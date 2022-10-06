Read full article on original website
The first copyrighted AI art looks uncannily like Zendaya
The AI art debate is evolving at a lightning pace. In recent weeks, we've seen an AI-generated image win a fine art competition, we've seen a museum launch an exhibition of work created using DALL-E 2, and, in what appears to be another first, an artist has copyrighted work made using an AI art generator.
The new Citroen logo is bold, dramatic and very familiar
They say that sometimes you have to go backwards to move forwards. Citroen has a new logo that manages to look leaner and bolder but also incredibly familiar. In fact, it's come full circle, or should we say, full oval? To develop a more modern logo better suited to digital uses, the French carmaker has travelled back 100 years to revisit its original oval-shaped symbol from 1919.
CARS・
The iconic Mortal Kombat logo was almost a fatality
The Mortal Kombat logo defined an era of gaming. The yin and yang-like dragon silhouette against a sunset gradient seemed to perfectly represent one of the biggest gaming franchises of the early nineties. It felt dark, brooding and mystical. But, apparently, it was almost the game's first fatality. Mortal Kombat's...
This spot-on AI Pokémon generator has me hooked
Forget work today – this AI image generator can turn anyone and anything into a Pokémon. The idea was that AI image generators would save us time and speed up creative workflows, but it turns out that they're very good at helping us waste time too. While AI art apps have been causing a lot of concern and controversy, now someone's now made an image synth with a brief so adorably specific that we can't not be 100% here for it.
Mac Studio scores a double victory in the Creative Bloq Awards 2022
The Creative Bloq Awards 2022 winners week continues with today's announcement of the winners in the computing category. This section of the awards saw some fierce competition for best computer, workstation, monitor, GPU, mouse and keyboard. After public nomations, our panel of judges handed awards to Apple, Razer, Asus and Nvidia, with Apple and Razer first two picking up two each.
The Coca-Cola logo: a history from 1886 to today
The Coca-Cola logo doesn't need much introduction. The Coca-Cola Company and its flagship fizzy beverage possess one of the best-known brand identities in the world, with its red and white colours and script font covering signage and shop shelves almost everywhere. And what's especially remarkable about the Coca-Cola logo is...
Delta's LA28 logos mark a controversial first in sponsorship
Delta's new LA28 logos show just how far brand sponsorships – sorry, partnerships – have envolved. The airline is the first of the LA28 Olympic Games corporate partners to take advantage of the LA28 logo's unique adaptability, putting their own logo not beside it, but inside it. In...
Apple's cheapest iPad could soon get its most radical redesign yet
If there's one Apple product that's beginning to look a little (read: very) long in the tooth, it's the entry-level iPad. Apple's basic tablet is sporting a frankly prehistoric design, complete with home button and chonky bezels. But that could soon be about to change. We've heard tell for a...
DALL-E 2 access is now open to everyone, and that's kind of terrifying
DALLE-2 access has been a coveted privilege among those keen to experiment with the latest in AI art generation. While some text-to-image AI image generators such as Stable Diffusion are open source and available to all, DALL-E 2 has been more cautious and restrictive, resulting in a long waiting list of people hoping to get access.
Apple MacBook Air (M2) wins big in the Creative Bloq Awards 2022
We kick-off the Creative Bloq Awards 2022 winners week with our first category, laptops. As you can imagine this was a heavily contested series of awards, with Apple, HP, Asus and other brands locking horns to win. We have reviews and buying guides for most of the laptops and types...
Adobe Photoshop 2022 wins software of the year in the Creative Bloq Awards 2022
The Creative Bloq Awards 2022 are in full swing, and we've been announcing winners in various categories all week, crowning everything from the best laptops to games consoles. And equally as important as hardware for creatives is software. From Adobe to Affinity, brands from across the worlds of graphic design...
Is this Apple Watch Ultra mod really better looking than the original?
The design of the Apple Watch Ultra was always going to be divisive. Rather than a slick, subtle device, this is an outdoor powerhouse – and the gargantuan screen and chonky body suitably reflects that. Just a few weeks into the Ultra's life, one user has already decided to...
Everyone's making the same joke about Mark Zuckerberg's new VR avatar
Despite Meta's best efforts to make the metaverse cool, the whole thing still feels a little clunky. It doesn't help that the company's visuals have thus far have had a certain PS1 quality to them – and while this week's updates look a little better, they're still getting somewhat roasted by the internet.
Google's Dart Mission homepage Easter egg is out of this world
Unless you've been living under an rock (sorry, asteroid), you've probably heard about NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART mission. The agency crashed a spaceship into an asteroid in an attempt to push it off course. Because why not. The mission, NASA's first test of planetary defence technology, feels...
The best Apple Trackpad deals in October 2022
This page is a regularly updated live feed of the best Apple Trackpad deals available today. The original Apple Trackpad was released in 2010, and came just in silver (aluminium). It can be used instead of a traditional mouse or alongside it based on your preference. There are varying models of the Trackpad now, and the second gen Apple Trackpad comes in black and has edge to edge coverage of useable surface - a larger surface than the first Gen. It also has the haptic click effect and is a lot more responsive than the first Gen. You don't need batteries to power it up either – simply use the included USB-C to lightning cable to charge up your trackpad and much like the Apple magic mouse, a full charge will last you several weeks.
The 6 biggest changes in Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements 2023
As Adobe launches the new versions of their image and video editing tools, we reveal the most exciting features. If you're a professional photographer or graphic designer, you'll probably already have the full version of Photoshop, our number one pick as the best photo editing software available today. If you just dabble in photo editing, though – maybe as a marketing professional who needs to occasionally create images and video for social media – a Photoshop subscription might seem like an unjustifiable expense. In which case, Adobe has a cheaper, subscription-free alternative in the form of Photoshop Elements.
The rumoured iPhone 15 Ultra could be a game changer for selfies
Apple's shiny new iPhone 14 has just hit the streets, which surely means it's time we had some iPhone 15 rumours. And sure enough, we've just received a pretty big revelation from a serial Apple tipster about the rumoured iPhone 15 Ultra. Less than a week after we got wind...
Here's how to make your iPhone 14 chime like a Mac
If you've got your hands on a new iPhone 14, you've probably been exploring the phone's features and the updates in iOS 16. But there's one new feature that you might not have discovered because it's not enabled by default. Users have discovered that the new iPhone 14 has a...
Curve Flex laptop stand review: Supremely portable
Designed to look natural underneath MacBooks and around Apple products, the Curve Flex is elegantly simple in design, and its supreme portability makes it a great choice for hybrid workers. The stiff hinges are offset by its sturdiness, and the wedges at the front do enough to keep compact laptops in place even at extreme angles.
The best Apple Watch Ultra prices in October 2022
Let's be honest – finding rock-bottom Apple Watch Ultra prices right now just isn't realistic, as the über-Apple Watch was only released on 23 September 2022, and boasts some of the best features of any Apple Watch to date. First of all, let's look at those features. The...
