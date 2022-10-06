Woman accused of leaving two toddlers unattended vehicle in Walmart parking lot

Local woman facing charges for leaving two young children unattended in car in West Mifflin 00:36

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local woman was arrested and is facing charges after police say she left her two young children unattended in a vehicle in a Walmart parking lot.

Police say 41-year-old Augusta Goll, of Monessen, was taken into custody outside the Walmart store located along Century Drive in West Mifflin on Tuesday after officers determined she left her two young children left unattended in a vehicle in the parking lot.

According to court paperwork, police were called to the store around 2 p.m. by a passerby who noticed the children in the vehicle.

When police arrived, and found a 1-year-old and 3-month-old child inside the vehicle, which was left running with the air conditioning on and the doors unlocked. According to police, both children were found to be wearing diapers that had not been recently changed, with at least one of the children suffering from severe diaper rash.

Police say that the children were left unattended for just under 30 minutes.

When Goll was taken into custody and was being led out of the store, police say she kept saying "Not again, not again."

Police say court records show that Goll is currently facing similar charges for a similar case involving leaving a child unattended in a vehicle in Monroeville, which occurred earlier this year.

Goll is facing multiple charges, including endangering the welfare of children, leaving a child unattended in a vehicle, and child car seat violations.

She is set to have a preliminary hearing in front of a judge later this month.