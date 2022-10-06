ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, NC

Greene County to honor Medal of Honor winner

By By Ariyanna Smith Staff Writer
The Standard
 6 days ago

SNOW HILL — The Greene County Board of Commissioners on Monday agreed to pursue a request honor a Greene County Medal of Honor winner.

American Legion Post 94 commander Larry Schultz asked the board to name the Veterans Service Office in the Greene County Operations Center for Sgt. Ray E. Eubanks.

Eubanks was a U.S. Army soldier born in Snow Hill. He posthumously received the highest military decoration, the Medal of Honor, for his service in World War II.

County manager Kyle DeHaven presented the suggestion to the board and was instructed to follow up with Commander Schultz regarding the dedication.

In ther action the board approved a resolution for surplus property to be sold. Several trailers and old vehicles are among the items to be sold.

The board will meet again on Oct. 17 at 10 a.m.

The Standard

Snow Hill, NC
