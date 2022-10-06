Happy Wednesday! After weeks of drier weather, we finally have a chance at some showers out there this afternoon. A few light scattered showers will be possible off and on this afternoon ahead of the main wave of storms which roll in this evening. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the Tri-State painted in their risk for severe weather this afternoon. The good news is that this is only a marginal risk which is the lowest threat level, however it still means we could have a few strong, possibly severe, storms this evening.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO