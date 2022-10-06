ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Trojan

USC Village welcomes a new restaurant

Located between Il Gardino and CAVA, The Sammiche Shoppe is the newest addition to the assortment of restaurants at USC Village. With multiple eateries offering sandwiches at USC Village and around the USC campus, the question arises: What makes The Sammiche Shoppe different?. Owned and managed by Willie Jenkins, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Trojan

USC rolls out new master’s degree in addiction science

A new master’s program in addiction science will be offered starting Fall 2023 in a joint venture between the Keck School of Medicine, the Dworak-Peck School of Social Work and the School of Pharmacy. The degree will be offered by the USC Institute of Addiction Science, which was founded...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Trojan

Perfect record on the line against Utah

USC football will face their first ranked opponent of the year Saturday when they take on No. 20 University of Utah in Salt Lake City. Coming off their first 6-0 start since 2006, the Trojans stand to face their toughest challenge yet from a Utah team that handed them a 42-26 loss last October.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Daily Trojan

Football records sixth win over Cougars

USC Football rewarded the thousands of families at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum celebrating Trojan Family Weekend with a 30-14 win over the Washington State Cougars. USC continues to keep the playoff hope alive with the victory as they improve to 6-0 on the year. The last time USC accomplished this perfect start was in 2006 when USC went on to win the Rose Bowl.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
Los Angeles, CA
Business
Local
California Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Industry
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Daily Trojan

‘Vaxchella’ offers flu and coronavirus vaccines

USC Student Health and USC Pharmacies launched “Vaxchella,” a walk-in event for students, faculty and staff to receive the updated flu vaccine and bivalent coronavirus booster Monday. The University will host the event on the first floor of Engemann Student Health Center through Oct. 21. In a Tuesday briefing with the Daily Trojan, Chief Student Health Officer Dr. Sarah Van Orman said she hoped the event would provide convenience for community members looking to get vaccinated.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Trojan

The best vegan spots to try this fall

Vegan food often gets a bad rap. Still, whether you’re already a fan of vegan food or have never even tried it, the hot vegan restaurants showcased at Vegan Street Fair Nights 2022 this past weekend are definitely worth a shot. These innovative chefs have explored cuisines around the world, ranging from Mexico to Japan, and are ready for Los Angeles locals to taste their creations. While not all of these restaurants are based in L.A., they all traveled to North Hollywood to share their dishes at the event, a fair with over 50 plant-based vendors, DJs and entertainment. And, with fall break approaching, there is no better time to head out on an adventure to try something new. Here are the best savory and sweet vegan spots that you should try next.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy