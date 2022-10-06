ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County Chronicle

NFC East goes from laughingstock to juggernaut in 2 seasons

The NFC East has gone from laughingstock to juggernaut in less than two years. Led by Philadelphia, the league's lone undefeated team and surprising 4-1 starts by the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys, the NFC East has three teams with at least four wins in the first five games.
Citrus County Chronicle

Raiders' Davante Adams charged for shoving photographer

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City. Kansas City, Missouri, police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field following the Raiders'...
Citrus County Chronicle

Cowboys preparing for another start from Rush against Eagles

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for another start from quarterback Cooper Rush in an NFC East showdown with undefeated Philadelphia as Dak Prescott's recovery from a broken right thumb continues. Coach Mike McCarthy said Prescott was set to do some light throwing at the end...
Citrus County Chronicle

Calipari: Oscar Tshiebwe to have 'minor' procedure on knee

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky coach John Calipari says on social media that consensus national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe will have a “minor” 15-minute procedure to “clean some things up” in his knee. Calipari did not specify in a Twitter post on Tuesday...
Citrus County Chronicle

Bills' Tre’Davious White practices for 1st time since injury

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White was cleared to practice on Wednesday for the first time since injuring his left knee 11 months ago in opening a three-week window for the starter’s long-awaited return. In announcing White’s return to practice, coach Sean McDermott already...
