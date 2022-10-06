Read full article on original website
1. GOOD HEALTH: Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman announced on Tuesday at his weekly press conference that none of the injuries suffered during the game at Iowa State are considered long-term and most will resume practice next week. That means that K-State will have guys like Deuce Vaughn, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Nate Matlack and Daniel Green when they face TCU at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Two Kentucky Wildcats are being recognized for how they bounced back from adversity. Junior center Eli Cox and junior defensive lineman Octavious Oxendine are on the watch list for the 2022 Comeback Player of the Year Award, given annually by the College Sports Communicators in association with The Associated Press (AP) and the Fiesta Bowl Organization. The award recognizes college football players from all divisions for overcoming injury, illness, or other circumstances.
Notre Dame and Stanford will rekindle their longstanding rivalry Saturday as two teams moving in different directions.
Sun Prairie East senior receiver Jonathan Vandewalle has made his decision for where he will continue his athletic and academic career. The 6-foot, 170 lbs. speedster has accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity with Iowa State University, he announced on his Twitter on Saturday, Oct. 8. "This past week, something just hit me," Vandewalle said. "I just knew this is where I wanted to be. There's an amazing culture there. It's hard to put into words what Coach Campbell has done and what they've built there....
