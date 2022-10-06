ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eli Cox, Octavious Oxendine make Comeback Player of the Year Watch List

Two Kentucky Wildcats are being recognized for how they bounced back from adversity. Junior center Eli Cox and junior defensive lineman Octavious Oxendine are on the watch list for the 2022 Comeback Player of the Year Award, given annually by the College Sports Communicators in association with The Associated Press (AP) and the Fiesta Bowl Organization. The award recognizes college football players from all divisions for overcoming injury, illness, or other circumstances.
On3 Consensus Riser: Oklahoma 4-star EDGE commit Colton Vasek

After rankings updates across the industry, Austin (Texas) Westlake EDGE and Oklahoma commit Colton Vasek moved from No. 160 to No. 133 in the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average. His 27-spot jump was among the biggest moves in the entire country among senior prospects after a...
