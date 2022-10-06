ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

With division at home, UK’s Truss seeks to thaw EU relations

By JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WuSxF_0iO5gLyu00
FILE – Britain’s Prime Minister Liz Truss makes a speech at the Conservative Party conference at the ICC in Birmingham, England, Oct. 5, 2022. After an acrimonious divorce and years of bickering, Britain’s government looks like it wants to make up with the European Union. On Thursday, Oct. 6 Truss travels to the Czech Republic to attend the first meeting of the European Political Community, an initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron that brings together EU members and countries outside the union. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, file)

LONDON (AP) — After an acrimonious divorce and years of bickering, Britain’s government looks like it wants to make up with the European Union.

The tax-cutting economic plans of the country’s new prime minister, Liz Truss, has her feuding at home with financial markets, the opposition and chunks of her own Conservative Party. But abroad, European politicians and diplomats have noticed a marked softening of tone since Truss took over from Boris Johnson a month ago.

Truss and her ministers say they want to solve a fractious dispute with the European Union over post-Brexit trade rules. On Thursday, the British leader plans to travel to the Czech Republic for the first meeting of the European Political Community, an initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron.

A few weeks ago, British officials were cool about the new forum, which includes the 27 EU member countries, aspiring members and the U.K., the only nation to have left the bloc.

Now, the government says Truss intends to play a leading role at the summit, where she will use an opening session address to urge unity against the “strategic challenges” exposed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — especially Europe’s energy dependence on Russian oil and gas.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said Britain was looking at the new grouping “with an open mind.”

“We want to find ways of working well with our neighbors and partners and friends in Europe,” he said at the governing Conservative Party’s annual conference this week.

The European Political Community has another advantage for post-Brexit Britain: It shows “there is more to Europe than the EU,” Cleverly said.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine put Brexit in perspective and brought Western allies closer together. The energy squeeze and cost-of-living crisis unleashed by the war have given governments in Britain and across Europe more pressing problems to deal with.

Truss’ office says she plans to tell the Prague summit that “Europe is facing its biggest crisis since the Second World War, And we have faced it together with unity and resolve.”

“We must continue to stand firm — to ensure that Ukraine wins this war, but also to deal with the strategic challenges that it has exposed,” she plans to say in her address.

The U.K. has also softened its tone – if not its stance – in the dispute with the EU over trade rules for Northern Ireland.

Arrangements for Northern Ireland — the only part of the U.K. that shares a border with an EU nation — have been the most contentious issue so far in the U.K.-E.U. divorce. The two sides agreed to keep the Irish border free of customs posts and other checks because an open border is a key pillar of the peace process that ended decades of violence in Northern Ireland. Instead, some goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. undergo checks.

That solution has spiraled into a political crisis for the power-sharing government in Belfast, with British Unionist politicians refusing to form a government with Irish nationalists because they see the checks as undermining Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom.

With talks between the U.K. and the EU to solve the problem gridlocked, Johnson’s government introduced legislation earlier this year to suspend the checks and rip up part of its legally binding Brexit treaty. The unilateral move brought legal action from the EU and the risk of an all-out trade war.

Truss’ government has not abandoned that bill, which is on a slow journey through Parliament. But Cleverly has stressed his warm relationship with the EU’s Brexit chief, Maros Sefcovic, and negotiators from the two sides have held their first talks in months.

“I think there is a recognition that it’s in our collective interest to get this result,” Cleverly said.

Even Conservative lawmaker Steve Baker, a Brexit hardliner who helped scuttle former Prime Minister Theresa May’s attempts to forge a closer relationship with the EU, apologized and promised “to work extremely hard” to improve relations.

“I and others did not always behave in a way which encouraged Ireland and the European Union to trust us to accept that they have legitimate interests, legitimate interests that we’re willing to respect,” Baker said.

European leaders are welcoming, but wary. They want the U.K. to scrap both the treaty-breaching legislation and its insistence on removing the European Court of Justice’s role in overseeing the Brexit agreement.

Irish Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said “there is a window of opportunity now over the next couple of weeks to see if we can come to an agreement” on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

David Henig, a trade expert at the European Center for International Political Economy, said “we’ve had positive mood music before, but it does feel a slightly better kind of positive mood music,”

“Coming at the (Conservative) conference, where you wouldn’t expect it to come … it does feel like there is something there.”

