ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

California attorney general investigating LA redistricting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s attorney general said Wednesday that he will investigate Los Angeles’ redistricting process as three of its City Council members face calls to resign after a recording surfaced of them using racist language to mock colleagues while they schemed to protect Latino political strength in council districts. The move by Attorney General Rob Bonta, a Democrat like the three council members, comes amid growing calls to address the way politics can still influence the redrawing of district maps after the census count each decade. “My office will conduct an investigation into the city of LA’s redistricting process,” Bonta said, without providing many details. “We’re going to gather the facts, we’re going to work to determine the truth and take action as necessary to ensure the fair application of our laws.” “It’s clear an investigation is sorely needed to help restore confidence in the redistricting process for the people of LA,” he added.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Trojan

USG changes trial period for assemblies, committees

The Undergraduate Student Government incorporated the Middle Eastern and North African Student Association as an assembly, allowing them to serve as an umbrella organization and providing them access to USG funding to distribute among its member organizations, at Tuesday night’s Senate meeting. MENASA is a cultural assembly that recognizes...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy