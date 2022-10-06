Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
Guillermo del Toro & Mark Gustafson Talk 'Pinocchio,' Stop-Motion, Easter Eggs, and the Importance of the Father-Son Relationship
It’s hard to fully understand or know the reasons why we form an emotional connection to something. From a very early age, I was drawn to stuffed animals and the personalities that I was convinced were inside each of them. That evolved into a love of Sesame Street, The Muppet Show, and Fraggle Rock, always wanting to see The Country Bears show at Disneyland, and watching Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas, and later The Nightmare Before Christmas, every holiday season. That’s why I’m not at all surprised that I also fell in love with the work of filmmaker Guillermo del Toro and that I find myself so drawn to the creatures in his stories.
Collider
'Piggy' Clip Shows the Pivotal Turning Point for Laura Galán in Carlota Pereda's Horror Story [Exclusive]
Collider is thrilled to share an exclusive clip from Magnolia Pictures' upcoming horror feature film Piggy. The Spanish horror film centers around Sara (Laura Galán), a teenage girl who suffers constant bullying from her peers and family due to being overweight. After a particularly harrowing bullying session, the tables get turned when Sara sees her bullies getting kidnapped. Now, she has to make the moral choice of helping the police find them or just remaining quiet.
Collider
What Happened to Gina Prince-Bythewood's Marvel 'Silver & Black' Movie?
With The Woman King, director Gina Prince-Bythewood has solidified her status as a filmmaker who can deliver films that are as lucrative as they are acclaimed. Considering this as well as how her 2020 title, The Old Guard, spawned a franchise and how the cult following surrounding her 2000 feature Love & Basketball continues to grow, it may sound absurd that anyone would ever reject a passion project from this filmmaker. But in the late 2010s, Sony passed on the chance to have Prince-Bythewood deliver a Marvel Comics adaptation when it canned Silver & Black.
Collider
'Werewolf by Night': Is There a Post-Credits Scene?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Werewolf by Night.Werewolf by Night breaks the Marvel standard -- not a movie, not a television series, just a 53-minute special hitting the Disney+ streaming service. Just in time for Halloween, the special follows a group of monster hunters gathered to compete for the Bloodstone, a gem that exhibits powerful abilities particularly helpful for monster hunters. However, the hunt doesn't go quite as planned when one of the hunters is revealed to be a monster, a werewolf himself. Also competing for the stone is Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly), the estranged daughter of the not-so-immortal Ulysses Bloodstone (voiced by Richard Dixon), whose corpse has now become a talking corpse. Elsa's also estranged stepmother, Verussa (Harriet Sansom Harris), holds the competition as it's Ulysses' death that necessitated someone else take hold of the Bloodstone.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
Sydney Sweeney to Star in and Executive Produce 'The Caretaker' Adaptation
Deadline reports that Sydney Sweeney is officially set to star in and executive produce an upcoming adaptation of The Caretaker, based on the short story by Marcus Kliewer. Universal will distribute the film after acquiring the rights in a competitive bidding war. The film will follow a young woman who takes up a catetaker position she found on Craigslist, only to discover that her job is much bigger and more terrifying than she could ever have imagined.
Collider
'Werewolf by Night' Is Proof That the MCU Should Keep Experimenting With Genre
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Werewolf by Night.Marvel Studios' Werewolf by Night is the MCU's newest TV special that surprised a lot of fans in a good way for its refreshing take on the beloved universe. Taking place on a single night, the 52-minute special follows a group of experienced monster hunters who are on a competitive hunt to decide who will next wield the Bloodstone —an incredibly powerful red gem that is capable of giving the user immense strength and longer life— after the death of Ulysses Bloodstone. Joining the group is Jack Russell (Gael García Bernal), a monster hunter who is actually a werewolf due to a curse that's been put upon him. Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly), the estranged daughter of Ulysses and stepdaughter of Verussa Bloodstone (Harriet Sansom Harris), is also determined to win the hunt. During the quest, Jack and Elsa team up to get what they both want, with Jack wanting to save the monster aka his friend, Ted, and Elsa wanting to get the Bloodstone as she is technically the rightful heir. However, little did Elsa know that Jack is hiding something.
Collider
New 'Glass Onion' Trailer Promises the Real Fun Is Just Beginning
Director Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated feature Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will hit theatres before its Netflix streaming debut in December. To mark the occasion of tickets going on sale, the celebrated director releaseda new clip on Twitter. The brief clip gives us a glimpse of all the possible suspects in the whodunit mystery.
Collider
Did 'Andor' Make a Reference to Mara Jade?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of Andor. Although Andor isn’t filled with cameos and obvious callbacks to the larger Star Wars universe, the Disney+ series has still managed to sneak in some subtle Easter Eggs. In the fifth episode, “The Axe Forgets, Cassian spends time learning about Arvel Skeen’s (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) backstory. Cassian is able to read Skeen’s tattoos, which are written in the Star Wars language Aurebesh.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
What Is the Bloodstone in 'Werewolf by Night'?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Werewolf by Night.The Marvel Cinematic Universe has flirted with elements of horror before thanks to directors like Scott Derrickson and Sam Raimi, but Disney+ unveiled the universe’s first true horror project with the “Special Presentation” of Werewolf by Night. A 53-minute special directed by veteran composer Michael Giacchino, Werewolf of Night is based on a somewhat obscure character that emerged in the Marvel Presents comics of the 1970s. Gael Garcia Bernal stars as Jack Russell, a monster hunter who can transform into his alter ego, “Werewolf by Night.”
Collider
'Midsommar' to 'Jaws': 10 Best, Scariest Horror Movies Set in Broad Daylight
The horror genre has always been linked to nighttime. Perhaps drawing from humanity's universal fear of the dark, horror loves to torment us with the monsters children believe are lurking in the shadows. It's why so many horror movies take place during the night, as the baddies can quietly sneak up on their unsuspecting victims and then slink away into the darkness to kill again.
Collider
'House of the Dragon's Time Jumps Make the Tragedy of King Viserys Even Sadder
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of House of the Dragon.The time jumps made in the first season of HBO’s House of the Dragon have been somewhat controversial so far. While Game of Thrones allowed younger stars like Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, and Isaac Hempstead Wright to grow up on screen, House of the Dragon has already condensed over 16 years into one season. Many viewers were somewhat disappointed by the initial jump in the sixth episode, “The Princess and the Queen.” They had felt an emotional connection to the younger versions of Princess Rhaenyra and Lady Alicent, played by Milly Alcock and Emily Carey, respectively.
Collider
'House of the Dragon' Episode 8 Ending Explained: What Did Viserys Say to Alicent?
The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of House of the Dragon and the book Fire & Blood.Just when things seem to be looking up for House Targaryen, the ending of Episode 8 of House of the Dragon sets us on a path of no return with its ending. The episode is an emotional one, especially for Viserys (Paddy Considine), Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy), and Daemon (Matt Smith), we see the three reunite after six years separated. Viserys, after suffering from his ailments, is on the brink of death. His face has decayed, his energy has completely drained, and he is addled by milk of the poppy, taken in order to ease his own pain.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
The Dark Side of a Galaxy Far, Far, Away: The 10 Scariest 'Star Wars' Storylines
The Dark Side of the Force is a pathway to many abilities that some consider unnatural, and in the vast cosmos of the galaxy far, far away, frightening things are afoot. Star Wars has never been considered a scary franchise, crafted as a fantastical adventure for bright-eyed children, but you don't have to search hard to find terror lurking about.
Collider
'Spirited' Trailer Sees Will Ferrell & Ryan Reynolds Taking 'A Christmas Carol' to New Holiday Heights
Apple Original Films has revealed a brand-new teaser trailer for their anticipated holiday musical comedy, Spirited, starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, and Octavia Spencer. The film is set to premiere first in theaters about a month before Christmas on November 11, 2022, with it being available to stream on Apple TV+ starting a week later on November 18.
Collider
'Smile' Passes $100 Million at Global Box Office
There is something about this time of year that makes you want to watch horror movies, and it seems the movie-going audience agrees. Less than two weeks after its release, Paramount Pictures is announcing that the latest horror movie, Smile, has made over $100 million at the global box office. The landmark was crossed after opening at #1 in fifteen markets and growing to #1 in twenty-four in its second week.
Collider
How Does Rhaenyra Find Peace With the Velaryons in 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of House of the Dragon and the book Fire & Blood. Not for a lack of trying, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) has had trouble winning the Velaryons and their ships to her side. House of the Dragon, so far, has depicted the slow burn of events that led to the first civil war of their dynasty, and the other mighty Valyrian House has been a valuable asset Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) have been vying for. The Velaryon House has a lot to offer, which happens to be the antithesis of the Targaryen House, the sea to their fire.
Collider
'House of the Dragon': George R. R. Martin Explains Why Daeron Targaryen Is Missing
HBO’s House of the Dragon is coming to a conclusion in the next couple of weeks and for as long as we have had it on-screen, it has been a pleasure. As with most fantasy novels adapted for television, fans of the novels will be looking to see what alterations have been made when compared to the source material. One key difference fans noticed is the absence of King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) and Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke)'s youngest son, Daeron, from the series.
Collider
Eoin Macken on How 'La Brea' Season 2 Differs From Season 1
[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for Season 2 of La Brea.]In Season 2 of the NBC sci-fi adventure series La Brea, Gavin (Eoin Macken) and teenage daughter Izzy (Zyra Gorecki) have made their way through a sinkhole that landed them in prehistoric Seattle to Los Angeles, on a mission to reunite with the rest of the family they were separated from. Only things are never that easy, with Eve (Natalie Zea) being held by a dangerous but mysterious group of individuals known as the Exiles and son Josh (Jack Martin) having mistakenly ended up in 1988. And even if Gavin can bring them all together again, they have to figure out how to get past all of their own personal family drama, in order to work together to find their way back home.
Collider
David O. Russell's 'Amsterdam' Projected to Lose Almost $100 Million
Amsterdam, the latest big-budget star-studded film from David O. Russell has flopped massively at the box office, and is looking at a reported loss of around $100 million after its opening weekend. According to Deadline, initial opening weekend projections had predicted earnings in the $15 million region, but it has failed to reach even half that. Currently, the film has made just $6.5 million domestically, while it sits at around $10 million worldwide.
Dirty Heads are stoked to say eighth album, 'Midnight Control,' is their best work yet
Currently enjoying the fruits of their labor in creating 2022’s ‘Midnight Control,’ Dirty Heads join Audacy host Brad Steiner at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City to discuss their excitement in offering up the band’s best music to date.
Comments / 0