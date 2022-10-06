ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman accused of leaving two toddlers unattended vehicle in Walmart parking lot

By Mike Darnay
 6 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local woman was arrested and is facing charges after police say she left her two young children unattended in a vehicle in a Walmart parking lot.

Police say 41-year-old Augusta Goll, of Monessen, was taken into custody outside the Walmart store located along Century Drive in West Mifflin on Tuesday after officers determined she left her two young children left unattended in a vehicle in the parking lot.

According to court paperwork, police were called to the store around 2 p.m. by a passerby who noticed the children in the vehicle.

When police arrived, and found a 1-year-old and 3-month-old child inside the vehicle, which was left running with the air conditioning on and the doors unlocked. According to police, both children were found to be wearing diapers that had not been recently changed, with at least one of the children suffering from severe diaper rash.

Police say that the children were left unattended for just under 30 minutes.

When Goll was taken into custody and was being led out of the store, police say she kept saying "Not again, not again."

Police say court records show that Goll is currently facing similar charges for a similar case involving leaving a child unattended in a vehicle in Monroeville, which occurred earlier this year.

Goll is facing multiple charges, including endangering the welfare of children, leaving a child unattended in a vehicle, and child car seat violations.

She is set to have a preliminary hearing in front of a judge later this month.

Ptree
6d ago

Not again? Why was she allowed to keep those kids in the first place after a previous attempt??? COME ON!!!!

Sandy Payne
6d ago

Why did she even have these children? She apparently has done this more than once. Scum! These babies need a good home.

CBS Pittsburgh

21-year-old killed in Hempfield Township motorcycle crash

HEMPFIELD, Pa. (KDKA) - A 21-year-old is dead after crashing a motorcycle in Hempfield Township. The Westmoreland County coroner said Ethan Nicastro from Penn Township lost control of the 2019 Harley-Davidson Street Glide on Route 130 near Weber Road Monday night. Nicastro was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the coroner said. The cause of death was ruled multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death was ruled accidental.The coroner said speed is believed to be a factor and Nicastro wasn't wearing a helmet. Pennsylvania State Police in Greensburg also helped investigate the crash.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

New Stanton housecat survives being shot with arrow

NEW STANTON, Pa. (KDKA) - Officials in Westmoreland County are trying to find the person responsible for shooting a housecat with an arrow. Lance the cat is on the rebound after being injured. In fact, Lance is so tough, he managed to walk home with the arrow still in him.State police and humane agents say the animal was likely shot somewhere in or near the Stratford neighborhood of New Stanton Monday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. The shot likely came from above and a crossbow was used. The animal somehow survived and managed to walk home. X-rays show how the arrow missed vital organs. As for who or why anyone would shoot a domesticated cat, officials say it depends on if it was intentional."We just don't know if it's a child or an adult or someone practicing archery it could have been an accident," said humane officer Andrea Palmer, saying some people consider cats nuisances. If you know anything about how Lance the cat was injured, state police want to hear from you. Lance is going to make a full recovery and is expected to be ok.
NEW STANTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Tarentum police find mother of boy discovered alone in park

TARENTUM, Pa. (KDKA) - Police have found the mother of a little boy discovered alone in a Tarentum park.  Tarentum police posted the boy's picture on Facebook Monday morning asking the public for help. Less than an hour later, they said the boy's mom had been located.  Police said the boy was found alone in the park near Allegheny Street.While police said they found his mother, they didn't say what led up to the little boy being found alone.
TARENTUM, PA
