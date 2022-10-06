ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWSBTC

Uniglo.io And Cosmos Showing Strength And Surge, While Bitcoin Plummets Under 20,000

The macroeconomic environment is ugly. The August CPI report showed that inflation was still rising despite aggressive rate hikes from the FED. Jerome Powell will have to continue his aggressive rate hike policy, which spells dreadful news for all assets. As the environment becomes more risk-off, money will flow away from riskier assets and towards U.S. government bonds, with this sell-off further tanking the prices of assets.
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Holders Bracing For A Crypto Winter Bottom Should Check These Data

Bitcoin bulls continue to feel the pinch as the currency has dropped 8.17 percent in value over the past seven days. BTC investors are looking forward to a market bottom, and Glassnode claims that the market has bottomed out. Nonetheless, whales and major institutions are currently in the accumulation phase,...
NEWSBTC

XEN Crypto Detonated the Crypto Market, Cryptocurrency Trading Platform MEXC Became Its Main Battlefield

Recently, a project called XEN Crypto suddenly detonated the crypto market. The mint of its token XEN attracted the participation of more than 364,114 wallet addresses and triggered a surge in Ethereum network gas fees for 2 consecutive days, reaching 200wei at one point on October 9. According to Ultrasound data, the ETH burned during the minting process reached 2,271 on October 10, accounting for 19.46% of the total burning of the Ethereum network on October 7.
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
NEWSBTC

TRON, Avalanche, and Big Eyes Coin – Three Cryptocurrencies That Could Yield Massive Returns In The Ongoing Bear Market

The current reality within the cryptocurrency industry is one that no one could have foretold. The ongoing bear market has surpassed all expectations and continues to do so while severely straining the day-to-day activities within the industry. It is a situation that is forcing crypto regulars, such as investors and traders, to seek out suitable solutions to protect against the extreme market volatility present within the industry.
NEWSBTC

Solana-Based Mango Protocol Suffers $100M+ Exploit

Mango Markets was victim to the latest exploit this week, as crypto cannot seem to escape an absolutely abhorrent Tuesday. Two exploits less than one day apart – and less than a week after the BNB Chain exploit that utilized a bridge to create millions of new BNB. Another nine-figure exploit has rocked the crypto sphere, this time with Solana-based Mango Markets. The protocol faced a massive drain of funds, over $100M worth, after a hacker drained the project through price manipulation and high-dollar leverage.
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Gains So Much Demand To Buy At $500, Will This Be Possible?

ETH prices continue to trend downwards as prices remain bearish, with price trading on critical support. ETH trades below 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average as price struggles to regain bullish signs as many traders and investors wish for $500. The price of ETH needs to break and hold above...
NEWSBTC

How to Get Free Bitcoins in 2022 – Top Proven Methods

The cryptocurrency industry is notorious for giving out free Bitcoin, especially in the early days. However, the price explosion has slightly dampened finding platforms that provide free Bitcoin over recent years. Well, you might be happy to know that free Bitcoins are still everywhere; you just need to know where...
NEWSBTC

XRP Price Hits Target Of $0.5, But Can It Break This Key Resistance?

The XRP price has been swimming against the tide and continues to show strength against larger cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. A potential settlement between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple might continue to prompt this cryptocurrency to the upside. At the time of writing, the...
NEWSBTC

XRP Takes The Lead Among Altcoins – Will It Drop Before Climbing?

XRP has maintained a daily calmness but emerged as the week’s top performer. The token took to the north with 18% weekly gains as the price crossed the $0.5 mark before falling. Also, other altcoins have been making slight losses daily in the past week. The crypto market is...
NEWSBTC

MetaDexa is Set to Become the Platform of Platforms, Against Hex Coin and Ripple, with Its New Crypto Launch Agenda

The number of new cryptocurrency platforms entering the market has increased recently, and this is not without reason. This is only logical given the growing awareness of the many advantages cryptocurrencies may provide, since more people are eager to support such initiatives as long as they resonate with them. Platforms for cryptocurrencies like Hex Coin and Ripple keep pushing the envelope in terms of what they can provide their consumers. Contrarily, MetaDexa (METADEXA) aims to completely alter the game with its platform’s attention to both beginners and cryptocurrency enthusiasts.
NEWSBTC

LUNC Community Clamors For Coinbase Listing, Can It Reach $1?

LUNA Classic (LUNC) is still going strong despite losing more than 99.99% of its value during the market crash. It now also boasts one of the strongest and most active crypto communities on social media, which have now taken their combined power towards getting the coin listed on large exchanges. This time around, the community has turned its attention to Coinbase.
