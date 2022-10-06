ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

Related
ABC30 Fresno

Back with Lakers, Dennis Schroder eyes 'unfinished business'

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Dennis Schroder said he harbors a feeling of "unfinished business" after completing his first practice of his second stint with the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. While the 29-year-old point guard stated his goal is to win bigger than Los Angeles did during his first year...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC30 Fresno

Inside Warriors center James Wiseman's 18-month rehab: 'The lesson is patience'

AS HE WALKSto the team bus from the Saitama Super Arena outside of Tokyo, James Wiseman can't wipe the grin off his face. It's Sept. 30, and the Golden State Warriors have just beaten the Washington Wizards, their first game during their five-day voyage in Japan. Images of Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole holding hedgehogs had gone viral. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson had taken on a sumo wrestler in practice the day before.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Basketball
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Basketball
ABC30 Fresno

Warriors' Draymond Green fined, not suspended, will play Friday

SAN FRANCISCO -- Warriors forward Draymond Green will rejoin the team Thursday, coach Steve Kerr said after Golden State's preseason win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night. Green has been away from the team since an altercation with teammate Jordan Poole last Wednesday. He has been fined but...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC30 Fresno

Raiders' Davante Adams, Giants outfielder Joc Pederson were high school wide receiver teammates

LAS VEGAS -- It truly is, with apologies to Charles Dickens, a tale of two locker rooms. Or a baseball clubhouse and a football locker room. Because in the San Francisco Giants' inner sanctum, the story of All-Star outfielder Joc Pederson being ahead of Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro receiver Davante Adams on their high school football team's depth chart at wideout is well known. With a good-intentioned eye roll. Or three.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC30 Fresno

Raiders' Josh McDaniels supports Davante Adams after incident

LAS VEGAS -- Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels voiced his support for wide receiver Davante Adamson Tuesday afternoon, hours after a police report was taken on Adams pushing down a man at the conclusion of the Raiders' 30-29 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs on his way to the locker room Monday night.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ABC30 Fresno

What to watch in Rangers-Lightning, Kings-Knights on ESPN

The 2022-23 NHL regular season has finally arrived, with an opening night doubleheader on ESPN and ESPN+. Tuesday's action includes a rematch of the 2022 Eastern Conference finals between the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers (7:30 p.m. ET), and a nightcap between the Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
Person
Lebron James
Person
Robert Sarver
Person
Darvin Ham
ABC30 Fresno

LA Galaxy top Houston Dynamo to complete late-season surge

Riqui Puig and Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez scored a goal one minute apart in the first half to lift the visiting LA Galaxy to a 3-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo on Sunday in the regular-season finale for both teams. Puig scored in the 31st minute, Hernandez answered in the 32nd,...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC30 Fresno

Grady Jarrett still in 'disbelief' over flagged Tom Brady hit

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett said he was in "not a little but a lot disbelief" at the roughing the passer flag thrown on him when he sacked Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady late in Sunday's 21-15 Buccaneers win over the Falcons. Jarrett's comments, on his weekly appearance...
TAMPA, FL
ABC30 Fresno

Bills, Cowboys, Ravens among Week 5's top NFL Twitter trolls

From historic blowouts to surprising upsets and more, Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season has been one for the books. The first took place in London, as the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers faced off for the first game of the day. Green Bay's international debut was...
NFL
ABC30 Fresno

Source: NFL to mull roughing the passer penalties after season

The NFL's competition committee plans to discuss roughing the passer penalties after the season amid outrage over two disputed calls in Week 5, a member of the committee who wishes to remain anonymous told ESPN's Ed Werder. The Associated Press, which reported earlier Tuesday that the topic also will be...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Nba Finals#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Phoenix Suns#The Milwaukee Bucks#Liverpool Fc#The Boston Red Sox
ABC30 Fresno

Can the NFL fix the roughing the passer rule? Potential solutions

One concussed NFL quarterback and two questionable flags for roughing the passer. That's all it took for the first officiating feeding frenzy of the 2022 season. There is no evidence that Tua Tagovailoa's concussion, and its subsequent fallout, is connected to the pair of penalty flags that prompted leaguewide discussion Sunday and Monday. It makes for an easy narrative -- referees Jerome Boger and Carl Cheffers threw unwarranted flags at the behest of a league that is trying to manage its reputation for player safety -- but it's not supported by anything concrete.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy