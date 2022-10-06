Read full article on original website
Arkansas is coming to town, is BYU ready?
BYU head coach Kalani Sitake has plenty of challenges to fix before meeting SEC visitor in LaVell Edward Stadium, especially with talented Arkansas Razorbacks QB KJ Jefferson cleared to play
Eli Cox, Octavious Oxendine make Comeback Player of the Year Watch List
Two Kentucky Wildcats are being recognized for how they bounced back from adversity. Junior center Eli Cox and junior defensive lineman Octavious Oxendine are on the watch list for the 2022 Comeback Player of the Year Award, given annually by the College Sports Communicators in association with The Associated Press (AP) and the Fiesta Bowl Organization. The award recognizes college football players from all divisions for overcoming injury, illness, or other circumstances.
On paper: Stanford (1-4) at Notre Dame (3-2), a unit-by-unit look at what to expect Saturday
Notre Dame and Stanford will rekindle their longstanding rivalry Saturday as two teams moving in different directions.
On3 Consensus Riser: Oklahoma 4-star EDGE commit Colton Vasek
After rankings updates across the industry, Austin (Texas) Westlake EDGE and Oklahoma commit Colton Vasek moved from No. 160 to No. 133 in the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average. His 27-spot jump was among the biggest moves in the entire country among senior prospects after a...
