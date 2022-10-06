Editor will be missed

I’m writing this short letter to the editor and feel somewhat surprised that it’s not to Trish McGee. She has been with the Kent County News for decades, and most recently as editor-in-chief. In recent years she has worked especially hard to keep Kent County’s news in the paper as it expanded to include more news of the Mid-Shore.

What a service to the community she has provided. How many meetings, festivals, letters, obituaries, has she covered and included from Chestertown to Galena, from Betterton to Rock Hall? How much news of county government, our towns and villages, our farming and watermen’s communities and our schools, local sports, social events and businesses has she reported on, and edited?