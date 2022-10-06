Read full article on original website
Microsoft Unveils Three New Surface Computers: Laptop, Tablet and PC
New Surface models will be available in select markets beginning Oct. 25. The Surface Pro 9 and 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 5 both start at $1,000, while the Surface Studio 2+ starts at $4,300. October marks the Surface tablet's 10th anniversary. Microsoft on Wednesday unveiled three Surface computers, as the company...
Prime Early Access Sale: The 17 best Amazon device deals for October Prime Day
The two-day Prime Early Access Sale is offering Prime members tons of early holiday deals on Amazon's top products. Here are the best deals to get for October Prime Day right now, including big savings on Echo, Ring, Kindle, Fire TV and more.
Microsoft Launches Designer, Its Answer to Highly Valued Startup Canva
Microsoft is aiming its Designer graphic design app at consumers at first, but it's possible the company could move the focus to enterprises, where it gets more Office business. The service could represent an alternative to privately held Canva, which announced a document tool last month. But Canva isn't competing...
Former Google Ads Boss Launches ‘Web3′ Search Startup With Backing From Coinbase, Top VCs
Sridhar Ramaswamy, who led Google's advertising business from 2013 to 2018, has launched a Web3 company called nxyz. Nxyz trawls blockchains and their associated applications for data on things like NFTs and crypto wallets, and then streams it to developers in real-time. The company raised $40 million in a funding...
Luxury EV Maker Lucid Confirms It's on Track to Meet Conservative 2022 Production Targets
Lucid said it's on track to build between 6,000 and 7,000 of its Air electric luxury sedans in 2022, in line with its August guidance. The company built more than 2,200 Airs in the third quarter, and delivered about 1,400 to customers. Lucid has cut its production guidance twice this...
Mark Zuckerberg Sets Expectations for His New $1,500 Metaverse Gadget at Rock Bottom
Mark Zuckerberg said there will soon be a "trough of disillusionment" around metaverse technology. His comments set extremely low expectations for Meta's new $1,500 VR headset, the Meta Quest Pro. Meanwhile, investors are focused on Meta's core business, which faces some of its biggest challenges to date. Critics and tech...
Amazon shifts prototype internet satellites to ULA rocket for 2023 launch
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Amazon (AMZN.O) will launch its first two prototype satellites for a planned internet-from-space constellation in early 2023 using a new rocket from the Boeing-Lockheed (BA.N)(LMT.N) joint venture United Launch Alliance, the companies said Wednesday.
How Amazon's Big Private-Label Business Is Growing and Leaving Small Brands to Protect Against Knockoffs
Peak Design has been making camera bags and accessories for a dozen years, relying on Amazon for the bulk of its sales. Last year, founder and CEO Peter Dering discovered Amazon was selling a bag that looked strikingly similar to Peak's top-selling product, the Everyday Sling Bag. "They copied the...
Stock Futures Rise Ahead of Key Inflation Data, Fed Minutes
Stock futures rose Wednesday as investors awaited the latest inflation numbers and the minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 151 points, or 0.53%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.69% and 0.89%, respectively. The moves came after...
Microsoft's GitHub Is Relying More on Azure, Says Cloud Chief
Microsoft said in 2018 that GitHub would remain open to use with any cloud, and that is still true today. Under the covers, though, new GitHub services are drawing on Microsoft's Azure cloud infrastructure. Microsoft has been making its GitHub subsidiary more dependent on the company's own Azure public cloud.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were on a five-day losing streak heading into Wednesday, while the Dow managed to squeak out a win Tuesday. With earnings season getting into gear – PepsiCo reported Wednesday morning (see below) – investors will be digesting what companies say along with fresh economic data points. The government released September's producer price index, a measure of inflation (it was higher than expected), while the Federal Reserve will publish the minutes from its September meeting. Markets are also reckoning with debt-market volatility in the United Kingdom as the Bank of England prepares to end its emergency intervention Friday. Read live market updates here.
Microsoft Cloud Leader Scott Guthrie Says Companies Aren't Holding Off on Cloud Spending as Inflation Mounts
The European energy crisis is leading some organizations to quicken their pace of adopting cloud services, said Microsoft's Scott Guthrie. One organization increasing its Microsoft Azure cloud use has seen energy costs jump over 65%. Despite an uncertain economy with looming fears of a recession, Microsoft's top cloud executive Scott...
Harvard Expert: The Twitter Deal Could Be Bad for Elon Musk—and for the Rest of Us
Elon Musk's controversial bid to buy Twitter could be bad news — for both the world's richest person and the general public, a Harvard expert says. The pending $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform could financially damage Musk's other companies, keep his eyes away from crucial research and development efforts and negatively impact the country's public discourse, says Bill George, a senior fellow at Harvard Business School and former CEO of medical technology company Medtronic.
Here are all the best competing Amazon sales to shop at Best Buy, Walmart, All-Clad and more
If Amazon prices aren't your bag, there are plenty of other ways to save big before Black Friday. Shop competing Prime Day sales at retailers and outlets.
Shop 20% off all skincare at Murad—serums, sunscreen and more
Murad's site-wide sale has all products 20% off. Save on serums, sunscreen cleansers and more.