“I’m not getting out the hallelujahs yet that it’s the start of a long-term change,” Henig said. “But because of where it’s happening, I take it slightly more seriously this time.”

____

Follow AP’s coverage of Brexit and British politics at https://apnews.com/hub/brexit

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Vindman on wave of attacks in Ukraine: Russia is a ‘one-trick pony’

Retired Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman on Monday called Russia a “one-trick pony” and knocked Moscow’s recent strikes against civilian targets in Ukraine. “Russia really is a one-trick pony. It cannot do anything on the battlefield. It’s getting defeated at every turn,” Vindman said in an interview on CNN’s “New Day.”
MILITARY
The Hill

Putin’s mass strikes on Ukraine prompt international outcry

Russia launched rocket attacks on Monday that struck in the heart of Kyiv and a dozen other regions, with around 83 missiles fired on a dozen regions in Ukraine. At least five civilians were killed and a dozen more injured in Ukraine’s capital city alone. Recent shelling also hit other civilian regions across the country,…
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Leo Varadkar
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Boris Johnson
The Hill

Milley calls Russia’s attack on Ukrainian civilian sites a ‘war crime’

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley on Wednesday called Russia’s most recent attacks on Ukrainian civilian sites a “war crime.”  “Russia has deliberately struck civilian infrastructure with the purpose of harming civilians,” Milley told reporters following a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels.  “They have targeted the elderly, the women and…
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Eu#The European Union#Conservative Party#Post Brexit#British#French#Russian
The Hill

EU official: Additional military support going to Ukraine after Russian attacks

The European Union is sending additional military and financial support to Ukraine after Russia launched a wave of missile strikes in cities across Ukraine. Josep Borrell Fontelles, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, called Ukraine Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Monday to discuss the missile strikes and additional support for the country.
MILITARY
The Hill

Why warning Putin of ‘catastrophic consequences’ isn’t enough

Strategic sagacity in dealing with Russia is not our strong suit. After the dissolution of the USSR in 1991, we sprinted toward a Belle Epoque with Russia. A young Navy lieutenant in 1993 was more grounded in his report: “Regenerating Russia as the superpower successor to the Soviet Union will be a threat to the security of Ukraine and Europe. … The willingness to allow Russia to become the sole nuclear and economic power to emerge from the Soviet Union is a dangerous prospect for Western security. … The United States will have assisted in creating a regime that is a serious threat to the democratic community of states. Were Russia to embark on a campaign to reconstitute, what options would the West have?”
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
International Relations
The Hill

A path to peace: The UN administration of Crimea

The absence of the United Nations’ (UN) involvement in mediating the Russian invasion of Ukraine is glaring, notwithstanding plaintive speeches in the General Assembly. As in the era of 19th century diplomacy, leaders of “great powers,” such as French President Emmanuel Macron, try to broker a solution — so far unsuccessfully. But the UN can still play an important peacemaking role by offering to administer Crimea as an “international” territory.
WORLD
The Hill

The Hill’s Morning Report — Biden to send air defenses to Ukraine, accuses Putin of ‘utter brutality’

President Biden today will join his Group of Seven counterparts during an emergency virtual summit to condemn a bloody new phase of Russia’s war with Ukraine. Russia today launched another round of missile strikes across Ukraine as the country’s air defense systems intercepted some, although air attacks in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region left at least one person dead (The Wall Street Journal).
POTUS
The Hill

8 arrested in explosion on Kerch Bridge, Russia says

Russian authorities announced Wednesday that eight individuals were arrested for their alleged involvement in an explosion that destroyed part of the Kerch Bridge over the weekend. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a statement that it arrested five Russian citizens following Saturday’s incident as well as three Ukrainian and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Biden administration is in a crisis of its own making with Saudi Arabia

Headlines often reflect how the commentariat wishes political trends to shift. This is even more clear when two members of Congress pen an op-ed for Politico, arguing that the United States effectively terminate its defense relationship with Saudi Arabia in retaliation for a Saudi-led oil production cut. Rather than pursuing...
POTUS
The Hill

British spy chief: Russia is ‘desperate’

The head of a British intelligence agency said on Tuesday that Russia appears to be “desperate” as it continues to escalate its seven-month-long war with Ukraine. “We can see that desperation at many levels inside Russian society and inside the Russian military machine,” Jeremy Fleming, the director of Britain’s Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), told BBC Radio 4 on Tuesday.
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

721K+
Followers
84K+
Post
520M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy