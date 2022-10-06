Read full article on original website
Philippines hikes budget for rice buffer stocks on supply concerns
MANILA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Philippines will boost its budget for rice buffer stocks by around 70% next year to ensure enough supply in times of global food shortages and emergencies, the budget department said on Tuesday. The National Food Authority's allocation for rice purchases from local farmers will...
Brazil unusually re-exports fertilizer amid storage shortage - port authority
SAO PAULO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Brazil, which normally relies on fertilizer imports to boost crop yields, is re-exporting cargoes as there is nowhere to store them following a surge in inbound shipments earlier this year, according to the port authority of Antonina on Monday. In an unexpected turn of...
China sets 2023 import quota for corn, wheat same as previous year - state planner
BEIJING, Oct 10 (Reuters) - China on Monday set its low tariff rate quota for wheat, corn and rice imports in 2023 at the same volumes as the previous year. The Tariff Rate Quota (TRQ) for wheat imports in 2023 was set at 9.636 million tonnes, according to a notice published on the website of the National Development and Reform Commission.
Malaysia eases restrictions on live chicken exports
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia will ease a restriction on exports of live chickens from Oct. 11, resuming the shipment of 1.8 million birds a month after a ban earlier this year eased tight domestic supplies, the government said on Monday. Malaysia supplies live chickens mainly to neighbouring...
CBOT soybeans firm ahead of key USDA reports
CHICAGO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures firmed on Monday, as traders jockeyed to adjust their positions ahead of two key government reports, traders said. * The U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates and Crop Production reports on slated to come out Wednesday. * Traders say the markets are worried that USDA may raise soybean yield or acres in the report, as they have in past years. * Uncertainty about demand from China, the world's largest buyer of soybeans, also kept the gains in check on the day, traders said. * The benchmark CBOT November soybean futures contract settled up 7 cents at $13.74 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal settled up $5.00 at $405.70 a ton and CBOT December soyoil slipped 0.54 cent to 66.06 cents per lb. * Two stretches of the southern Mississippi River were reopened to commercial traffic over the weekend after dredging operations deepened the shipping channel near Memphis, Tennessee, and near Stack Island, Mississippi, the U.S. Coast Guard said on Monday. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
UPDATE 1-China hog futures jump by record on tight supplies
BEIJING, Oct 10 (Reuters) - China's most active hog futures rose more than 5% in early trade on Monday, after tight supplies during the week-long National Day holiday pushed up spot prices. The January contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange had reached 23,620 yuan ($3,322.50) per tonne as of 10:04...
GRAINS-Wheat falls back after surge on war escalation
* Grain corridor talks eyed after Russia strikes Ukraine cities * Moscow says could scrap end-of-season export quota * Corn, soy consolidate as economy risks, U.S. crop data watched (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures fell back on Tuesday after jumping to a three-month high a day earlier, with the market watching to see if escalation in the war between Russia and Ukraine would hamper vital Black Sea grain trade. Corn and soybeans rose were little changed as investors assessed demand risks and looked ahead to widely followed U.S. government crop forecasts on Wednesday. The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active wheat contract was down 1.1% at $9.27-1/2 a bushel by 1148 GMT. On Monday, the contract closed up 6.6% after touching its highest since late June during the session. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will ask the leaders of the G7 group of nations to urgently supply Ukraine with air defence weapons on Tuesday, after Russia rained down cruise missiles on cities across the country. The escalation fanned fears that a Black Sea shipping corridor agreement for Ukrainian grain exports may lapse, despite U.N. efforts to negotiate an extension. "Russia’s escalation calls into question the future of the Black Sea grain export deal," ING analysts said in a note. "In addition, there is a backlog of vessels awaiting inspection," it said regarding the shipping corridor. However, comments by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko indicating that Moscow could scrap a grain export quota for the second half of the season in view of its bumper harvest put attention back on large Russian supplies. "Russia has a big crop to sell and it will go hard on exports," said a Sydney-based agricultural commodities analyst. Investors were also adjusting positions ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates and Crop Production reports on Wednesday. Traders are notably focusing on revisions to U.S. corn and soybean harvest estimates. CBOT corn ticked up 0.1% to $6.99-1/4 a bushel and soybeans inched down 0.1% to $13.72-1/4 a bushel. Weakness in commodity and equity markets curbed grains, with renewed coronavirus restrictions in China adding to worries about slowing global demand. Prices at 1148 GMT Last Change Pct End 2021 Ytd Pct Move Move CBOT wheat 927.50 -10.50 -1.12 770.75 20.34 CBOT corn 699.25 1.00 0.14 593.25 17.87 CBOT soy 1372.25 -1.75 -0.13 1339.25 2.46 Paris wheat 359.75 -4.50 -1.24 276.75 29.99 Paris maize 343.75 -3.00 -0.87 226.00 52.10 Paris rape 634.25 -8.25 -1.28 754.00 -15.88 WTI crude oil 89.14 -1.99 -2.18 75.21 18.52 Euro/dlr 0.97 0.00 0.22 1.1368 -14.49 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Subhranshu Sahu and David Evans)
LIVESTOCK-Hog futures firm on shrinking basis; corn pressures cattle futures
CHICAGO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange nearby lean hog futures ended up on Monday, as technical trading pushed the basis back up and the spread between futures and cash prices narrowed, traders said. Meanwhile, live and feeder cattle futures slumped on the day, pressured by a rally in...
