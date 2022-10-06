The psychological and behavioral repercussions of child stardom are well-documented. Miley Cyrus, Lindsay Lohan, Britney Spears — we can all think of a star raised in the limelight who subsequently suffered a very public breakdown. But is this mental and emotional turmoil the fate of child influencers? What will happen to the children who knew a camera lens before they knew how to walk? What sort of pressure does it cause child influencers to be the breadwinners of their families before they even understand the concept of income or fame?

