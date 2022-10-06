Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Red Bull found guilty of breaking Formula 1's budget cap
Red Bull have been found guilty of breaking Formula 1's budget cap by the sport's governing body, the FIA. Red Bull exceeded the $145m (£114m) limit during 2021, the FIA said, adding that the offence was "minor", the lower of the two categories of breach. This means the team...
Rangers v Liverpool: Champions League – live updates
Minute-by-minute report: Will the hosts heap more pressure on Jürgen Klopp’s under-pressure Reds? Join Scott Murray
Comments / 0