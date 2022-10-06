Read full article on original website
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 11th
HHS - Free Report) : This data-driven, omnichannel marketing company, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.8% over the last 60 days. Harte Hanks, Inc. Price and Consensus. Harte Hanks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Harte Hanks, Inc. Quote.
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 12th
XOM - Free Report) : This leading petroleum company which explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days. Exxon...
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 11th
APP - Free Report) is a providerof technology platform which enables developers to market, monetize, analyse and publish their apps. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 56.5% downward over the last 60 days. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited (. ACH - Free Report) is...
Stock Market News for Oct 11, 2022
U.S. stock markets closed lower on Monday primarily owing to a stiff decline of semiconductor stocks on government’s regulation. Market participants remained worried that a solid labor market will enable the Fed to continue its rigorous interest rate hike policy. Moreover, CEO of a banking behemoth has warned of an imminent recession. All the three major stock indexes ended in negative territory.
How to Find 'Strong Buy' Stocks to Fight Market Uncertainty
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both touched fresh 52-week lows Tuesday morning as Wall Street prepares to enter the heart of the third-quarter earnings season later this week. Investors are also eagerly awaiting the release of September inflation data on October 13. Stocks did show some signs of life through mid-day trading as the market tried to snap a four-day losing streak.
Are Finance Stocks Lagging Atlas (ATCO) This Year?
ATCO - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question. Atlas is one of 889 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at...
4 High Earnings Yield Stocks to Cope With a Topsy-Turvy Market
Wall Street’s nightmare continues as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq recorded the fifth consecutive day of declines yesterday. The stock market has witnessed stomach-churning volatility so far this year, thanks to the Russia-Ukraine war, Fed’s ultra-hawkish stance and inflationary concerns. Year to date, the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite have plunged 19.5%, 24.7% and 33.3%, respectively.
Investors Heavily Search Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY): Here is What You Need to Know
NLY - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this real estate investment trust have returned -43.1%,...
Reasons to Retain Fortive (FTV) Stock in Your Portfolio
FTV - Free Report) is benefiting from strong revenue growth across all business segments and increased orders for both software and hardware offerings. The company’s 2022 and 2023 revenues are anticipated to rise 10.4% and 3.4%, year over year, respectively. The company’s earnings are expected to increase 13.1% and 7.1% on a year-over-year basis in 2022 and 2023, respectively. The long-term EPS growth rate stands at 9.4%.
Implied Volatility Surging for Medallion Financial (MFIN) Stock Options
MFIN - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Nov 18, 2022 $2.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Altus Power, Inc. (AMPS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
AMPS - Free Report) closed at $10.44 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.48% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.75% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%. Heading into today, shares of...
Here is What to Know Beyond Why TravelCenters of America LLC (TA) is a Trending Stock
TA - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this truck-stop operator have returned +0.4%, compared...
Is Trending Stock ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) a Buy Now?
ARR - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this real estate investment trust have returned -27.2% over the past month...
Dow ETFs in Focus Ahead of Q3 Earnings
DIA - Free Report) , which tracks the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index, is also up 1%. The trend is likely to continue heading into the earnings season. Third-quarter 2022 earnings are set to kick off this week, with the banking sector slated to report numbers. Total S&P 500 earnings are expected to be up 0.7% from the same period last year on 9.1% higher revenues. The earnings growth is down from 7.2% at the start of the third quarter. In addition to inflation, logistical challenges and macroeconomic uncertainty, which have been recurring themes in the last couple of quarterly reporting cycles, a strong U.S. dollar is also acting as a headwind this earnings season (read: 5 Favorite Sectors of Q3 Earnings and Their ETFs).
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why OP Bancorp (OPBK) is a Solid Choice
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry...
Is Trending Stock Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) a Buy Now?
HPE - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this information technology products and services provider have...
MFC vs. BRP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
MFC - Free Report) or BRP Group (. BRP - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Stock Moves -0.01%: What You Should Know
ZM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $73.71, moving -0.01% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the video-conferencing company...
Here's Why You Should Bet On ICF International (ICFI) Now
ICFI - Free Report) has performed well in the past three months and has the potential to sustain momentum. If you haven’t taken advantage of its share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio. Let’s take a look at the factors that make...
Here's Why Investors May Consider Betting on Telefonica (TEF)
TEF - Free Report) is one stock that investors may consider adding to their portfolio to combat the highly-volatile market environment and gain from its upside potential. Let’s look at the factors that make the stock an attractive pick. Attractive Pricing: Wall Street is facing extreme volatility due to...
