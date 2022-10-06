ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WCPO

TIMING: Showers and strong storms possible this evening

Happy Wednesday! After weeks of drier weather, we finally have a chance at some showers out there this afternoon. A few light scattered showers will be possible off and on this afternoon ahead of the main wave of storms which roll in this evening. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the Tri-State painted in their risk for severe weather this afternoon. The good news is that this is only a marginal risk which is the lowest threat level, however it still means we could have a few strong, possibly severe, storms this evening.
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO

Farm-Fresh Delivery To Your Front Door

ETC Produce and Provisions curates and delivers high quality local produce, meats, eggs and prepared foods representing more than 150 local farms and artisans. We headed down to Findlay Market to catch up with Toncia Chavez, co-founder of ETC Produce & Provisions, small family farmer, trained chef & entrepreneur!. ETC...
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO

Honda’s new $4.4B electric battery plant to bring 2,500+ jobs 60 miles northeast of Cincinnati

Orienting its business toward electric vehicles, Honda is planning a $4.4 billion total investment in electric vehicle and battery production, with a retooling of existing production capacity in three plants, the automaker said Tuesday. In what’s being called a “once-in-a-100-years-change,” Honda plans more than 2,500 projected new Ohio jobs, in...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy