Sun Prairie Star

Jonathan Vandewalle commits to Iowa State

Sun Prairie East senior receiver Jonathan Vandewalle has made his decision for where he will continue his athletic and academic career. The 6-foot, 170 lbs. speedster has accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity with Iowa State University, he announced on his Twitter on Saturday, Oct. 8. "This past week, something just hit me," Vandewalle said. "I just knew this is where I wanted to be. There's an amazing culture there. It's hard to put into words what Coach Campbell has done and what they've built there....
AMES, IA