GRAINS-Wheat jumps 1.9% on Black Sea supply concerns; corn, soybeans firm
SINGAPORE, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures jumped nearly 2% on Monday, underpinned by concerns over the Russia-Ukraine war slowing grain shipments from the Black Sea region. Corn and soybean futures rose for a second session. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT)...
CBOT wheat closes sharply up on growing worry about Black Sea shipments
CHICAGO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures ended sharply higher on Monday amid growing concerns that an escalation in the fighting between Russia and Ukraine could further disrupt grain shipments from Black Sea ports, traders said. * Russia struck Ukrainian cities on Monday after President Vladimir Putin declared an explosion on the bridge to Crimea over the weekend to be a terrorist attack. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat contract settled up 57-3/4 cents at $9.38 a bushel. Earlier in the session, the contract rose to $9.49-3/4 a bushel, the highest price since July 11. * K.C. December soft red winter wheat last traded up 50-1/2 cents to $10.19-1/4 a bushel while MGEX December spring wheat settled up 46-1/4 cents at $10.14-1/4 a bushel. * Euronext wheat futures surged on Monday to their highest in over three months after the Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities revived fears over war disruptions to Black Sea grain exports. * Traders also jockeyed to adjust their positions ahead of U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates and Crop Production reports on Wednesday. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Mark Porter)
UPDATE 1-FranceAgriMer raises non-EU wheat export forecast, now up 15% on year
PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday slightly increased its forecast for French soft wheat exports outside the European Union in the 2022/23 season to 10.10 million tonnes from 10.00 million seen last month, putting the rise on last season at 15%. France, the EU's biggest wheat...
GRAINS-Wheat falls 1% to retreat from 3-month top; corn, soybeans ease
SINGAPORE, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid 1% on Tuesday, with the market retreating from previous session's highest level in three months, although concerns over Black Sea supplies curbed losses. Corn and soybeans edged lower for the first time in three sessions. FUNDAMENTALS. * The Chicago Board of...
India allows broken rice exports backed by already issued LCs- govt source
MUMBAI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - India will allow overseas broken rice shipments of 397,267 tonnes backed by already issued letters of credit after a sudden ban on exports of the grain prevented exporters from loading cargoes, a government source said Wednesday. On Sept. 8, India banned exports of broken rice...
Australian wheat crop quality at risk due heavy rains
SINGAPORE, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Widespread rains in Australia's eastern grain producing states is likely to hit the quality of the wheat crop which is scheduled to be harvested at the end of the year, traders and analysts said. Wheat quality downgrades in Australia are set to deepen concerns over...
GRAINS-Wheat, corn futures slip ahead of key USDA crop forecasts
Grain corridor talks eyed after Russia strikes Ukraine cities. Weather forecasts point to dry conditions, low U.S. river level concerns. (Rewrites throughout, updates with U.S. trading, adds new analyst quotes, changes two bullets; pvs PARIS/SINGAPORE) By P.J. Huffstutter. CHICAGO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures fell back on Tuesday,...
LIVESTOCK-Live cattle futures firm as packer margins turn negative
CHICAGO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures firmed on Tuesday as supplies tighten, with beef packer margins falling into the negative for the first time in years, traders said. Beef packers lost $14.35 per head on Tuesday, compared to earnings of $1.60 a day earlier and...
UPDATE 2-French wheat export forecast raised amid Ukraine corridor uncertainty
PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday raised its forecast for French soft wheat exports outside the European Union, now seen 15% above last season, but said sales would depend on whether a Ukrainian grain export corridor was extended. Soft wheat shipments outside the 27-member bloc are...
UPDATE 2-Russia considering abolishing grain export quota - Ifx cites deputy PM
MOSCOW, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, is considering abolishing its grain export quota which it usually sets up in the second half of the July-June marketing season, the Interfax news agency reported, citing Russia's Deputy Prime Minister. Russia, which supplies its wheat to Africa and...
U.S. government cuts corn, soybean harvest view
CHICAGO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. corn and soybean harvests will be smaller than previously forecast, the government said on Wednesday, increasing concerns about tight supplies at a time when global grain inventories are trending near their lowest in a decade. Corn production was pegged at 13.895 billion bushels,...
CBOT wheat futures slide amid worries over Black Sea grain trade
CHICAGO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures fell back on Tuesday, after jumping to a three-month high a day earlier, as signs of escalation in the war between Russia and Ukraine continued to raise concerns about the viability of Black Sea grain trade in the coming months, traders said. * Comments by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko on Tuesday - indicating that Moscow could scrap a grain export quota for the second half of the season in view of its bumper wheat harvest - put attention back on large Russian supplies. * Investors also were adjusting positions ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates and Crop Production reports. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat contract settled down 37 cents at $9.01 a bushel. * K.C. December soft red winter wheat last traded down 33 cents to $9.91-1/4 a bushel, while MGEX December spring wheat was down 27-1/4 cents at $9.87 a bushel. * Earlier in the session, traders were waiting to see if competitively priced Russian wheat would again pick up sales in a new import tender held by Algeria. * Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC has bought about 400,000 tonnes to 480,000 tonnes of milling wheat in an international tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said in initial assessments. The news was reported late in the trading session, and the wheat was thought likely to be largely sourced from Russia, traders said. * Weakness in commodity and equity markets also weighed overall on the grains sector on the day, with renewed coronavirus restrictions in China adding to worries about slowing global demand, traders said. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
