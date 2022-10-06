Read full article on original website
This past July, news broke that TikTok star Addison Rae’s father, Monty Lopez, had allegedly forced a woman almost half his age into cheating with him. Just within the last month, that same social media platform was taken by storm as model Sumner Stroh uploaded a series of videos exposing Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine for cheating on his wife by texting other women on social media. And now, just this past week, social media platforms were once again set ablaze as Ned Fulmer, a member of the four-man comedy group The Try Guys, was exposed for cheating on his long-time wife with his associate producer.
The psychological and behavioral repercussions of child stardom are well-documented. Miley Cyrus, Lindsay Lohan, Britney Spears — we can all think of a star raised in the limelight who subsequently suffered a very public breakdown. But is this mental and emotional turmoil the fate of child influencers? What will happen to the children who knew a camera lens before they knew how to walk? What sort of pressure does it cause child influencers to be the breadwinners of their families before they even understand the concept of income or fame?
