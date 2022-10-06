ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Crime Roundup: Robbery at home under investigation

By The Daily Reflector
 6 days ago

Greenville police are investigating a robbery involving a knife at a residence on North Sylvan Drive over the weekend, according to a case report released on Wednesday.

The report said the incident occurred about 3:27 a.m. on Saturday at a home in the 200 block of North Sylvan, which is between Hooker Road and Memorial Drive, south of Dickinson Avenue.

It said the offender used a knife during the robbery and it listed an acquaintance as the victim. A cell phone, tablet and purse valued at $959 were reported stolen from the home. No injuries were reported. An investigation is ongoing.

Greenville

The Greenville Police Department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:

Break-ins, thefts

2908 E. 10th Street, 1:36 p.m. Oct. 1: car batteries valued at $328.99 stolen from O’Reilly Auto Parts; case under further investigation.

PITT COUNTY

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:

Assaults

3500 block Old River Road, Greenville, 10:43 p.m. Oct. 4: woman assaulted at residence by child; case unfounded.1600 block Gum Swamp Church Road, Greenville, 9:14 p.m. Oct. 3: woman assaulted at residence; case active.

Break-ins, thefts

3100 block N.C. 121, Farmville, midnight Sept. 19-6:26 p.m. Oct. 4: $94.17 in cash stolen from residence; case active.4112 N.C. 33 West, Greenville, 3:05 p.m., Oct. 4: $1,458.11 in cash reported stolen from Dollar General; case active.1000 block of Sheppard Mill Road, Greenville, 11:11 a.m., Oct. 3: antiques, appliances and computer hardware valued at $370 stolen from residence; case active.5300 block Northland Drive, Greenville, midnight Sept. 29-10:44 a.m. Oct. 3: vehicle parts valued at $300 stolen; case active.

#Robbery#Crime#O Reilly Auto Parts#Gum Swamp Church Road#N C 121#Dollar General
