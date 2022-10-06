ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grifton, NC

Grifton Mission Ministries in need of volunteers and donations

By By Ariyanna Smith Staff Writer
The Standard
The Standard
 6 days ago

GRIFTON — A group that got its start helping victims of Hurricane Floyd in 1999 is now operating its thrift shop in a grocery store that flooded during the hurricane.

Grifton Mission Ministries moved it fundraising operation into what was the local Piggly Wiggly at 6927 S. Highland Blvd. earlier this year. The ministry sells donated items at the store and uses the funds it raises to hlep operate a food distribution service that grew from hurricane relief efforts in 1999.

The nonprofit organization has been providing food boxes and other assistance to households in need for 22 years, said director Billy Talrton. The organization is partnered with the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina and serves people from six counties and is in need of volunteers and donations, he said.

“We have about 1,000 people come around through the week. We are open Mondays and Thursdays and they can come both days if they need to,” director Billy Tarlton said.

The organization is always seeking volunteers to help distribute the food boxes during the week. They also are looking for drivers to make deliveries to those who cannot travel to the food bank, located at 6499 N. Highland Blvd.

“It takes around eight to 10 people to run things the right way, and we have a few out sick or injured, so we can use more help,” Tarlton said.

Since COVID, the director has observed a steady flow of visitors to the food bank.

“You still hear about COVID in the news, but not as much anymore. It’s not pounded in the news every day, but we are still feeling the impact. People haven’t recovered and they are feeling it more with prices going up. People just can’t do it right now, that’s why we try to give out enough food to last them all week,” he said.

The ministries moved its thrift store into the old grocery building because a building it used at its main facility ran out of room. The ministry still uses it to store donated items. The thrift store is open on Wednesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Piggly Wiggly reopened after only to be flooded again by Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Tropicana Supermarket tried to operate in the building but was flooded after Hurricane Florence in 2019.

Grifton has not had a grocery story since then. A Food Pride store has been in the works for more than a year at the corner of Gordon and Queen streets but has yet to open.

Tarlton plans to continue assisting Grifton and surrounding communities and expand the operation further in the future, he said.

“We have done a little bit of everything from building houses, rent and utility assistance and the food boxes. We’re keeping the door open to do other things, but right now, we are focusing on the biggest problem which is keeping people fed.”

