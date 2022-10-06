Letter: Vote for Winckles, Bolton and Mesaros Winckles

By all measures, Adrian is in a state of political crisis. According to the 2020 American Community Survey conducted by the U.S. Census, Adrian's poverty rate is double the state average, with more than one in four of our neighbors living below the federal poverty line. The ongoing mass displacement at the Riverview Terrace apartment complex has shown everyone what renters and working-class folks in our community have known for years — we don't have enough housing … period … let alone housing that is affordable in an area without secure, living-wage jobs.

Needless to say, this is an important election.

Elections at the bottom of the ballot — for races like county commission or school board — tend to be hard to get information about.

With this in mind, I wanted to share three Adrian candidates who have my full support. When you're filling out your absentee ballot now or voting at the polls on Nov. 8, I urge you to vote for Andrew Winckles in county commission District 6, Karol "K.Z." Bolton in county commission District 5, and Christy Mesaros Winckles for Adrian Public Schools Board of Education.

First, Andrew Winckles believes that government should serve us, the people. Unlike many in Lenawee politics, Andrew does not hem and haw to avoid the responsibility of taking a stand on important issues — he boldly supports reproductive rights, has a strong plan to build the housing our community needs, and supports improving educational and career opportunities in our neighborhoods.

When our community was in a public health crisis, county commissioner Karol "KZ" Bolton was crucial in protecting our county health infrastructure. Additionally, her support of environmental protection efforts and programs to prevent jail and prison recidivism has been imperative. We have a golden opportunity to reelect someone who genuinely has our community's best interest at heart; any efforts to reform our local political system to truly serve all of us will depend on allies like Karol Bolton being in office.

Lastly, Christy Mesaros Winckles brings a vital perspective as an educator and parent at a time when the public schools that our community depends on are under attack. In an era when corporate interests (like the DeVos family) have targeted school boards, Christy Mesaros Winckles can be trusted to make sure our children receive an accurate, truthful education in safe schools and that our educators and school employees are supported.

Will Garcia

Adrian