’s side, who came from behind courtesy of goals from Antony and Cristiano Ronaldo. They’re up to fifth in the Premier League table, now only a point off the final Champions League spot.
SB Nation
On This Day (12 Oct 1907): Stars assemble at Sunderland for Inter-League showcase!
A couple of months ago, when Chelsea’s American owner suggested a Premier League “All-Star” game to showcase the strength of this country’s domestic club game, he was dismissed as not really understanding England and our football culture. These kinds of gimmicks, it was said, would overload the players and the clubs would never agree to release them in any case.
SB Nation
AC Milan vs. Chelsea, Champions League: You choose the starting lineup
After beating them 3-0 at Stamford Bridge last week, Chelsea take on AC Milan at the San Siro tomorrow, hoping to make it four wins in a row altogether since we’ve come back from the international break. Milan will surely be looking to make up for their lopsided defeat, and will likely pose a much sterner challenge than just a few days ago.
SB Nation
UEFA Champions League: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Eintracht Frankfurt - Match Thread and How to Watch
We’re halfway through the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, and nothing has been settled in Group D. Tottenham Hotspur sit in second place with four points, two points behind group leader Sporting and level on points with today’s opponent Eintracht Frankfurt. The two clubs played to a scoreless draw just a week ago in Germany, meaning today’s return leg is crucial in determining qualification.
RELATED PEOPLE
SB Nation
Wednesday October 12th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
SB Nation
AC Milan vs. Chelsea, Champions League: Preview, team news, how to watch
The teams are the same, but everything else is different. Or at least heightened. Feelings certainly will be, especially with the home team’s anger after last week’s 3-0 smackdown. For others, like for Thiago Silva, emotions will be a bit more complex, as he returns to the place where he made his name in Europe well over a decade ago — and where a young Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was just trying to get his career started at that time.
SB Nation
Monday October 10th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
IN THIS ARTICLE
SB Nation
Manchester City v FC Copenhagen: How to Watch, Preview, Team News and Prediction
The Champions League is back and the tough group stage matches begin!. Manchester City are facing a FC Copenhagen desperate for results in the return fixture of the group. Time and Date: Tuesday 11 October 2022 Kickoff at 17:45 BST (UK), 12.45 PM EST (USA) Referee Artur Dias POR. Assistant...
SB Nation
Pep Talk: “We will speak with the physios and then decide...”
Manchester City prepare the return match vs Copenhagen as the club look to secure passage to the next round. Pep had some talk of injuries, rotations, Foden and much more. “We will speak with the physios and then decide...”. “We have to speak with the players. It’s true there is...
SB Nation
The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 311: One Point From Two Big’uns
Reading FC could only muster a point from two big matches this week but The Tilehurst End Podcast is back to discuss where the positives were from the performances against Norwich and QPR. Pubchat with Training Ground Guru returns this week for an insight into the Reading academy, while Marc...
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Pep Presser, Ake Content, Akanji Comp, and More...
Manchester City are in Denmark to face FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League. Catch up on all the headlines from Sky Blue News to get you ready for the match. Pep Talk: “We will speak with the physios and then decide...” - Saul Garcia - Bitter and Blue.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Disappointing Loss to Manchester United
Although the Toffees’ second-half performance was undoubtedly an improvement on that of the first, the fact remains that they dug themselves a hole too big to climb out of. Although the squad has shown in recent months that comebacks aren’t outside of their realm of capabilities, those came against teams such as Crystal Palace and Southampton, not the likes of Manchester United. In fact, United have won every game that they have had a lead in so far this season.
SB Nation
Report: Alfie Devine in line for January loan move
Tottenham’s U19 team took on the U19 of Eintracht Frankfurt earlier this morning, losing 3-2. But, it was a brilliant display from Alfie Devine that showcased his ability to be a top-threat goal scorer and a marksman on the pitch. With first-team players Djed Spence, Ryan Sessegnon, and Brandon Austin watching before getting ready for tonight’s UEFA Champions League game, the three watched the youth team.
SB Nation
Could Brendan Rodgers’ Job Come Down to the Next Three Matches?
Leicester City are in sole possession of last place in the Premier League. Through nine matches, the Foxes have managed a measly four points. After an improved performance against 19th placed Nottingham Forest, Rodgers’ squad regressed by blowing a one goal advantage in three minutes to lose 2-1 against Bournemouth.
SB Nation
“A hero? No. Dedicated? Yes!” - Super-fan George Forster is a Sunderland treasure!
I think you’d be hard-pressed to find a Sunderland fan who hasn’t heard the name of Mr George Forster before. As far as supporters of our great club go, they don’t come greater than George - and at 96 years old, there can’t be many who have seen more than he has.
SB Nation
Rangers vs. Liverpool: Preview, Team News, and Ways to Watch
Still annoyed about the result at the weekend? Not to worry, there’s no time to dwell on anything, good or bad, because Liverpool are playing 10 games in the next 32 days. Next up is a trip to Ibrox in an attempt to secure a grip on qualification to the knockout stages of the Champions League.
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: “Is it time for Sunderland to use Jack Clarke as a striker?”
Yes, without a doubt, and you just have to look at the stark difference between the two halves at Swansea to see why. One was the worst we’ve played all season and during the other, we looked far more dynamic and carried a threat. Playing without a recognised striker...
SB Nation
Opinion: “Sunderland are experiencing their first wobble, but such spells of form are not unexpected”
First things first: Sunderland aren’t ‘being found out’, and the events of the past week certainly shouldn’t derail our season, but there’s no doubt that we’ve hit our first major bump in the Championship road. If last weekend’s goalless draw with Preston was simply...
SB Nation
Ornstein: Tottenham in talks with Google over stadium naming rights deal
Tottenham Hotsur’s new stadium has been open for three and a half years without a sponsor name. This is unusual. When it opened in April of 2019, Daniel Levy formally announced that Spurs’ new ground would be known as “The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium” until such time as a naming rights deal could be established. But enough time has passed, which has included a global pandemic which has sapped the global economy in a rather significant way, that I’m sure a lot of fans have started to wonder if it might just stay this way.
Comments / 0