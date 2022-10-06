ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
sneakernews.com

The Nike Dunk High Gets Ready For The Upcoming Lunar New Year

Nike, along with incorporating Asian culture in their designs, often commemorates many of the continent’s most iconic holidays. And with Lunar New Year just around the corner, the brand has prepared a Dunk High lightly dipped in Eastern influences. Unlike some of the Swoosh’s prior efforts — such as...
sneakernews.com

“Midnight Navy” Logos Land On This Greyscale Nike Air Max 95

The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t celebrating a milestone anniversary like some of its visible Air-cushioned counterparts, but it’s formed an important part of the brand’s lineup of products over the last 10 months. Recently, Sergio Lozano’s iconic design emerged in a greyscale ensemble contrasted by “Midnight Navy” accents.
sneakernews.com

Silver Studs And Leather Appliqué Dress Come Tees’ Latest Collaborative Converse

Come Tees, founded by Sonya Sombreuil back in 2009, is near synonymous with LA streetwear. And not very long ago, they were able to take their talents to new mediums, as Converse commissioned the label for a series of customized sneakers. Fall 2022 simply offers Sombreuil and her team yet another opportunity to express themselves, which they’ve more than done atop two of the footwear brand’s most iconic silhouettes: the Chuck 70 and One Star.
sneakernews.com

The adidas Yeezy Foam Runner Appears In “Flax”

Mere days after the Three Stripes placed their partnership with Ye under review, the brand is sustaining its steady stream of Yeezy footwear such as the “Flax” colorway – most widely associated with the adidas Yeezy Slide – now being employed unto the widely-heralded Yeezy Foam Runner.
sneakernews.com

A Vibrant Purple Strap Emboldens The Latest Nike Air Force 1 High “Moving Co.”

The Swoosh has been known to assume the position of various fictional businesses and professional ventures over the years, as Bruce Kilgore’s iconic 1982 design continues to dominate Nike’s latest inline collection based off a moving company. After receiving a bevy of low-tops and a seldom Air Max 97 proposition, the second Air Force 1 High to join the fold further harkens the established neutral-toned palette.
sneakernews.com

“Royal Blue” Swooshes Liven This Vintage Hoops-Inspired Air Force 1

With its roots grown straight from both the blacktop and hardwood, the heritage-filled history of the Nike Air Force 1 has influenced the brand to experiment with various vintage and updated aesthetics throughout the silhouette’s 40th anniversary. Completing the duo of propositions featuring hoops-inspired graphics, the iconic “Triple-White” aesthetic is applied here with a slight tonal twist.
sneakernews.com

SMILEY Brings Happiness To The Reebok Shaq Attaq

Currently celebrating its 50th anniversary, April saw the SMILEY brand and Reebok team up for a Classic Leather Pump that honored the insignia’s realization in 1944 by French newspaper, France Soir. With the NBA season mere days away, the Boston-based brand is tapping the Shaq Attaq for its latest collaboration fit with gleaming faces after the silhouette returned from hiatus with its OG “Matte Blue” offering last month.
sneakernews.com

Nike Equips The Air Force 1 “Just Do It” With A Hang Tag Holster

Over the course of the last month, the Nike Air Force 1‘s 40th Anniversary fare has been rather simple in its design. And while that is, for the most part, true with this latest colorway, the pair — dubbed “Just Do It” — does feature several unique twists, from hang tag holsters to new, gilded branding.
sneakernews.com

Desert Tones And Cordura Fabric Take On This New Balance 1906R

The New Balance 1906R is a fairly new proposition within the company’s lineup of products, but it’s quickly becoming one of the most exciting due to its mix of strategic partnerships and compelling general releases. Ahead of winter, the updated silhouette emerged in a desert-reminiscent brown complimented by...
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Penny 2 Prepares A Black Patent Leather Outfit

Since 1995 Penny Hardaway’s roster of signature silhouettes with The Swoosh have been professed as some of the most distinct and daring designs Eric Avar’s historic catalog. Thanks to the aid of Social Status, Penny’s first two signature’s have quickly enjoyed the same raucous energy that surrounded them throughout the late 90’s as the latest Air Penny 2 builds off of its predecessors OG outfit, now anchored by black patent leathers.
sneakernews.com

The New Balance 990v2 “White/Blue” Helps Kick Off The Second Season Of MADE In USA

Thanks to the creative direction of Teddy Santis — founder to the lauded NYC label Aime Leon Dore — New Balance has produced some of their most attractive inline colorways to date, all of which fall under the MADE in USA umbrella. And following a successful first season, said collection is ushering in its second coming, whose upcoming offerings include many a new rendition of the 990v1, 990v2, and 990v3.
sneakernews.com

IRAK Takes A Minimalistic Approach To Their Upcoming adidas Sambas

Legendary graffiti crew IRAK, following their reunion with the Three Stripes back in 2020, is once again dressing up an adidas classic. But this time they’re taking a more minimal approach to design, opting to highlight the innate beauty of the Samba itself as well as the shoe’s signature white and black colorways.
sneakernews.com

The Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Adds A Sleeve For Its Golden Hang Tag

The Fall weather has harkened a myriad of disparate textiles and builds for The Swoosh to inquire on, having most recently employed a brunt of the experimental construction unto the Nike Blazer. Now affixed with a golden medallion hang tag, the upcoming vintage aesthetic of the Blazer Mid ’77 matches its Air Force 1 Low counterpart by including a housing sleeve for the aforementioned embellishment.
sneakernews.com

The Social Status x Nike Air Max Penny 2 “Playground” Releases Tomorrow

Social Status has played a big role in propelling Penny Hardaway’s signature line-up back up to the cultural forefront. And following collaborative renditions of the athlete’s first signature, the retailer is bringing their personal touch to the Nike Air Max Penny 2, dressing the silhouette up in a story-rich colorway entitled “Playground.”
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 37 “Oreo”

The Air Jordan 37 has marched onto a medley of propositions since its debut this past June, including outfitting the brand’s most advanced performance hoops design in their historic catalog of iconic shades and casts. Most recently dawning the controversial “Raptors” scheme widely-associated with the Air Jordan 7, the AJ 4’s commonly employed “Oreo” combination is now treating Jordan’s 37th signature silhouette.
sneakernews.com

A Lakers-Friendly “Regal Purple” Paints The Retro adidas Crazy 1

As one of the most controversial builds in the late Kobe Bryant’s signature silhouette career with both adidas and Nike, the formerly referenced adidas Kobe 1 is both lauded and discouraged for its simplistic aesthetic and clog-like forefoot design. Now officially rebranded as the Crazy 1, the model has rendered its fourth offering this year after the “Sunshine Yellow”, “Metallic Silver” and “Stormtrooper” propositions previously received the retro treatment from spring to summer.
