Paul George 'totally fine' being Clippers' No. 2 behind Kawhi Leonard
LOS ANGELES --Paul George set aside any ego and made it clear that Kawhi Leonard is theLA Clippers' No. 1 option and that he is the second star in the All-Star duo's pecking order. As they enter their fourth season together with championship expectations, George was asked if there are...
2022-23 NBA betting preview: The case for the Lakers under 44.5 wins
The 2022-23 season is quickly approaching and our betting experts have got you covered. Over the next two weeks we are taking a look at how to approach some of the top teams in league and giving out some futures best bets before the season tips off. Sports Betting Insider...
Back with Lakers, Dennis Schroder eyes 'unfinished business'
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Dennis Schroder said he harbors a feeling of "unfinished business" after completing his first practice of his second stint with the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. While the 29-year-old point guard stated his goal is to win bigger than Los Angeles did during his first year...
Inside Warriors center James Wiseman's 18-month rehab: 'The lesson is patience'
AS HE WALKSto the team bus from the Saitama Super Arena outside of Tokyo, James Wiseman can't wipe the grin off his face. It's Sept. 30, and the Golden State Warriors have just beaten the Washington Wizards, their first game during their five-day voyage in Japan. Images of Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole holding hedgehogs had gone viral. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson had taken on a sumo wrestler in practice the day before.
Warriors' Draymond Green fined, not suspended, will play Friday
SAN FRANCISCO -- Warriors forward Draymond Green will rejoin the team Thursday, coach Steve Kerr said after Golden State's preseason win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night. Green has been away from the team since an altercation with teammate Jordan Poole last Wednesday. He has been fined but...
Raiders' Davante Adams, Giants outfielder Joc Pederson were high school wide receiver teammates
LAS VEGAS -- It truly is, with apologies to Charles Dickens, a tale of two locker rooms. Or a baseball clubhouse and a football locker room. Because in the San Francisco Giants' inner sanctum, the story of All-Star outfielder Joc Pederson being ahead of Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro receiver Davante Adams on their high school football team's depth chart at wideout is well known. With a good-intentioned eye roll. Or three.
Raiders' Josh McDaniels supports Davante Adams after incident
LAS VEGAS -- Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels voiced his support for wide receiver Davante Adamson Tuesday afternoon, hours after a police report was taken on Adams pushing down a man at the conclusion of the Raiders' 30-29 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs on his way to the locker room Monday night.
What to watch in Rangers-Lightning, Kings-Knights on ESPN
The 2022-23 NHL regular season has finally arrived, with an opening night doubleheader on ESPN and ESPN+. Tuesday's action includes a rematch of the 2022 Eastern Conference finals between the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers (7:30 p.m. ET), and a nightcap between the Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings.
LA Galaxy top Houston Dynamo to complete late-season surge
Riqui Puig and Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez scored a goal one minute apart in the first half to lift the visiting LA Galaxy to a 3-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo on Sunday in the regular-season finale for both teams. Puig scored in the 31st minute, Hernandez answered in the 32nd,...
Grady Jarrett still in 'disbelief' over flagged Tom Brady hit
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett said he was in "not a little but a lot disbelief" at the roughing the passer flag thrown on him when he sacked Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady late in Sunday's 21-15 Buccaneers win over the Falcons. Jarrett's comments, on his weekly appearance...
Bills, Cowboys, Ravens among Week 5's top NFL Twitter trolls
From historic blowouts to surprising upsets and more, Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season has been one for the books. The first took place in London, as the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers faced off for the first game of the day. Green Bay's international debut was...
Source: NFL to mull roughing the passer penalties after season
The NFL's competition committee plans to discuss roughing the passer penalties after the season amid outrage over two disputed calls in Week 5, a member of the committee who wishes to remain anonymous told ESPN's Ed Werder. The Associated Press, which reported earlier Tuesday that the topic also will be...
Can the NFL fix the roughing the passer rule? Potential solutions
One concussed NFL quarterback and two questionable flags for roughing the passer. That's all it took for the first officiating feeding frenzy of the 2022 season. There is no evidence that Tua Tagovailoa's concussion, and its subsequent fallout, is connected to the pair of penalty flags that prompted leaguewide discussion Sunday and Monday. It makes for an easy narrative -- referees Jerome Boger and Carl Cheffers threw unwarranted flags at the behest of a league that is trying to manage its reputation for player safety -- but it's not supported by anything concrete.
Bill Ripken likes Cleveland's chances against Yankees
The Guardians are behind 1-0 in their series against New York but the pitching talent it still there to potentially carry them past the Yankees. Bill Ripken joined Vinny & Haynie on Wednesday to talk about Cleveland’s chances.
