Read full article on original website
Related
Injuries have decimated Utah State this season, but team continues to battle
Where do the Utah State Aggies stand in terms of health and availability midway through the 2022 college football season? Who has stepped up in Logan and can the Aggies still make run at MWC title?
Citrus County Chronicle
NFC East goes from laughingstock to juggernaut in 2 seasons
The NFC East has gone from laughingstock to juggernaut in less than two years. Led by Philadelphia, the league's lone undefeated team and surprising 4-1 starts by the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys, the NFC East has three teams with at least four wins in the first five games.
NFL・
Citrus County Chronicle
Raiders' Davante Adams charged for shoving photographer
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City. Kansas City, Missouri, police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field following the Raiders'...
Citrus County Chronicle
Cowboys preparing for another start from Rush against Eagles
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for another start from quarterback Cooper Rush in an NFC East showdown with undefeated Philadelphia as Dak Prescott's recovery from a broken right thumb continues. Coach Mike McCarthy said Prescott was set to do some light throwing at the end...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Citrus County Chronicle
Calipari: Oscar Tshiebwe to have 'minor' procedure on knee
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky coach John Calipari says on social media that consensus national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe will have a “minor” 15-minute procedure to “clean some things up” in his knee. Calipari did not specify in a Twitter post on Tuesday...
Citrus County Chronicle
Bills' Tre’Davious White practices for 1st time since injury
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White was cleared to practice on Wednesday for the first time since injuring his left knee 11 months ago in opening a three-week window for the starter’s long-awaited return. In announcing White’s return to practice, coach Sean McDermott already...
Comments / 0