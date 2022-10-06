ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The CB of India introduced the concept of a national digital currency

The Reserve Bank of India formally introduced its own CBDC proposal late last week. The regulator has released a study on the possibilities for the virtual rupee and any issues that might develop following the launch of the currency. According to the report, CBDC will serve as one of the...
Dapper Labs Announced Restrictions for Russian Accounts

NFT-focused blockchain development company Dapper Labs announced suspending Russian accounts. In a blog post, the Dapper Labs team mentioned that the decision came after the European Union imposed new bans against Russia and Russian nationals. According to the EU statement released on October 6, prohibitions on crypto assets became tightened by banning all crypto wallets, accounts, or custody services.
The LocalBitcoins platform will leave the Russian market

Russian users of LocalBitcoins began to receive notifications from the platform that it is planning to leave the Russian Federation soon. As the Rozetked network resource clarifies, the exit from the domestic market is associated with tougher sanctions against Moscow. Recall that within the framework of the new sanctions package,...
