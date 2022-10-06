Read full article on original website
TIMING: Showers and strong storms possible this evening
Happy Wednesday! After weeks of drier weather, we finally have a chance at some showers out there this afternoon. A few light scattered showers will be possible off and on this afternoon ahead of the main wave of storms which roll in this evening. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the Tri-State painted in their risk for severe weather this afternoon. The good news is that this is only a marginal risk which is the lowest threat level, however it still means we could have a few strong, possibly severe, storms this evening.
Farm-Fresh Delivery To Your Front Door
ETC Produce and Provisions curates and delivers high quality local produce, meats, eggs and prepared foods representing more than 150 local farms and artisans. We headed down to Findlay Market to catch up with Toncia Chavez, co-founder of ETC Produce & Provisions, small family farmer, trained chef & entrepreneur!. ETC...
Honda’s new $4.4B electric battery plant to bring 2,500+ jobs 60 miles northeast of Cincinnati
Orienting its business toward electric vehicles, Honda is planning a $4.4 billion total investment in electric vehicle and battery production, with a retooling of existing production capacity in three plants, the automaker said Tuesday. In what’s being called a “once-in-a-100-years-change,” Honda plans more than 2,500 projected new Ohio jobs, in...
Hillsboro man pleads guilty to hate crime after planning mass shooting of 3,000 women at Ohio college campus
CINCINNATI — A Hillsboro man joined a misogynistic online hate group, acquired an AR-15-style rifle and conducted surveillance of an Ohio university campus. Then he Googled: “When does preparing for a crime become an attempt?”. The answer, which arrived in the form of Highland County sheriff’s deputies and...
